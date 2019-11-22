Bloom Energy : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Upon the completion of the Issuer's IPO, the outstanding principal and accrued interest on the 6% Convertible Notes ("6% Notes") will be convertible at any time at the option of the holders thereof into shares of Issuer's Class B Common Stock.

The Class B Common Stock is convertible into the Issuer's Class A Common Stock on a 1-for-1 basis (a) at the holder's option; or (b) upon any transfer except certain permitted transfers. All the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into shares of Class A common stock upon the date that is the earliest to occur of (i) immediately prior to the close of business on the fifth anniversary of the closing of Issuer's IPO, (ii) immediately prior to the close of business on the date on which the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than five percent (5%) of the aggregate number of shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock then outstanding, (iii) the date and time, or the occurrence of an event, specified in a written conversion election delivered by KR Sridhar to the Secretary or Chairman of the Board to so convert all shares of Class B Common Stock, or (iv) immediately following the date of the death of KR Sridhar.

The number of shares reflect both the principal and the interest accrued through July 24, 2018.

The number of shares of Class B Common Stock that the 6% Notes are convertible into, as of the time of the filing, was incorrectly reported in the Reporting Persons' original Form 3 filed on July 26, 2018. This amended filing correctly reflects the number of shares of Class B Common Stock that the 6% Notes were convertible into through July 24, 2018.

All shares are held for convenience in the name of KPCB Holdings, Inc., as nominee, for the accounts of such individuals and entities who each exercise their own voting and dispositive control over such shares.