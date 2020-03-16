Bloom Energy : BE-Investor-Deck- 0 03/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) As of March 31, 2018 3. 2017 was anomalous due to loss of the Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) 2 4. From the first generation to our current generation Energy Server Our Mission Make Clean, Reliable Energy Affordable for Everyone in the World 3 THE BLOOM ENERGY SERVER Modular Fault-Tolerant Architecture Mission Critical Reliability No Downtime for Maintenance Converts Abundant Natural Gas/Biogas to Electricity without Combustion Clean: Low/no CO2, Virtually no NOx, SOx, or Particulate Emissions 24 x 7 Onsite Base Load Power M O D U L A R O N - S I T E A LW AY S - O N 4 Centralized Grid Model Disrupted 135 Year Old Innovation Not Meeting Today's Needs Access PHYSICAL ACCESS AFFORDABILITY Quality of DIGITAL QUALITY RELIABILITY RESILIENCY Electricity SECURITY SUSTAINABILITY Technology Enables New Solutions Advances in Big Data & AI Smart Monitoring Solid State Materials Science Power Electronics Bloom Energy is able to address both access and affordability issues while supplying quality electricity 5 B A S E L O A D I S T H E L A R G E S T S E G M E N T O F T H E M A R K E T 1 2 P O W E R D E N S I T Y C O M PA R I S O N U.S. Generation Mix Intermittent Sources 10% (solar and wind) Natural Gas, Nuclear, Coal and Other3 90% Of the U.S. Generation Mix 1 MW Solar PV Facility 1 MW Bloom Energy Solar Requires ~12,500% More Space than Bloom4 Bloom addresses the largest segment of the electricity market Bloom's power density is well suited to customer on-site solutions Baseload includes dispatchable generation resources EIA; represents U.S. power generation as of August 2017 3. Includes natural gas, nuclear, coal, hydroelectric and other (petroleum liquids, petroleum coke, other gas and pumped storage) 6 4. 1 MW Bloom Energy = 170 m2 and 1 MW Solar PV = 22,257 m2 DRIVING INNOVATION: COMPUTING AND DIGITAL POWER Bloom is following the same path that revolutionized computing and brought down costs rapidly using modular systems with standard components Computingg for ttheDigital Economy Transistor Integrated Chip Server Blade Rack Data Center Power for the Digital Economy Fuel Cell Stack Server Module System Power Center 8 VALUE PROPOSITION: BETTER ELECTRICITY Reliable and Resilient Clean Lower and Predictable Cost2 CO2$ ~50% less CO2 Grid Electricity Bill Bloom Electricity Bill Illustrative Savings Customer Time US Baseload and Bloom Energy Today 10 Years 15 Years Dispatchable Power Representative of U.S. states Bloom Uninterruptible Power Power Outages Generation 1 presently served by Bloom Energy and Undependable Grid Power NOxParticulates SOx Optimized solutions match our customers' needs today and requirements tomorrow 1. U.S. carbon dioxide emitting baseload generation and dispatchable power plant emissions 9 2. Specific to the markets served by Bloom Energy BASELOAD POWER FOR MICROGRIDS 800 kW Microgrid 100% of power needs for Elementary School, Library, Senior Center & Health Center During outage, also provides power to a local gas station and grocery store 4 utility outages avoided since 2017 Grid independence, integrating intermittent technologies with clean, reliable, always-on generation at the heart of the microgrid 10 BLOOM: ALWAYS ON MICROGRIDS Primary Proven Available Primary power eliminates risky Bloom Energy has deployed 89 Modular, fault-tolerant and complex transitions to microgrids across the US, architecture paired with the backup