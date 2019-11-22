Bloom Energy : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Log in
0
11/22/2019 | 10:03pm EST

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

KPCB X ASSOCIATES LLC

7/24/2018

Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

2750 SAND HILL ROAD

_____ Director

___X___ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

7/26/2018

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

(Instr. 4)

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Derivative

Security:

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Security

Direct (D) or

Exercisable

Date

Number of

Indirect (I)

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Class B

6% Convertible Note

(1)

(1)

Common

1231400 (3)(4)

$0 (1)

I

See Footnote (5)(6)(7)

Stock (2)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Upon the completion of the Issuer's IPO, the outstanding principal and accrued interest on the 6% Convertible Notes ("6% Notes") will be convertible at any time at the option of the holders thereof into shares of Issuer's Class B Common Stock.
  2. The Class B Common Stock is convertible into the Issuer's Class A Common Stock on a 1-for-1 basis (a) at the holder's option; or (b) upon any transfer except certain permitted transfers. All the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into shares of Class A common stock upon the date that is the earliest to occur of (i) immediately prior to the close of business on the fifth anniversary of the closing of Issuer's IPO, (ii) immediately prior to the close of business on the date on which the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than five percent (5%) of the aggregate number of shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock then outstanding, (iii) the date and time, or the occurrence of an event, specified in a written conversion election delivered by KR Sridhar to the Secretary or Chairman of the Board to so convert all shares of Class B Common Stock, or (iv) immediately following the date of the death of KR Sridhar.
  3. The number of shares reflect both the principal and the interest accrued through July 24, 2018.
  4. The number of shares of Class B Common Stock that the 6% Notes are convertible into, as of the time of the filing, was incorrectly reported in the Reporting Persons' original Form 3 filed on July 26, 2018. This amended filing correctly reflects the number of shares of Class B Common Stock that the 6% Notes were convertible into through July 24, 2018.
  5. All shares are held for convenience in the name of KPCB Holdings, Inc., as nominee, for the accounts of such individuals and entities who each exercise their own voting and dispositive control over such shares.
  6. KPCB IX Associates, LLC ("KPCB IX Associates"), is the general partner of KPCB IX-A and KPCB IX-B. KPCB X Associates, LLC ("KPCB X Associates"), is the general partner of KPCB X-A and KPCB X-B. Brook Byers, L. John Doerr, Kevin Compton, Doug Mackenzie, Raymond Lane and Theodore Schlein, the managers of KPCB IX Associates, share voting and dispositive control over the shares held by KPCB IX-A and KPCB IX-B. Brook Byers, L. John Doerr, Kevin Compton, Doug Mackenzie, Raymond Lane and Theodore Schlein, the managers of KPCB X Associates, share voting and dispositive control over the shares held by KPCB X-A and KPCB X-B. Each manager of KPCB IX Associates and KPCB X Associates disclaims beneficial

ownership of the shares held by KPCB IX-A, KPCB IX-B, KPCB X-A and KPCB X-B except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.

  1. Consists of (a) 478,645 shares of Class B Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the 6% Notes held by KPCB IX-A; (b) 14,777 shares of Class B Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the 6% Notes held by KPCB IX-B; (c) 421,324 shares of Class B Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the 6% Notes held by KPCB X-A; (d) 11,883 shares of Class B Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the 6% Notes held by KPCB X-B; and (e) 304,771 shares of Class B Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the 6% Notes held by individuals and entities associated with Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

KPCB X ASSOCIATES LLC

2750 SAND HILL ROAD

X

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

KPCB IX ASSOCIATES LLC

2750 SAND HILL ROAD

X

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

KLEINER PERKINS CAUFIELD & BYERS X B LP

2750 SAND HILL ROAD

X

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

KLEINER PERKINS CAUFIELD & BYERS IX A LP

2750 SAND HILL RD

X

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

KLEINER PERKINS CAUFIELD & BYERS IX B LP

2750 SAND HILL RD

X

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

KLEINER PERKINS CAUFIELD & BYERS X A LP

2750 SAND HILL ROAD

X

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

Signatures

/s/ Susan Biglieri, Chief Financial Officer of KPCB X Associates, LLC

**Signature of Reporting Person

/s/ Susan Biglieri, Chief Financial Officer of KPCB IX Associates, LLC

**Signature of Reporting Person

/s/ Susan Biglieri, Chief Financial Officer of KPCB IX Associates, LLC, General Partner of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers IX- A, L.P.

**Signature of Reporting Person

/s/ Susan Biglieri, Chief Financial Officer of KPCB IX Associates, LLC, General Partner of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers IX- B, L.P.

**Signature of Reporting Person

/s/ Susan Biglieri, Chief Financial Officer of KPCB X Associates, LLC, General Partner of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers X-A, L.P.

**Signature of Reporting Person

/s/ Susan Biglieri, Chief Financial Officer of KPCB X Associates, LLC, General Partner of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers X-B, L.P.

**Signature of Reporting Person

11/22/2019

Date

11/22/2019

Date

11/22/2019

Date

11/22/2019

Date

11/22/2019

Date

11/22/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 03:02:01 UTC
