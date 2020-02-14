Log in
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

(BE)
BE LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces Its Investigation of Bloom Energy Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/14/2020 | 03:24pm EST

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Bloom Energy Corporation ("Bloom Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: BE) resulting from allegations that Bloom Energy might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Bloom Energy securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Bloom Energy Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On February 12, 2020, Bloom Energy announced that the Company’s previously issued financial statements for 2018, and the first three quarters of 2019 could no longer be relied on because they had engaged in improper revenue recognition for the Company’s Managed Services Agreements. Specifically, Bloom Energy had improperly recorded revenue for these Managed Service Agreements at the outset of the agreement rather than over the life of the agreement as required by GAAP.

On this news shares of Bloom Energy fell precipitously during aftermarket trading on February 12, 2020.

If you purchased Bloom Energy securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/bloomenergycorporation-be-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-252/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