during grid events Japan and India underground natural gas network provides maximum availability Hurricanes Earthquakes Utility outages Physical damage Fire damage SHAKING INTENSITY Bloom Installation Bloom Installation at Brookside, DE "Bloom Energy electrical project in New Magnitude: 6.0 Earthquake Bloom protects against major Independent system Resilient in face of historic Napa Castle was unaffected by Hurricane 1 MW Bloom Unaffected utility fault architecture continues wildfire Sandy." operations through disruptions -Delmarva, Regional President Bloom has protected customers from 1,196 grid eventssince 2018 Proprietary and Confidential 11 PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF PROTECTING CUSTOMERS Manufacturing Facility in CA - October Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) 5.5 days Manufacturing Facility in NJ - March Utility Outage 11 hours Retail Store in NY - September Utility Equipment Failure 5 days Telecommunications Facility in CA - February Transmission Line Issue 17 hours 12 ZERO-CARBON ENABLED Can integrate into campus low or no-carbon initiatives Offsite solar Directed biogas Onsite biogas Renewable hydrogen or wind RECs all while providing reliable,onsite,24x7power in a compact & sleek form Proprietary and Confidential 13 BLUE CHIP CUSTOMERS ACROSS VERTICALS CLOUD SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGY MEDIA AND TELECOM CONSUMER AND RETAIL FINANCIAL SERVICES EDUCATION HEALTHCARE Rapid Commercial Adoption, Including 25 of the Fortune 100 and 42 of the Fortune 500 Representative sample for select verticals 14 OUR MARKET OPPORTUNITY # Markets $175B $165B $40B $21B 1 5 11 14 2009 2012 2015 Current Global Market FOR ELECTRIC POWER IN 2016 $2.4T Global C&I TAM $1.6T Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) IN MARKETS WHERE WE CURRENTLY HAVE INSTALLATIONS $175Bn1 1. U.S. data per EIA 2015 C&I revenue; includes our markets in Japan, India and Korea 15 U . S . C&I ELECTRICITY MARKET OPPORTUNITY 1 C&I Power Price (¢/kWh) / C&I Revenue ($Bn) 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 $61Bn $50Bn $57Bn $45Bn 29% of U.S. Market Opportunity 23% of U.S. Market Opportunity 27% of U.S. Market Opportunity 21% of U.S. Market Opportunity 24.8 - 9.5 ¢/kWh 9.3 - 8.4 ¢/kWh 8.4 - 7.8 ¢/kWh 7.8 - 6.4 ¢/kWh 436 TWh 559 TWh 708 TWh 637 TWh HI AK RI CT MA CANH NYVT NJME MD DEFL WI KS AZ MI CO TN SD OH NM MS ND PAMN GA MO NE AL IL NCMT VAIN SC NV OR UTWY AR ID KY WV TX IA LA OK WA High Medium Medium-Low Low Non-Bloom StatesCurrent Bloom StatesCurrent Bloom "Mission Critical" Only States 1. Source: EIA data for commercial and industrial customers as for the year 2015 16 I N T E R N AT I O N A L C & I M A R K E T O P P O RT U N I T Y $608Bn market opportunity for the ten largest international markets1 Expansive Growth Opportunity Top Ten Countries by Generation1 Industrial Power Price (¢/kWh)2 14.6 14.5 14.3 11.8 11.4 11.0 9.6 8.2 7.6 5.0 Japan Germany United Kingdom India Brazil France South Korea Mexico Canada Saudi Arabia $102 $59 $32 $196 $56 $43 $48 $23 $34 $13 Market Opportunity ($Bn) 1. Excluding China and Russia Current Bloom Countries Active Market Development Non-Bloom Countries 2. Power price data from IEA, Indian Ministry of Power, National Electric 17 Energy Agency of Brazil and Saudi Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authority G R O W I N G C U S T O M E R B A S E 47% of New Contracts are from New Customers1 By number of Bloom purchase orders As of December 31, 2019 L A N D A N D E X PA N D M O D E L 68% of Order Volume is from Existing Customers2 Includes closed