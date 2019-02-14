Blucora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results 0 02/14/2019 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

2018 Highlights and Recent Developments Increased total revenue by 10% year-over-year



Grew GAAP Net income by 87%, Adjusted EBITDA by 19%, Non-GAAP net income by 36%



Achieved record advisory net flows at HD Vest, approaching $1 billion



Recorded 21st consecutive year of revenue growth at TaxAct, growing 16% year-over-year



Utilized strong cash flow generation to eliminate $80 million in debt, reducing net leverage ratio to 1.5x from 2.8x



Completed clearing transition expected to generate more than $120 million in incremental HD Vest segment income over 10-year term “Strong net flows in the fourth quarter helped cap an excellent year for Blucora,” said John Clendening, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “For the full year 2018 we generated outstanding financial results, achieving double-digit growth in revenue, earnings and cash flow, while hitting records in key metrics such as advisory flows. At the same time, we strengthened our balance sheet, our platform and our team, laying the groundwork to capture the significant opportunities we see ahead.”

Summary Financial Performance: Q4 and Full Year 2018

($ in millions except per share amounts) Q4 Q4 Full Year Full Year 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Revenue Wealth Management $ 97.2 $ 93.8 4 % $ 373.2 $ 348.6 7 % Tax Preparation $ 4.1 $ 4.0 2 % $ 187.3 $ 160.9 16 % Total Revenue $ 101.3 $ 97.8 3 % $ 560.5 $ 509.5 10 % Segment Income (Loss) Wealth Management $ 14.1 $ 14.2 (1 )% $ 53.1 $ 50.9 4 % Tax Preparation $ (8.7 ) $ (10.5 ) (17 )% $ 87.2 $ 72.9 20 % Total Segment Income $ 5.4 $ 3.7 44 % $ 140.3 $ 123.8 13 % Unallocated Corporate Operating Expenses $ 6.1 $ 5.1 21 % $ 20.5 $ 22.9 (11 )% GAAP: Operating Income (Loss) $ (13.5 ) $ (14.5 ) (7 )% $ 67.7 $ 48.0 41 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Blucora. Inc. $ (16.0 ) $ 10.0 (259 )% $ 50.6 $ 27.0 87 % Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Blucora. Inc.* $ (0.38 ) $ 0.21 (281 )% $ 0.90 $ 0.57 58 % Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.8 ) $ (1.3 ) (44 )% $ 119.8 $ 100.9 19 % Net Income (Loss) $ (7.5 ) $ (5.7 ) 32 % $ 94.0 $ 69.1 36 % Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) 33 % $ 1.90 $ 1.46 30 % * 2018 GAAP EPS includes noncontrolling interest redemption impacts of $(0.05) and (0.13) for Q4 2018 and Full Year 2018, respectively. See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below. Tax Season Update

“For this tax season we’ve unveiled a number of advances and new benefits for customers to make the tax filing experience easier and more rewarding,” Clendening continued. “In addition to bringing back some of our most popular features like our personalized deduction maximizer and $100,000 accuracy guarantee, some improvements customers are seeing this year include: A newly refreshed and modern website that allows customers to quickly identify the product that best fits their needs;



Ten Minute taxes, a streamlined and intuitive process to guide filers with simple returns to complete their returns in just ten minutes or less;



Refund Marketplace, which rewards filers with bonus money, up to a maximum of $599, when they allocate a portion of their refund to gift cards from an assortment of national retailers;



A redesigned BluPrint financial assessment, which can turn insights from your tax return in to actionable recommendations to save real money; and



Many other improvements including more data import and product partners.” “Based on early tax season data, we continue to expect first-half 2019 tax preparation revenue growth of approximately 7.5-10% versus the comparable period last year, with segment margin in the 56.7% to 57.7%. range.” First Quarter Outlook

For the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects revenues to be between $213.5 million and $218.5 million, GAAP net income to be between $48.0 million and $50.5 million, or $0.95 to $1.00 per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA to be between $68.5 million and $72.5 million, and Non-GAAP income to be between $60.0 million and $63.5 million, or $1.19 to $1.26 per diluted share. Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss fourth quarter and full year results, its outlook for the first quarter, tax season update and other business matters. We will also provide the prepared remarks for the conference call along with supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at http://www.blucora.com prior to the call. The supplemental financial information has also been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of the call be available on our website. About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a leading provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. Our products and services in tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest, respectively, help consumers manage their financial lives. TaxAct is an affordable digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services ® supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. For more information on Blucora or its businesses, please visit www.blucora.com . Source: Blucora Blucora Contact:

