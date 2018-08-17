BlocPlay Entertainment Announces Changes in Management

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - BlocPlay Entertainment (CSE: PLAY) ("BlocPlay" or the "Company") announces today the new appointment of a Board Member to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Paul Andrusyshyn is appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Andrusyshyn graduated from Western with a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science, as well as MBAs from both Cornell and Queens University. He specializes in digital disruption and bringing new technologies and products to market. Paul has been working in the technology industry for 20+ years across multiple domains, including a significant focus on finance and banking, and has worked with many top companies such as RBC, CIBC, Loblaw's and others. He is an industry thought leader, FinTech SME and investor, who is continually pushing the bounds of innovation and modernization.

The current Board of Directors of the Company consists of Messrs. Raymond Gigliotti, Alex Powell and Paul Andrusyshyn. The current management of the Company consists of Messrs. James Hutton (interim CEO), Alex Powell (CFO), Jay Dawani (CMTO), Mathieu Glaude (CPO) and Alexandre Sanhaji (COO).

The Company wishes to remind its shareholders that it has called its annual shareholders meeting for September 28, 2018, and will shortly be mailing out to shareholders its management proxy circular setting forth, among other matters, the bios and details of all Directors that are being nominated for shareholder approval to serve as Directors. The Company is actively seeking additional qualified independent Directors for nomination.

Upon completion of the Company's upcoming shareholders meeting, and the appointment of the new Board of Directors by shareholders, the Company will undertake an executive search for a full time Chief Executive Officer. The Company also anticipates seeking additional financing after the shareholders meeting.

While current management is working to execute on the Company's stated business objectives, the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information at this time.

Trading in the Company's common shares on the CSE has been suspended by the CSE due to the Company not having a third director nor a properly constituted audit committee (which requires two of three audit committee members being independent). The Company is actively seeking to rectify these deficiencies, it should be noted however that lifting the trading suspension remains at the discretion of the CSE.

About BlocPlay Entertainment

BlocPlay Entertainment is the world's first peer-to-peer, de-centralized digital entertainment company. Supporting video gamers, developers, and content creators - worldwide. Each day billions of consumers worldwide enjoy digital entertainment products. BlocPlay Entertainment plans to deliver a fully transparent distribution, publishing, and marketing platform for videogames and eSports events through our innovative tokenization system known as Token Play. BlocPlay Entertainment develops in-house entertainment technologies including video games and services.

About TokenPlay

TokenPlay is a wholly owned subsidiary of BlocPlay Entertainment and is the customer facing Brand involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technology in the video game space, which will seek to provide a platform for the exchange of in-game currencies and tokens.