sales that have not been installed yet As of December 31, 2019 Certain Solar Apple Inc. Intel Corporation Walmart Equinix, Inc. Kaiser Permanente Diamond State Generation Partners, LLC. AT&T Inc. The Home Depot, Inc. Korea Proprietary and Confidential 18 01 F I N A N C I A L O V E RV I E W SALES MODEL & PURCHASE OPTIONS How We Sell What We Sell DIRECT SALES MODEL Product + Installation O&M Contract (5 to 20 years) Customer Purchase Options CAPITAL PURCHASE Direct of customer balance sheet LEASES A couple of lease options POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (PPAs) 20 VALUE ADDED FOR CUSTOMERS I n d i c a t i v e C a s e S t u d y - 1 M W G r i d P a r a l l e l C u s t o m e r S o l u t i o n 1 Delivered Cost of Power (¢/kWh) Financial Partner (¢/kWh) Bloom Revenue ($MM) Tolling Rate Bloom Value Proposition ~6.0 - 7.5% Return Grid Savings (14%)

Reliability

Sustainability

Cost Predictability 100% Funds 86% proceeds to Bloom plus 24% finance (Customer partners Pays Utility) financial Tolling Rate return Paid by Customer to 62% Finance Partner on a per kWh consumed Grid Bloom Purchase of Product, Installation, and Service Paid by Finance Partner $3.6 $1.2 $5.4 Bloom Service2 Revenue: $3.6MM (covers Recognized Ratably cost & margin) Target Service Margin: 20% Install Revenue: $1.2MM (covers cost) Recognized Upfront3 Revenue: $6.6MM Product Target Upfront Margin: Revenue: $5.4MM (covers 30% cost and margin) Grid Fuel Financing Total Bloom Product Install Service 1. Delivered cost of power is an example for illustrating purposes only. Bloom revenue and margins are presented for illustration purposes only and not representative of actual Bloom performance 21 2. Service revenue is recognized over the life of the service contract D E M O N S T R AT E D C O S T & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT 2020/2021 2008 2011 2013 2015 TODAY Model No. Bloom ES5000 Bloom ES5700 Output 100 kW 200 kW Efficiency 48% 55% Cost ($/kW) $18,1361 $11,934 $8,000 $7,000 Today's Energy Servers deliver 5x as much power than the first generation $6,000 The latest generation of energy server offersbest in class electrical $5,000 efficiency 18% annualized cost reduction $4,000 over last 5 years; 18% cost reduction Y/Y 2018 to 2019; $3,000 $2,000 1Costs are approximate as new cost system implemented in 2014 + + + + Carbon Energy Mission Biogas & Capture Storage Critical Hydrogen Bloom ES5710 Bloom ES5 Bloom ES5 Bloom ESX 250 kW 500 kW 500 kW 750 kW 60% 63% 65% >65% $10,346 $7,082 $2,708 <$2,708 $7,150 Product Cost of Acceptances Historical Trend $7,082 4 % YoY Reduction $5,404 $5,886 $4,621 $4,776 33 % $4,504 YoY Reduction $4,128 $3,814 20 % $3,672 4 % $3,501 YoY Reduction YoY Reduction $3,402 18 % 33% Annual $3,021 $3,159 YoY Reduction Cost Reduction $2,708 2015 2016 2017 14% Annual Cost 2018 2019 Reduction 22 Q1 FY Average Q4 FY'15 - FY'19 Cost Reduction OUR VALUE PROPOSITION Grid Customer Case Study 20% Cost Reduction Additional 20% Cost Reduction ($/kW) (¢/kWh) ($/kW) (¢/kWh) ($/kW) (¢/kWh) 11,324 11.4 9,322 10.0 7,718 8.9 Revenue per Unit Delivered Cost of Power Revenue per Unit Delivered Cost of Power Revenue per Unit Delivered Cost of Power Operating metrics Service Cost calculated using GAAP service cost divided by the number of acceptances in the quarter 3. Service Cost calculated using GAAP service cost over the life of the contract 23 TARGET LONG - TERM MODEL Target (%) Revenue 100% Gross Margin 30% Engineering / R&D 8% - 9% SG&A 7% - 8% Operating Expenses 15% - 17% Operating Margin 13% - 15% 24 Thank you Attachments Original document