Bill Michalek (972) 870-6463

VP, Investor Relations This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this release, terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “may,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively implement our future business plans and growth strategy; our ability to effectively compete within our industry; our ability to attract and retain customers; the availability of financing and our ability to meet our current and future debt service obligations and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to generate strong investment performance for our customers and the impact of the financial markets on our customers’ portfolios; political and economic conditions and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management and tax preparation industries; our ability to attract and retain productive financial advisors; our ability to successfully make technology enhancements and introduce new and improve on existing products and services; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; our ability to comply with laws and regulations, including, among others, those related to privacy protection and consumer data; our expectations concerning the benefits that may be derived from our new clearing platform and investment advisory platform; cybersecurity risks; our ability to maintain our relationships with third party partners; the seasonality of our business; litigation risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; the impact of new or changing tax legislation; our ability to develop, establish and maintain strong brands; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and our ability to effectively integrate companies or assets that we acquire. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as may be required by applicable law.

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Wealth management services revenue $ 97,190 $ 93,848 $ 373,174 $ 348,620 Tax preparation services revenue 4,068 4,001 187,282 160,937 Total revenue 101,258 97,849 560,456 509,557 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth management services cost of revenue 66,054 63,415 253,580 235,859 Tax preparation services cost of revenue 1,858 2,475 10,040 10,018 Amortization of acquired technology — 50 99 195 Total cost of revenue (1) 67,912 65,940 263,719 246,072 Engineering and technology (1) 5,107 5,573 19,332 19,614 Sales and marketing (1) 16,642 17,824 111,361 102,798 General and administrative (1) 16,229 13,263 60,124 52,668 Depreciation 762 780 4,468 3,460 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 8,103 8,615 33,487 33,807 Restructuring (1) (3 ) 375 288 3,101 Total operating expenses 114,752 112,370 492,779 461,520 Operating income (loss) (13,494 ) (14,521 ) 67,677 48,037 Other loss, net (2) (3,947 ) (5,402 ) (15,797 ) (44,551 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (17,441 ) (19,923 ) 51,880 3,486 Income tax benefit 1,741 31,842 (311 ) 25,890 Net income (loss) (15,700 ) 11,919 51,569 29,376 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (281 ) (1,871 ) (935 ) (2,337 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ (15,981 ) $ 10,048 $ 50,634 $ 27,039 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Blucora, Inc.: Basic $ (0.38 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.94 $ 0.61 Dilued $ (0.38 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.90 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,002 46,231 47,394 44,370 Diluted 48,002 48,406 49,381 47,211

(1) Stock-based compensation expense was allocated among the following captions (in thousands): Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of revenue $ 527 $ 228 $ 1,467 $ 774 Engineering and technology 176 250 766 984 Sales and marketing 589 575 2,424 2,376 General and administrative 2,402 2,166 8,596 7,519 Restructuring — 70 — 1,148 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,694 $ 3,289 $ 13,253 $ 12,801

(2) Other loss, net consisted of the following (in thousands): Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income $ (132 ) $ (34 ) $ (349 ) $ (110 ) Interest expense 3,838 4,465 15,610 21,211 Amortization of debt issuance costs 174 198 833 1,089 Accretion of debt discounts 38 54 163 1,947 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification expense — 681 1,534 20,445 Other 29 38 (1,994 ) (31 ) Other loss, net $ 3,947 $ 5,402 $ 15,797 $ 44,551



Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,524 $ 59,965 Cash segregated under federal or other regulations 842 1,371 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 14,977 10,694 Commissions receivable 15,562 16,822 Other receivables 7,408 3,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 7,755 7,365 Total current assets 131,068 99,397 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 12,389 9,831 Goodwill, net 548,685 549,037 Other intangible assets, net 294,603 328,205 Other long-term assets 10,980 15,201 Total long-term assets 866,657 902,274 Total assets $ 997,725 $ 1,001,671 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,798 $ 4,413 Commissions and advisory fees payable 15,199 17,813 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,026 19,577 Deferred revenue 10,257 9,953 Total current liabilities 48,280 51,756 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 260,390 338,081 Deferred tax liability, net 40,394 43,433 Deferred revenue 8,581 804 Other long-term liabilities 7,540 8,177 Total long-term liabilities 316,905 390,495 Total liabilities 365,185 442,251 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 24,945 18,033 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,569,725 1,555,560 Accumulated deficit (961,689 ) (1,014,174 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (446 ) (4 ) Total stockholders’ equity 607,595 541,387 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 997,725 $ 1,001,671

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 Operating Activities: Net income $ 51,569 $ 29,376 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation 13,253 11,653 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 38,590 38,139 Restructuring (non-cash) — 1,569 Deferred income taxes (3,039 ) (16,159 ) Amortization of premium on investments, net, and debt issuance costs 833 1,099 Accretion of debt discounts 163 1,947 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,534 20,445 Other 72 30 Cash provided (used) by changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,286 ) (483 ) Commissions receivable 1,260 (678 ) Other receivables (3,851 ) (204 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (815 ) (869 ) Other long-term assets 3,450 (12,281 ) Accounts payable (615 ) (123 ) Commissions and advisory fees payable (2,614 ) 1,226 Deferred revenue 9,930 (3,248 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 114 1,407 Net cash provided by operating activities 105,548 72,846 Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,633 ) (5,039 ) Proceeds from sales of investments — 249 Proceeds from maturities of investments — 7,252 Purchases of investments — (409 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (7,633 ) 2,053 Financing Activities: Proceeds from credit facilities — 365,836 Payments on convertible notes — (172,827 ) Payments on credit facilities (80,000 ) (290,000 ) Repayment of note payable with related party — (3,200 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 12,773 40,271 Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan 2,100 1,429 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (8,362 ) (9,095 ) Contingent consideration payments for business acquisition (1,315 ) (946 ) Other — (30 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (74,804 ) (68,562 ) Net cash provided by continuing operations 23,111 6,337 Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations — 1,028 Net cash provided by discontinued operations — 1,028 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (56 ) 78 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 23,055 7,443 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 62,311 54,868 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 85,366 $ 62,311

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Wealth Management (1) $ 97,190 $ 93,848 $ 373,174 $ 348,620 Tax Preparation (1) 4,068 4,001 187,282 160,937 Total revenue 101,258 97,849 560,456 509,557 Operating income (loss): Wealth Management 14,133 14,232 53,053 50,916 Tax Preparation (8,742 ) (10,489 ) 87,249 72,921 Corporate-level activity (2) (18,885 ) (18,264 ) (72,625 ) (75,800 ) Total operating income (loss) (13,494 ) (14,521 ) 67,677 48,037 Other loss, net (3,947 ) (5,402 ) (15,797 ) (44,551 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,741 31,842 (311 ) 25,890 Net income (loss) $ (15,700 ) $ 11,919 $ 51,569 $ 29,376

(1) Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below (in thousands): Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Wealth Management: Commission $ 39,932 $ 43,060 $ 164,201 $ 160,241 Advisory 43,551 38,616 164,353 145,694 Asset-based 9,999 7,021 31,456 26,297 Transaction and fee 3,708 5,151 13,164 16,388 Total Wealth Management revenue $ 97,190 $ 93,848 $ 373,174 $ 348,620 Tax Preparation: Consumer $ 3,912 $ 3,844 $ 172,207 $ 147,084 Professional 156 157 15,075 13,853 Total Tax Preparation revenue $ 4,068 $ 4,001 $ 187,282 $ 160,937

(2) Corporate-level activity included the following (in thousands): Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating expenses $ 6,143 $ 5,084 $ 20,494 $ 22,907 Stock-based compensation 3,694 3,219 13,253 11,653 Depreciation 947 921 5,003 4,137 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,103 8,665 33,586 34,002 Restructuring (3 ) 375 288 3,101 Total corporate-level activity $ 18,884 $ 18,264 $ 72,624 $ 75,800

