Bloom Energy : BE-Investor-Deck

This presentation is made pursuant to Section 5(d) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and is intended solely for investors that are qualified institutional buyers or institutions that are accredited
investors (as such terms are defined under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")) solely for the purposes of familiarizing such investors with Bloom Energy Corporation ("Bloom,"
"we," "us" or "our") and determining whether such investors might have an interest in a securities offering contemplated by Bloom. Any such offering of securities will only be made by means of a registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the SEC, after such registration statement becomes effective. No such registration statement has become effective, as of the date of this presentation. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This presentation regarding Bloom has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is strictly confidential. We request that you keep any information we provide at this meeting confidential and that you do not disclose any of the information to any other parties without Bloom's and the underwriters' prior expressed written permission.
This presentation includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "predict," "intend," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, operating results, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including our limited operating history and our nascent industry; the distributed generation industry is an emerging market; we have incurred significant losses in the past and we do not expect to be profitable for the foreseeable future; our Energy Servers have significant upfront costs, and we will need to attract investors to help customers finance purchases; risks of manufacturing defects; if our estimates of useful life for our Energy Servers are inaccurate or we do not meet service and performance warranties and guarantees, our business and financial results could be harmed; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other tax benefits, and other financial incentives; we derive a substantial portion of our revenue and backlog from a limited number of customers; our products involve a lengthy sales and installation cycle; our business is subject to risks associated with construction, cost overruns and delays; the failure of our suppliers to continue to deliver necessary raw materials or other components; we must maintain customer confidence in our liquidity and long-term business prospects; and a material decrease in the retail price of utility-generated electricity or an increase in the price of natural gas would affect demand for our Energy Servers. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry and our business. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy and completeness of the information obtained by third parties included in this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business.
Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
As of March 31, 2018
3.
2017 was anomalous due to loss of the Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC)
2
4.
From the first generation to our current generation Energy Server
Our Mission
Make Clean, Reliable Energy Affordable for Everyone in the World
3
THE BLOOM ENERGY SERVER
Modular Fault-Tolerant Architecture
Mission Critical Reliability
No Downtime for Maintenance
Converts Abundant Natural Gas/Biogas to Electricity without Combustion
Clean: Low/no CO2, Virtually no NOx, SOx, or Particulate Emissions
24 x 7 Onsite Base Load Power
M O D U L A R
O N - S I T E
A LW AY S - O N
4
Centralized Grid Model
Disrupted
135 Year Old Innovation
Not Meeting Today's Needs
Access
PHYSICAL ACCESS
AFFORDABILITY
Quality of
DIGITAL QUALITY
RELIABILITY
RESILIENCY
Electricity
SECURITY
SUSTAINABILITY
Technology Enables New Solutions
Advances in
Big Data & AI
Smart Monitoring
Solid State
Materials Science
Power Electronics
Bloom Energy is able to address both access and affordability
issues while supplying quality electricity
5
B A S E L O A D I S T H E L A R G E S T S E G M E N T O F T H E M A R K E T 1 2
P O W E R D E N S I T Y
C O M PA R I S O N
U.S. Generation Mix
Intermittent Sources
10%
(solar and wind)
Natural Gas, Nuclear, Coal and Other3
90%
Of the U.S. Generation Mix
1 MW Solar PV Facility
1 MW Bloom Energy
Solar Requires
~12,500% More Space
than Bloom4
Bloom addresses the largest segment of the electricity market
Bloom's power density is
well suited to customer
on-site solutions
Baseload includes dispatchable generation resources
EIA; represents U.S. power generation as of August 2017
3.
Includes natural gas, nuclear, coal, hydroelectric and other (petroleum liquids, petroleum coke, other gas and pumped storage)
6
4.
1 MW Bloom Energy = 170 m2 and 1 MW Solar PV = 22,257 m2
DRIVING INNOVATION:
COMPUTING AND DIGITAL POWER
Bloom is following the same path that revolutionized computing and brought
down costs rapidly using modular systems with standard components
Computingg
for ttheDigital
Economy
Transistor
Integrated Chip
Server Blade
Rack
Data Center
Power
for the Digital Economy
Fuel Cell
Stack
Server Module
System
Power Center
8
VALUE PROPOSITION: BETTER ELECTRICITY
Reliable and Resilient
Clean
Lower and Predictable Cost2
CO2$
~50%
less CO2
Grid Electricity Bill
Bloom Electricity Bill
Illustrative
Savings Customer
Time
US Baseload and
Bloom Energy
Today
10 Years
15 Years
Dispatchable Power
Representative of U.S. states
Bloom Uninterruptible Power
Power Outages
Generation 1
presently served by Bloom Energy
and
Undependable Grid Power
NOxParticulates SOx
Optimized solutions match our customers' needs today and requirements tomorrow
1.
