Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bloom Energy Corporation    BE

BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

(BE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

(BE) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Bloom Energy; Company Required to Restate Three Years of Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:19pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Bloom Energy Corporation ("Bloom Energy") (NYSE: BE) for violations of federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2020, Bloom announced it would restate more than three years of financial statements due to miscalculations. The company said that the change would have a material effect on five quarters of results, from the second quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019. In total, it is expected to decrease all revenue collected from the beginning of 2016 through the third quarter of 2019.

Following this news, shares of Bloom shares were down over 21% in after-market trading on February 12, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Bloom shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP 
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-bloom-energy-company-required-to-restate-three-years-of-financial-statements-301004154.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
04:47pBLOOM ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pBLOOM ENERGY : Provides Update on Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Ea..
BU
01/17BLOOM ENERGY : Scores Environmental Legal Victory in Santa Clara, California
BU
01/16BLOOM ENERGY : Stop & Shop to Convert 40 Stores to Bloom Energy AlwaysON Microgr..
AQ
01/14BLOOM ENERGY : Stop & Shop to Convert 40 Stores to Bloom Energy AlwaysON Microgr..
PU
01/10BLOOM ENERGY : Statement of Ownership
PU
01/10BLOOM ENERGY : Launches Quick Deploy Microgrid Program for PSPS Readiness and Po..
BU
2019BLOOM ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2019BLOOM ENERGY : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
2019BLOOM ENERGY : Current report filing
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group