Blue Apron Holdings Inc

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC (APRN)
My previous session
News 
News

Blue Apron : To Release Third Quarter 2018 Results On November 14th

10/17/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Brad Dickerson and Chief Financial Officer Tim Bensley, to discuss the company’s third quarter 2018 results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506, utilizing the conference ID 6785890. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.

A recording of the webcast will also be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until Wednesday, November 21, 2018 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, utilizing the conference ID 10124511.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. The Company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the Company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC
02:31pBLUE APRON : To Release Third Quarter 2018 Results On November 14th
BU
10/12BLUE APRON : Introduces “Blue York City” at the 11th Annual Food Net..
BU
10/10BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
10/10BLUE APRON : Refinances Revolving Credit Facility
BU
10/02BLUE APRON : Launches On-Demand Delivery With New Pilot Program in New York City
BU
08/30BLUE APRON : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference
BU
08/20BLUE APRON : Announces The September Whole30® Meal Plan
BU
08/03BLUE APRON : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
BU
08/02Blue Apron shares sink as customers ditch its meal-kits
RE
08/02BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Blue Apron refinances existing revolving credit facility 
10/04SHOPPING CENTER REITS : One Step Forward, One Step Back 
10/02STITCH FIX : Another Fix 
09/01STOCKS TO WATCH : Time To Talk Valuation 
08/20Blue Apron to expand Whole30 partnership 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 697 M
EBIT 2018 -129 M
Net income 2018 -136 M
Finance 2018 6,38 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 258 M
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,71 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley James Dickerson President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Matthew B. Salzberg Executive Chairman
Tim Bensley Chief Financial Officer
Ilia M. Papas Chief Technology Officer
Julie M. B. Bradley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC-66.50%258
NESTLÉ-5.85%242 691
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.95%66 132
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-4.11%60 305
DANONE-7.96%50 887
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.83%27 332
