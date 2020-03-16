Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bloom Energy Corporation    BE

BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

(BE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/16 04:02:00 pm
5.31 USD   -13.24%
05:34pBLOOM ENERGY : BE-Investor-Deck-
PU
04:51pBLOOM ENERGY : Notification that Annual Report will be submitted late
PU
04:51pBLOOM ENERGY : Supplemental Financial Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bloom Energy : BE-Investor-Deck-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Disclaimer

This presentation is made pursuant to Section 5(d) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and is intended solely for investors that are qualified institutional buyers or institutions that are accredited

investors (as such terms are defined under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")) solely for the purposes of familiarizing such investors with Bloom Energy Corporation ("Bloom,"

"we," "us" or "our") and determining whether such investors might have an interest in a securities offering contemplated by Bloom. Any such offering of securities will only be made by means of a registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the SEC, after such registration statement becomes effective. No such registration statement has become effective, as of the date of this presentation. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This presentation regarding Bloom has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is strictly confidential. We request that you keep any information we provide at this meeting confidential and that you do not disclose any of the information to any other parties without Bloom's and the underwriters' prior expressed written permission.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "predict," "intend," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, operating results, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including our limited operating history and our nascent industry; the distributed generation industry is an emerging market; we have incurred significant losses in the past and we do not expect to be profitable for the foreseeable future; our Energy Servers have significant upfront costs, and we will need to attract investors to help customers finance purchases; risks of manufacturing defects; if our estimates of useful life for our Energy Servers are inaccurate or we do not meet service and performance warranties and guarantees, our business and financial results could be harmed; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other tax benefits, and other financial incentives; we derive a substantial portion of our revenue and backlog from a limited number of customers; our products involve a lengthy sales and installation cycle; our business is subject to risks associated with construction, cost overruns and delays; the failure of our suppliers to continue to deliver necessary raw materials or other components; we must maintain customer confidence in our liquidity and long-term business prospects; and a material decrease in the retail price of utility-generated electricity or an increase in the price of natural gas would affect demand for our Energy Servers. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry and our business. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy and completeness of the information obtained by third parties included in this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business.

  1. Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
  2. As of March 31, 2018

3.

2017 was anomalous due to loss of the Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC)

2

4.

From the first generation to our current generation Energy Server

Our Mission

Make Clean, Reliable Energy Affordable for Everyone in the World

3

THE BLOOM ENERGY SERVER

Modular Fault-Tolerant Architecture

Mission Critical Reliability

No Downtime for Maintenance

Converts Abundant Natural Gas/Biogas to Electricity without Combustion

Clean: Low/no CO2, Virtually no NOx, SOx, or Particulate Emissions

24 x 7 Onsite Base Load Power

M O D U L A R

O N - S I T E

A LW AY S - O N

4

Centralized Grid Model

Disrupted

135 Year Old Innovation

Not Meeting Today's Needs

Access

PHYSICAL ACCESS

AFFORDABILITY

Quality of

DIGITAL QUALITY

RELIABILITY

RESILIENCY

Electricity

SECURITY

SUSTAINABILITY

Technology Enables New Solutions

Advances in

Big Data & AI

Smart Monitoring

Solid State

Materials Science

Power Electronics

Bloom Energy is able to address both access and affordability

issues while supplying quality electricity

5

B A S E L O A D I S T H E L A R G E S T S E G M E N T O F T H E M A R K E T 1 2

P O W E R D E N S I T Y

C O M PA R I S O N

U.S. Generation Mix

Intermittent Sources

10%

(solar and wind)

Natural Gas, Nuclear, Coal and Other3

90%

Of the U.S. Generation Mix

1 MW Solar PV Facility

1 MW Bloom Energy

Solar Requires

~12,500% More Space

than Bloom4

Bloom addresses the largest segment of the electricity market

Bloom's power density is

well suited to customer

on-site solutions

  1. Baseload includes dispatchable generation resources
  2. EIA; represents U.S. power generation as of August 2017

3.

Includes natural gas, nuclear, coal, hydroelectric and other (petroleum liquids, petroleum coke, other gas and pumped storage)

6

4.

