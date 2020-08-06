Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bloomin' Brands, Inc.    BLMN

BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.

(BLMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bloomin' Brands : Bloomin' Brands Announces Group Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) promoted Sheilina Henry to Group Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion. In this newly created position, Henry will lead the company’s efforts toward furthering equality and inclusion in the areas of leadership, talent, training, and education.

“This is an important part of our culture and the new role enhances our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion,” said David Deno, Chief Executive Officer. “Sheilina is a talented, passionate, and respected leader with extensive operations experience who will guide our efforts to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve at all levels within our company.”

Henry will also lead the Bloomin’ Brands Diversity & Inclusion Council, which advises short- and long-term strategies to advance diversity, equality and inclusion among its employees, customers, suppliers, and communities.

“Having experienced gender and racial bias throughout my life, I am proud of the steps Bloomin’ Brands is taking to create a culture that is more diverse and inclusive,” said Henry. “I am honored and humbled to be included on this journey.”

Henry has over 20 years of experience in restaurant operations, training, and project management. She joined Bloomin’ Brands in 2012 as an Outback Steakhouse Joint Venture Partner. She was promoted to Vice President, Training & Development in 2016 and Regional Vice President in 2019. Prior to joining Bloomin’ Brands, she held various positions in operations and training at Yum! Brands.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant brands. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
08:33aBLOOMIN' BRANDS : Bloomin' Brands Announces Group Vice President, Diversity & In..
BU
07/27Big restaurant chains could see sales rebound this week
RE
07/24LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/24BLOOMIN' BRANDS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in..
AQ
07/24BLOOMIN' BRANDS : Bloomin' Brands Provides Interim Business Update Related to CO..
BU
07/16Eviction Looms for Millions of Americans Who Can't Afford Rent -- Update
DJ
07/16Eviction Looms for Millions of Americans Who Can't Afford Rent
DJ
07/06BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. TO HOST FISCAL : 30 AM EDT on July 24, 2020
BU
07/02BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 207 M - -
Net income 2020 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 087 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,37x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 989 M 989 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 94 000
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,13 $
Last Close Price 11,45 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Deno Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Craigie Chairman
Christopher Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth A. Smith Director
John J. Mahoney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.-48.12%989
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-13.81%88 579
COMPASS GROUP PLC-38.78%27 132
SODEXO-43.32%10 708
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-30.51%9 839
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED12.66%3 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group