MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bloom Energy Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/26/2019 | 09:47am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bloom Energy suffered from significant construction delays, causing system deployments to fall materially. These deployment shortfalls would cause the Company to miss even the low end of its previous guidance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and Registration Statement were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Bloom Energy, investors suffered damages.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 911 M
EBIT 2019 -193 M
Net income 2019 -261 M
Debt 2019 354 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,64x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 1 207 M
Technical analysis trends BLOOM ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,63  $
Last Close Price 10,63  $
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
K. R. Sridhar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Brennan Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Randy W. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Swaminathan Venkataraman Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Eddy Zervigon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOOM ENERGY CORP6.51%1 207
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.83%75 147
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE32.28%48 176
EMERSON ELECTRIC12.57%41 137
NIDEC CORPORATION25.18%40 300
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.22.03%37 469