1 MW Bloom Energy = 170 m2 and 1 MW Solar PV = 22,257 m2

DRIVING INNOVATION:

COMPUTING AND DIGITAL POWER

Bloom is following the same path that revolutionized computing and brought

down costs rapidly using modular systems with standard components

Computingg

for ttheDigital

Economy

Transistor

Integrated Chip

Server Blade

Rack

Data Center

Power

for the Digital Economy

Fuel Cell

Stack

Server Module

System

Power Center

8

VALUE PROPOSITION: BETTER ELECTRICITY

Reliable and Resilient

Clean

Lower and Predictable Cost2

CO2$

~50%

less CO2

Grid Electricity Bill

Bloom Electricity Bill

Illustrative

Savings Customer

Time

US Baseload and

Bloom Energy

Today

10 Years

15 Years

Dispatchable Power

Representative of U.S. states

Bloom Uninterruptible Power

Power Outages

Generation 1

presently served by Bloom Energy

and

Undependable Grid Power

NOxParticulates SOx

Optimized solutions match our customers' needs today and requirements tomorrow

1.

U.S. carbon dioxide emitting baseload generation and dispatchable power plant emissions

9

2.

Specific to the markets served by Bloom Energy

BASELOAD POWER FOR MICROGRIDS

800 kW Microgrid

100% of power needs for Elementary School, Library, Senior Center & Health Center

During outage, also provides power to a local gas station and grocery store

4 utility outages avoided

since 2017

Grid independence, integrating intermittent technologies with clean, reliable,

always-on generation at the heart of the microgrid

10

BLOOM: ALWAYS ON MICROGRIDS

Primary

Proven

Available

Primary power eliminates risky

Bloom Energy has deployed 89

Modular, fault-tolerant

and complex transitions to

microgrids across the US,

architecture paired with the

backup during grid events

Japan and India

underground natural gas

network provides maximum

availability

Hurricanes

Earthquakes

Utility outages

Physical damage

Fire damage

SHAKING INTENSITY

Bloom

Installation

Bloom Installation

at Brookside, DE

"Bloom Energy electrical project in New

Magnitude: 6.0 Earthquake

Bloom protects against major

Independent system

Resilient in face of historic Napa

Castle was unaffected by Hurricane

1 MW Bloom Unaffected

utility fault

architecture continues

wildfire

Sandy."

operations through disruptions

-Delmarva, Regional President

Bloom has protected customers from 1,196 grid eventssince 2018

Proprietary and Confidential

11

PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF PROTECTING

CUSTOMERS

Manufacturing Facility in CA - October Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS)

5.5 days

Manufacturing Facility in NJ - March

Utility Outage

11 hours

Retail Store in NY - September

Utility Equipment Failure

5 days

Telecommunications Facility in CA - February

Transmission Line Issue

17 hours

12

ZERO-CARBON ENABLED

Can integrate into campus low or no-carbon initiatives

Offsite solar

Directed biogas

Onsite biogas

Renewable hydrogen

or wind RECs

all while providing reliable,onsite,24x7power in a compact & sleek form

Proprietary and Confidential

13

BLUE CHIP CUSTOMERS ACROSS VERTICALS

CLOUD SERVICES AND

TECHNOLOGY

MEDIA AND TELECOM

CONSUMER AND RETAIL

FINANCIAL SERVICES

EDUCATION

HEALTHCARE

Rapid Commercial Adoption, Including 25 of the Fortune 100 and 42 of the Fortune 500

Representative sample for select verticals

14

OUR MARKET OPPORTUNITY

#

Markets

$175B

$165B

$40B

$21B

1

5

11

14

2009

2012

2015

Current

Global Market

FOR ELECTRIC POWER

IN 2016

$2.4T

Global C&I TAM

$1.6T

Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

IN MARKETS WHERE WE CURRENTLY HAVE INSTALLATIONS

$175Bn1

1. U.S. data per EIA 2015 C&I revenue; includes our markets in Japan, India and Korea

15

U . S . C&I ELECTRICITY MARKET OPPORTUNITY 1

C&I Power Price (¢/kWh) / C&I Revenue ($Bn)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

