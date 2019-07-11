Bloomin' Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 9:00 AM EDT on July 31, 2019

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 AM EDT the same day.

To access the live call, dial (877) 407-9039, or (201) 689-8470 for international participants. A replay will be available beginning two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The replay will be available until Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The conference ID for the live call and replay is 13692414.

The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates 1,500 restaurants in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.

