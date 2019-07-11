Log in
BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC

(BLMN)
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 9:00 AM EDT on July 31, 2019

07/11/2019

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 AM EDT the same day.

To access the live call, dial (877) 407-9039, or (201) 689-8470 for international participants. A replay will be available beginning two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The replay will be available until Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The conference ID for the live call and replay is 13692414.

The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates 1,500 restaurants in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 168 M
EBIT 2019 206 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Debt 2019 986 M
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 1 596 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 22,5  $
Last Close Price 17,4  $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth A. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Deno EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Donagh M. Herlihy Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John J. Mahoney Independent Director
Mindy F. Grossman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC-2.74%1 596
STARBUCKS CORPORATION35.45%107 046
COMPASS GROUP PLC17.09%38 299
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)16.12%38 299
SODEXO13.63%16 674
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.22.75%14 942
