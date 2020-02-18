Log in
BLUCORA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Blucora, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/18/2020 | 02:56pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sally Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) on behalf of Blucora stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Blucora has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 16, 2020, Blucora announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), John Clendening, "has departed his roles as executive and member of the Board of Directors" and that Blucora "anticipates announcing a new CEO by the end of January 2020."  Blucora stated that Clendening's "departure results from differences in views on the scope of Mr. Clendening's authority as CEO."

On this news, Blucora's stock price fell $2.47 per share on January 16, 2020, to close at $22.94 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Blucora shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(646) 860-9156
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blucora-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-blucora-inc-on-behalf-of-stockholders-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301006929.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2020
