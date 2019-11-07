Log in
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

(BE)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bloom Energy Corporation Investors

11/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 17, 2019, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report about Bloom Energy, alleging $2.2 billion in undisclosed service liabilities and claiming that the Company’s technology is “not sustainable, clean, green or remotely profitable.” Hindenburg also accused the Company of having an estimated $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities and using “tricky accounting . . . to avoid recognizing major recent additional losses.”

On this news, Bloom Energy’s share price fell $0.88, or 21%, to close at $3.31 per share on September 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Bloom Energy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