Blucora, Inc.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ (15,981 ) $ 10,048 $ 50,634 $ 27,039 Stock-based compensation 3,694 3,219 13,253 11,653 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,050 9,586 38,590 38,139 Restructuring (3 ) 375 288 3,101 Other loss, net 3,947 5,402 15,797 44,551 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 281 1,871 935 2,337 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,741 ) (31,842 ) 311 (25,890 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (753 ) $ (1,341 ) $ 119,808 $ 100,930

Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc.(2) $ (15,981 ) $ 10,048 $ 50,634 $ 27,039 Stock-based compensation 3,694 3,219 13,253 11,653 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,103 8,665 33,586 34,002 Accretion and write-off of debt discount and debt issuance costs on previous debt — — — 17,875 Restructuring (3 ) 375 288 3,101 Impact of noncontrolling interests 281 1,871 935 2,337 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (536 ) 3,328 (2,257 ) (6 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (1) (3,050 ) (33,178 ) (2,403 ) (26,853 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,492 ) $ (5,672 ) $ 94,036 $ 69,148 Per diluted share: Net loss attributable to Blucora, Inc.(2) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.90 $ 0.57 Stock-based compensation 0.08 0.07 0.27 0.25 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.15 0.20 0.68 0.72 Accretion and write-off of debt discount and debt issuance costs on previous debt — — — 0.37 Restructuring — 0.01 0.01 0.07 Impacts of noncontrolling interests 0.06 0.04 0.14 0.05 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (0.01 ) 0.07 (0.05 ) 0.00 Non-cash income tax benefit (0.06 ) (0.72 ) (0.05 ) (0.57 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 1.90 $ 1.46 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per diluted share amounts 48,002 46,231 49,381 47,211

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands) Ranges for the three months ending March 31, 2019 Low High Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ 48,000 $ 50,500 Stock-based compensation 4,300 3,900 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,400 9,300 Other loss, net (3) 5,300 5,000 Income tax expense 1,500 3,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,500 $ 72,500

Preliminary Non-GAAP Income Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands) Ranges for the three months ending March 31, 2019 Low High Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ 48,000 $ 50,500 Stock-based compensation 4,300 3,900 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,100 8,100 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (loss) (500 ) (500 ) Non-cash income tax expense 100 1,500 Non-GAAP income $ 60,000 $ 63,500

Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc., determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring, other loss, net, the impact of noncontrolling interests and income tax (benefit) expense. For purposes of this definition, restructuring costs relate to the relocation of our corporate headquarters during 2017. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for internal management and compensation purposes, when publicly providing guidance on possible future results, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a common measure used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance, that it provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting our business when viewed together with GAAP results, and that management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant and necessary components to the operations of our business and, therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss). Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and, therefore, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc., determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, accelerated accretion of debt discount on our Convertible Senior Notes that were outstanding for a portion of 2017 (the "Notes"), write-off of debt discount and debt issuance costs on the terminated Notes and the terminated TaxAct - HD Vest 2015 credit facility, restructuring costs (described further under Adjusted EBITDA above), the impact of noncontrolling interests, the related cash tax impact of those adjustments, and non-cash income taxes. The write-off of debt discount and debt issuance costs on the terminated Notes and the closed TaxAct - HD Vest 2015 credit facility relates to the debt refinancing that occurred in the second quarter of 2017. We exclude the non-cash portion of income taxes because of our ability to offset a substantial portion of our cash tax liabilities by using deferred tax assets, which primarily consist of U.S. federal net operating losses. The majority of these net operating losses will expire, if unutilized, between 2020 and 2024. The aforementioned items are only included in non-GAAP net income (loss) in the periods they occurred. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share provide meaningful supplemental information to management, investors, and analysts regarding our performance and the valuation of our business by excluding items in the statement of operations that we do not consider part of our ongoing operations or have not been, or are not expected to be, settled in cash. Additionally, we believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are common measures used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and the valuation of our business. Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net (loss) income per share should be evaluated in light of our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share differently, and, therefore, our non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (2) As presented in the Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited). (3) Other loss, net primarily includes items such as interest income, interest expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, accretion of debt discounts, and gain/loss on debt extinguishment.

