Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Bloom Energy Corporation Investors (BE)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BE) securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s July 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); or (2) between July 26, 2018 and September 16, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Bloom Energy investors have until January 3, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On September 17, 2019, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report about Bloom Energy, alleging $2.2 billion in undisclosed service liabilities and claiming that the Company’s technology is “not sustainable, clean, green or remotely profitable.” Hindenburg also accused the Company of having an estimated $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities and using “tricky accounting . . . to avoid recognizing major recent additional losses.”

On this news, Bloom Energy’s share price fell $0.88, or 21%, to close at $3.31 per share on September 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bloom Energy’s technology produced emissions comparable to that of a modern natural gas plant; (2) that Bloom Energy’s estimates of useful life for its energy servers and fuel cells were inaccurate; (3) that Bloom Energy used misleading accounting to mask the effect of future servicing expenses; (4) that consequently, Bloom Energy will potentially be liable for up to $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