$61Bn

$50Bn

$57Bn

$45Bn

29% of U.S. Market Opportunity

23% of U.S. Market Opportunity

27% of U.S. Market Opportunity

21% of U.S. Market Opportunity

24.8 - 9.5 ¢/kWh

9.3 - 8.4 ¢/kWh

8.4 - 7.8 ¢/kWh

7.8 - 6.4 ¢/kWh

436 TWh

559 TWh

708 TWh

637 TWh

HI AK RI CT MA CANH NYVT NJME MD DEFL WI KS AZ MI CO TN SD OH NM MS ND PAMN GA MO NE AL IL NCMT VAIN SC NV OR UTWY AR ID KY WV TX IA LA OK WA

High

Medium

Medium-Low

Low

Non-Bloom StatesCurrent Bloom StatesCurrent Bloom "Mission Critical" Only States

1. Source: EIA data for commercial and industrial customers as for the year 2015

16

I N T E R N AT I O N A L C & I M A R K E T

O P P O RT U N I T Y

$608Bn

market opportunity for the ten largest international markets1

Expansive Growth Opportunity

Top Ten Countries by Generation1

Industrial Power Price (¢/kWh)2

14.6

14.5

14.3

11.8

11.4

11.0

9.6

8.2

7.6

5.0

Japan

Germany

United Kingdom

India

Brazil

France

South Korea

Mexico

Canada

Saudi Arabia

$102

$59

$32

$196

$56

$43

$48

$23

$34

$13

Market Opportunity ($Bn)

1.

Excluding China and Russia

Current Bloom Countries

Active Market Development

Non-Bloom Countries

2.

Power price data from IEA, Indian Ministry of Power, National Electric

17

Energy Agency of Brazil and Saudi Electricity and Cogeneration

Regulatory Authority

G R O W I N G

C U S T O M E R

B A S E

47%

of New Contracts are from New Customers1

  1. By number of Bloom purchase orders
  2. As of December 31, 2019

L A N D A N D

E X PA N D

M O D E L

68%

of Order Volume is from Existing Customers2

  1. Includes closed sales that have not been installed yet
  2. As of December 31, 2019

Certain Solar

Apple Inc.

Intel Corporation

Walmart

Equinix, Inc.

Kaiser Permanente

Diamond State Generation Partners, LLC.

AT&T Inc.

The Home Depot, Inc.

Korea

Proprietary and Confidential

18

01

F I N A N C I A L O V E RV I E W

SALES MODEL & PURCHASE OPTIONS

How We Sell

What We Sell

DIRECT SALES

MODEL

Product + Installation

O&M Contract (5 to 20 years)

Customer Purchase Options

CAPITAL PURCHASE

Direct of customer balance sheet

LEASES

A couple of lease options

POWER PURCHASE

AGREEMENT

(PPAs)

20

VALUE ADDED FOR CUSTOMERS

I n d i c a t i v e C a s e S t u d y - 1 M W G r i d P a r a l l e l C u s t o m e r S o l u t i o n 1

Delivered Cost of Power (¢/kWh)

Financial Partner (¢/kWh)

Bloom Revenue ($MM)

Tolling Rate

Bloom Value Proposition

~6.0 - 7.5% Return

  • Grid Savings (14%)
  • Reliability
  • Sustainability
  • Cost Predictability

100%

Funds

86%

proceeds to

Bloom plus

24%

finance

(Customer

partners

Pays Utility)

financial

Tolling Rate

return

Paid by

Customer to

62%

Finance

Partner on a

per kWh

consumed

Grid

Bloom

Purchase of

Product,

Installation,

and Service

Paid by

Finance

Partner

$3.6

$1.2

$5.4

Bloom

Service2

Revenue: $3.6MM (covers

Recognized Ratably

cost & margin)

Target Service Margin: 20%

Install

Revenue: $1.2MM

(covers cost)

Recognized Upfront3

Revenue: $6.6MM

Product

Target Upfront Margin:

Revenue: $5.4MM (covers

30%

cost and margin)

Grid

Fuel

Financing

Total Bloom

Product

Install

Service

1.

