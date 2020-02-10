Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Blucora, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Blucora, Inc. (“Blucora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCOR). This investigation concerns whether Blucora has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 16, 2020, Blucora revealed that its President and Chief Executive Officer, John Clendening, “has departed his roles as executive and member of the Board of Directors” and that Blucora “anticipates announcing a new CEO by the end of January 2020.” Blucora specified that Clendening’s “departure results from differences in views on the scope of Mr. Clendening’s authority as CEO.”

On this news, Blucora’s stock price fell by $1.56, or over 6%, to close at $22.95 per share on January 16, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you acquired Blucora securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005829/en/