U.S. carbon dioxide emitting baseload generation and dispatchable power plant emissions
9
2.
Specific to the markets served by Bloom Energy
BASELOAD POWER FOR MICROGRIDS
800 kW Microgrid
100% of power needs for Elementary School, Library, Senior Center & Health Center
During outage, also provides power to a local gas station and grocery store
4 utility outages avoided
since 2017
Grid independence, integrating intermittent technologies with clean, reliable,
always-on generation at the heart of the microgrid
10
BLOOM: ALWAYS ON MICROGRIDS
Primary
Proven
Available
Primary power eliminates risky
Bloom Energy has deployed 89
Modular, fault-tolerant
and complex transitions to
microgrids across the US,
architecture paired with the
backup during grid events
Japan and India
underground natural gas
network provides maximum
availability
Hurricanes
Earthquakes
Utility outages
Physical damage
Fire damage
SHAKING INTENSITY
Bloom
Installation
Bloom Installation
at Brookside, DE
"Bloom Energy electrical project in New
Magnitude: 6.0 Earthquake
Bloom protects against major
Independent system
Resilient in face of historic Napa
Castle was unaffected by Hurricane
1 MW Bloom Unaffected
utility fault
architecture continues
wildfire
Sandy."
operations through disruptions
-Delmarva, Regional President
Bloom has protected customers from 1,196 grid eventssince 2018
Proprietary and Confidential
11
PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF PROTECTING
CUSTOMERS
Manufacturing Facility in CA - October Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS)
5.5 days
Manufacturing Facility in NJ - March
Utility Outage
11 hours
Retail Store in NY - September
Utility Equipment Failure
5 days
Telecommunications Facility in CA - February
Transmission Line Issue
17 hours
12
ZERO-CARBON ENABLED
Can integrate into campus low or no-carbon initiatives
Offsite solar
Directed biogas
Onsite biogas
Renewable hydrogen
or wind RECs
all while providing reliable,onsite,24x7power in a compact & sleek form
Proprietary and Confidential
13
BLUE CHIP CUSTOMERS ACROSS VERTICALS
CLOUD SERVICES AND
TECHNOLOGY
MEDIA AND TELECOM
CONSUMER AND RETAIL
FINANCIAL SERVICES
EDUCATION
HEALTHCARE
Rapid Commercial Adoption, Including 25 of the Fortune 100 and 42 of the Fortune 500
Representative sample for select verticals
14
OUR MARKET OPPORTUNITY
#
Markets
$175B
$165B
$40B
$21B
1
5
11
14
2009
2012
2015
Current
Global Market
FOR ELECTRIC POWER
IN 2016
$2.4T
Global C&I TAM
$1.6T
Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
IN MARKETS WHERE WE CURRENTLY HAVE INSTALLATIONS
$175Bn1
1. U.S. data per EIA 2015 C&I revenue; includes our markets in Japan, India and Korea
15
U . S . C&I ELECTRICITY MARKET OPPORTUNITY 1
C&I Power Price (¢/kWh) / C&I Revenue ($Bn)
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
$61Bn
$50Bn
$57Bn
$45Bn
29% of U.S. Market Opportunity
23% of U.S. Market Opportunity
27% of U.S. Market Opportunity
21% of U.S. Market Opportunity
24.8 - 9.5 ¢/kWh
9.3 - 8.4 ¢/kWh
8.4 - 7.8 ¢/kWh
7.8 - 6.4 ¢/kWh
436 TWh
559 TWh
708 TWh
637 TWh
HI AK RI CT MA CANH NYVT NJME MD DEFL WI KS AZ MI CO TN SD OH NM MS ND PAMN GA MO NE AL IL NCMT VAIN SC NV OR UTWY AR ID KY WV TX IA LA OK WA
High
Medium
Medium-Low
Low
Non-Bloom StatesCurrent Bloom StatesCurrent Bloom "Mission Critical" Only States
1. Source: EIA data for commercial and industrial customers as for the year 2015
16
I N T E R N AT I O N A L C & I M A R K E T
O P P O RT U N I T Y
$608Bn
market opportunity for the ten largest international markets1
Expansive Growth Opportunity
Top Ten Countries by Generation1
Industrial Power Price (¢/kWh)2
14.6
14.5
14.3
11.8
11.4
11.0
9.6
8.2
7.6
5.0
Japan
Germany
United Kingdom
India
Brazil
France
South Korea
Mexico
Canada
Saudi Arabia
$102
$59
$32
$196
$56
$43
$48
$23
$34
$13
Market Opportunity ($Bn)
1.
Excluding China and Russia
Current Bloom Countries
Active Market Development
Non-Bloom Countries
2.