Delivered cost of power is an example for illustrating purposes only. Bloom revenue and margins are presented for illustration purposes only and not representative of actual Bloom performance

21

2.

Service revenue is recognized over the life of the service contract

D E M O N S T R AT E D C O S T & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT

2020/2021

2008

2011

2013

2015

TODAY

Model No.

Bloom ES5000

Bloom ES5700

Output

100 kW

200 kW

Efficiency

48%

55%

Cost ($/kW)

$18,1361

$11,934

$8,000

$7,000

Today's Energy Servers deliver 5x

as much power than the first

generation

$6,000

The latest generation of energy

server offersbest in class electrical

$5,000

efficiency

18% annualized cost reduction

$4,000

over last 5 years; 18% cost

reduction Y/Y 2018 to 2019;

$3,000

$2,000

1Costs are approximate as new cost system implemented in 2014

+

+

+

+

Carbon

Energy

Mission

Biogas &

Capture

Storage

Critical

Hydrogen

Bloom ES5710

Bloom ES5

Bloom ES5

Bloom ESX

250 kW

500 kW

500 kW

750 kW

60%

63%

65%

>65%

$10,346

$7,082

$2,708

<$2,708

$7,150

Product Cost of Acceptances Historical Trend

$7,082

4 %

YoY Reduction

$5,404

$5,886

$4,621

$4,776

33 %

$4,504

YoY Reduction

$4,128

$3,814

20 %

$3,672

4 %

$3,501

YoY Reduction

YoY Reduction

$3,402

18 %

33% Annual

$3,021

$3,159

YoY Reduction

Cost Reduction

$2,708

2015

2016

2017

14% Annual Cost

2018

2019

Reduction

22

Q1

FY Average

Q4

FY'15 - FY'19 Cost Reduction

OUR VALUE PROPOSITION

Grid Customer Case Study

20% Cost Reduction

Additional 20% Cost Reduction

($/kW)

(¢/kWh)

($/kW)

(¢/kWh)

($/kW)

(¢/kWh)

11,324

11.4

9,322

10.0

7,718

8.9

Revenue per Unit

Delivered Cost of Power

Revenue per Unit

Delivered Cost of Power

Revenue per Unit

Delivered Cost of Power

  1. Operating metrics
  2. Service Cost calculated using GAAP service cost divided by the number of acceptances in the quarter

3. Service Cost calculated using GAAP service cost over the life of the contract

23

TARGET LONG - TERM MODEL

Target (%)

Revenue

100%

Gross Margin

30%

Engineering / R&D

8% - 9%

SG&A

7% - 8%

Operating Expenses

15% - 17%

Operating Margin

13% - 15%

24

Thank you

Disclaimer

Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 21:27:58 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
05:34pBLOOM ENERGY : BE-Investor-Deck-
PU
04:51pBLOOM ENERGY : Notification that Annual Report will be submitted late
PU
04:51pBLOOM ENERGY : Supplemental Financial Information
PU
04:51pBLOOM ENERGY : Earnings Release
PU
04:51pBLOOM ENERGY : Shareholder Letter
PU
04:36pBLOOM ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pBLOOM ENERGY : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
03/12BLOOM ENERGY : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on March 16, 20..
BU
03/11BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/24SHUMAN GLENN & STECKER : Investigates Bloom Energy Corp.
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 938 M
EBIT 2019 -166 M
Net income 2019 -218 M
Debt 2019 367 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,48x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,33x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 722 M
Chart BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bloom Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,92  $
Last Close Price 6,12  $
Spread / Highest target 259%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
K. R. Sridhar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Brennan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy W. Furr CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Swaminathan Venkataraman Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Eddy Zervigon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-18.07%722
ABB LTD-32.54%35 277
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.47%9 639
ABB INDIA LIMITED1.22%2 894
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-42.15%2 312
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.38.54%1 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group