Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bloom Energy Corporation    BE

BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

(BE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bloom Energy Corporation – BE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 06:43pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom securities pursuant and/or traceable to Bloom’s Registration Statement issued in connection with Bloom’s July 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (2) purchased the publicly traded securities of Bloom between July 26, 2018 and September 16, 2019 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Bloom investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Bloom class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1681.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bloom’s technology produced emissions comparable to that a modern natural gas plant; (2) Bloom’s estimates of useful life for its energy servers and fuel cells were inaccurate; (3) Bloom used misleading accounting to mask the effect of future servicing expenses; (4) consequently, Bloom will potentially be liable for up to $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 3, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1681.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
06:43pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bloom Energy Cor..
BU
10/23BLOOM ENERGY : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2..
BU
10/18BLOOM ENERGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/10BLOOM ENERGY : CalBio and Bloom Energy to Generate Renewable Electricity from Da..
PU
10/03BLOOM ENERGY : and EnergyPower to Supply Reliable, Renewable, Zero Carbon Electr..
BU
09/26BLOOM ENERGY : Fordham University Takes Innovative Step in Sustainability with B..
BU
09/26BLOOM ENERGY : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09/25BLOOM ENERGY : and Samsung Heavy Industries Team Up to Build Ships Powered by So..
BU
09/25BLOOM ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 942 M
EBIT 2019 -197 M
Net income 2019 -245 M
Debt 2019 312 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,83x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 435 M
Chart BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bloom Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,63  $
Last Close Price 3,74  $
Spread / Highest target 488%
Spread / Average Target 211%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
K. R. Sridhar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Brennan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy W. Furr CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Swaminathan Venkataraman Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Eddy Zervigon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-66.53%389
ABB LTD11.15%44 946
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.98%9 387
ABB INDIA LTD10.97%4 381
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-18.88%3 116
TECO ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%1 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group