Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bloom Energy Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 17, 2019, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report about Bloom Energy, alleging $2.2 billion in undisclosed service liabilities and claiming that the Company’s technology is “not sustainable, clean, green or remotely profitable.” Hindenburg also accused the Company of having an estimated $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities and using “tricky accounting . . . to avoid recognizing major recent additional losses.”

On this news, Bloom Energy’s share price fell $0.88, or 21%, to close at $3.31 per share on September 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Bloom Energy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

