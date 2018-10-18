Blucora to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Log in
BLUCORA INC (BCOR)
10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals, will announce its third quarter 2018 financial results before market open on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its third quarter 2018 results and its outlook for the fourth quarter 2018. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals. Blucora operates through two primary businesses, HD Vest, the No.1 tax-focused broker-dealer with $45 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2018, and TaxAct, the No. 3 tax preparation software by market share with approximately 4 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora or its businesses, please visit www.blucora.com.

Contact:
Bill Michalek
VP, IR & Corporate Communications
Blucora, Inc.
972-870-6463

© GlobeNewswire 2018
