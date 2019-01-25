Bloomin' Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call at 9:00 AM EST on February 14, 2019

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMN) will release results for the fiscal
fourth quarter ended and full-year ended December 30, 2018, on Thursday,
February 14, 2019, at approximately 7:00 AM EST, which will be followed
by a conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 AM EST the
same day.
To access the live call, dial (877) 407-9039, or (201) 689-8470 for
international participants. A replay will be available beginning two
hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or
(412) 317-6671 for international callers. The replay will be available
until Thursday, February 21, 2019. The conference ID for the live call
and replay is 13686753.
The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website at http://www.bloominbrands.com
under the Investors section.
About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant
companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated
restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands:
Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates
approximately 1,500 restaurants in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 19
countries, some of which are franchise locations. Bloomin' Brands is a
2018 Fortune World's Most Admired Company. For more information, please
visit www.bloominbrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005324/en/