Power price data from IEA, Indian Ministry of Power, National Electric
17
Energy Agency of Brazil and Saudi Electricity and Cogeneration
Regulatory Authority
G R O W I N G
C U S T O M E R
B A S E
47%
of New Contracts are from New Customers1
By number of Bloom purchase orders
As of December 31, 2019
L A N D A N D
E X PA N D
M O D E L
68%
of Order Volume is from Existing Customers2
Includes closed sales that have not been installed yet
As of December 31, 2019
Certain Solar
Apple Inc.
Intel Corporation
Walmart
Equinix, Inc.
Kaiser Permanente
Diamond State Generation Partners, LLC.
AT&T Inc.
The Home Depot, Inc.
Korea
Proprietary and Confidential
18
01
F I N A N C I A L O V E RV I E W
SALES MODEL & PURCHASE OPTIONS
How We Sell
What We Sell
DIRECT SALES
MODEL
Product + Installation
O&M Contract (5 to 20 years)
Customer Purchase Options
CAPITAL PURCHASE
Direct of customer balance sheet
LEASES
A couple of lease options
POWER PURCHASE
AGREEMENT
(PPAs)
20
VALUE ADDED FOR CUSTOMERS
I n d i c a t i v e C a s e S t u d y - 1 M W G r i d P a r a l l e l C u s t o m e r S o l u t i o n 1
Delivered Cost of Power (¢/kWh)
Financial Partner (¢/kWh)
Bloom Revenue ($MM)
Tolling Rate
Bloom Value Proposition
~6.0 - 7.5% Return
Grid Savings (14%)
Reliability
Sustainability
Cost Predictability
100%
Funds
86%
proceeds to
Bloom plus
24%
finance
(Customer
partners
Pays Utility)
financial
Tolling Rate
return
Paid by
Customer to
62%
Finance
Partner on a
per kWh
consumed
Grid
Bloom
Purchase of
Product,
Installation,
and Service
Paid by
Finance
Partner
$3.6
$1.2
$5.4
Bloom
Service2
Revenue: $3.6MM (covers
Recognized Ratably
cost & margin)
Target Service Margin: 20%
Install
Revenue: $1.2MM
(covers cost)
Recognized Upfront3
Revenue: $6.6MM
Product
Target Upfront Margin:
Revenue: $5.4MM (covers
30%
cost and margin)
Grid
Fuel
Financing
Total Bloom
Product
Install
Service
1.
Delivered cost of power is an example for illustrating purposes only. Bloom revenue and margins are presented for illustration purposes only and not representative of actual Bloom performance
21
2.
Service revenue is recognized over the life of the service contract
D E M O N S T R AT E D C O S T & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT
2020/2021
2008
2011
2013
2015
TODAY
Model No.
Bloom ES5000
Bloom ES5700
Output
100 kW
200 kW
Efficiency
48%
55%
Cost ($/kW)
$18,1361
$11,934
$8,000
$7,000
Today's Energy Servers deliver 5x
as much power than the first
generation
$6,000
The latest generation of energy
server offersbest in class electrical
$5,000
efficiency
18% annualized cost reduction
$4,000
over last 5 years; 18% cost
reduction Y/Y 2018 to 2019;
$3,000
$2,000
1Costs are approximate as new cost system implemented in 2014
+
+
+
+
Carbon
Energy
Mission
Biogas &
Capture
Storage
Critical
Hydrogen
Bloom ES5710
Bloom ES5
Bloom ES5
Bloom ESX
250 kW
500 kW
500 kW
750 kW
60%
63%
65%
>65%
$10,346
$7,082
$2,708
<$2,708
$7,150
Product Cost of Acceptances Historical Trend
$7,082
4 %
YoY Reduction
$5,404
$5,886
$4,621
$4,776
33 %
$4,504
YoY Reduction
$4,128
$3,814
20 %
$3,672
4 %
$3,501
YoY Reduction
YoY Reduction
$3,402
18 %
33% Annual
$3,021
$3,159
YoY Reduction
Cost Reduction
$2,708
2015
2016
2017
14% Annual Cost
2018
2019
Reduction
22
Q1
FY Average
Q4
FY'15 - FY'19 Cost Reduction
OUR VALUE PROPOSITION
Grid Customer Case Study
20% Cost Reduction
Additional 20% Cost Reduction
($/kW)
(¢/kWh)
($/kW)
(¢/kWh)
($/kW)
(¢/kWh)
11,324
11.4
9,322
10.0
7,718
8.9
Revenue per Unit
Delivered Cost of Power
Revenue per Unit
Delivered Cost of Power
Revenue per Unit
Delivered Cost of Power
Operating metrics
Service Cost calculated using GAAP service cost divided by the number of acceptances in the quarter
3. Service Cost calculated using GAAP service cost over the life of the contract
Bloom Energy Corporation published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 21:27:58 UTC