Bloom Energy : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Sale of shares to cover taxes incurred as a result of the vesting of RSUs, in accordance with a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan entered into by reporting person
The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $2.86 to $2.965, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Bloom Energy Corporation, any security holder of Bloom Energy Corporation, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above.
Held by The Venkataraman Living Trust UTA dtd 6/8/2011 of which the reporting person is a trustee
Each Class A common stock RSU represents a contingent right to receive 1 share of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock upon settlement.
The RSUs vest in equal annual installments of 10,000 shares on each of October 16, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, subject to the reporting person's continuous service with the issuer.
Venkataraman Swaminathan
4353 NORTH FIRST STREETEVP of Engineering and CTO
SAN JOSE, CA 95134
By Shawn Soderberg as attorney in fact for the reporting person
10/18/2019
