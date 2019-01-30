Blue Apron : nbsp;Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
01/30/2019 | 04:24pm EST
Key Highlights:
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 improved 39%, or $15.4
million, year-over-year from $39.1 million to $23.7 million; adjusted
EBITDA improved 60%, or $11.9 million, year-over-year from a loss of
$19.7 million to a loss of $7.8 million, driven by expense management
and operational efficiencies.
In the fourth quarter of 2018 COGS improved 930 basis points
year-over-year to 60.8% as a percentage of net revenue, resulting from
operational efficiencies created through enhanced fulfillment center
processes.
Subsequent to the fourth quarter, Blue Apron is:
Transferring substantial production volume from its Arlington, Texas
facility to its Linden, New Jersey facility, driven by strong
efficiency gains in Linden.
Seeing favorable consumer response and interest to date from its WW
partnership, launched in late December.
Introducing a new product innovation designed for online and
brick-and-mortar retail, with its first partner to be announced
imminently.
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today financial results
for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Blue Apron also
announced today the transfer of production volume from its Arlington
facility to its Linden facility with additional information available in
the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K. Blue Apron will hold its
scheduled earnings call and webcast tomorrow, January 31, at 8:30 a.m.
Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results
and business outlook.
“As we sharpen our focus on attracting and engaging consumers who
represent high value to the business, we are seeing early, encouraging
trends in our customer metrics, most notably average revenue per
customer, which increased year-over-year,” said Brad Dickerson, Chief
Executive Officer, Blue Apron. “We are also pleased with our
stronger-than-expected bottom-line results as our business becomes
increasingly efficient. Following an assessment of our operational
structure in light of this progress, we identified an opportunity to
further optimize our processes by transferring a substantial portion of
our production volume from our Arlington, Texas facility to our largest
and most efficient facility in Linden, New Jersey.”
Dickerson continued, “We are entering 2019 with confidence in our
strategic direction. We believe our newest product innovations and new
strategic partnerships with WW and Jet have great potential as we enter
the year with a deliberate focus on expanding our offerings to
strategically and thoughtfully serve a strong base of loyal customers
and attract new, high affinity consumers, as well as continuing to
prioritize operational optimization and expense management. We believe
our commitment to achieving profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis in
the first quarter and for full year 2019 will provide a strong
foundation for future growth.”
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Net revenue decreased 25% year-over-year to $140.7 million in the
fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, driven
primarily by a decrease in Customers as the company deliberately
reduced marketing spend and strategically invested in consumers who
have high potential to be valuable to the business. Net revenue
decreased 7% quarter-over-quarter largely reflecting seasonal trends
in the business.
Cost of goods sold, excluding depreciation and amortization (COGS), as
a percentage of net revenue improved 930 basis points year-over-year
from 70.1% to 60.8% and improved 720 basis points from the third
quarter of 2018. These improvements, led by the company’s Linden
facility, were primarily driven by efficiencies gained in labor and
food costs as a result of improved planning and process-driven
strategies.
Marketing expense was $20.3 million, or 14.4% as a percentage of net
revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $25.2 million, or
13.4% as a percentage of net revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017.
This change was primarily driven by the company's deliberate reduction
in investment in marketing spend while sharpening focus on consumers
with high affinity and retention within its direct-to-consumer
platform.
Product, technology, general, and administrative (PTG&A) costs
decreased 15% year-over-year from $53.3 million in the fourth quarter
of 2017 to $45.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, as the company
remained focused on expense management and optimization of its cost
structure.
Other operating expense was $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of
2018, representing restructuring costs, including primarily
employee-related expenses and other costs associated with the
reduction in personnel in November 2018. Other operating expense for
the fourth quarter of 2017 was $6.8 million, resulting from impairment
charges and employee-related expenses associated primarily with the
personnel realignment implemented in October 2017.
Net loss was $23.7 million, and diluted loss per share was $0.12, in
the fourth quarter of 2018 based on 194.0 million weighted average
common shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of $39.1 million,
and diluted loss per share of $0.20, in the fourth quarter of 2017
based on 191.0 million weighted average common shares outstanding. The
net loss of $23.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 was an
improvement of $10.2 million quarter-over-quarter, compared to a net
loss of $33.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA improved 60% year-over-year to a loss of $7.8 million
in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a loss of $19.7 million in
the fourth quarter of 2017, reflecting the company’s continued focus
on expense management and operational efficiencies. Sequentially,
adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $11.0 million quarter-over-quarter
from a loss of $18.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Net revenue for full year 2018 decreased 24% to $667.6 million from
$881.2 million for full year 2017, driven primarily by a decrease in
Customers as the company remained focused on efficient marketing
channels while implementing its multi-product, multi-channel strategy.
The decrease in net revenue also resulted, in part, from the company’s
decision in the second half of 2017 to deliberately prioritize
operational stability and effectiveness.
Net loss for full year 2018 was $122.1 million, and diluted loss per
share was $0.63, based on 192.7 million weighted average common shares
outstanding, compared to net loss of $210.1 million, and diluted loss
per share of $1.64, based on 128.1 million weighted average shares
outstanding for full year 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2018 was a loss of $61.4 million,
compared to a loss of $137.9 million for full year 2017, reflecting
improved expense management and operational efficiencies.
Key Customer Metrics
Key customer metrics included in the chart below reflect the company’s
deliberate marketing investments while progressing through the
aforementioned strategy, as well as trends of the business and
seasonality.
Three Months Ended,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2017
2018
2018
Orders (in thousands)
3,196
2,647
2,418
Customers (in thousands)
746
646
557
Average Order Value
$
57.99
$
56.79
$
58.12
Orders per Customer
4.3
4.1
4.3
Average Revenue per Customer
$
248
$
233
$
252
For a description of how Blue Apron defines and uses these key customer
metrics, please see “Use of Key Customer Metrics” below.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Cash and cash equivalents was $95.6 million as of December 31, 2018.
In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company amended and refinanced its
existing revolving credit facility to, among other things, extend the
maturity date of the facility from August 2019 to February 2021,
reduce the aggregate lender commitments to $85.0 million, and increase
the applicable interest rate spread paid by the company by 200 basis
points. In connection with the refinancing, the company repaid $41.4
million of indebtedness.
Capital expenditures, including amounts in accounts payable, totaled
$1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a
reduction of $3.5 million in capital expenditures from the fourth
quarter of 2017.
Full year 2018 capital expenditures, including amounts in accounts
payable, totaled $13.8 million, representing a reduction of $96.7
million from the prior year following the substantial completion of
the construction of the company’s Linden fulfillment center.
Conference Call and Webcast
Blue Apron will hold a conference call and webcast tomorrow at 8:30
a.m., Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018
results and business outlook. The conference call can be accessed by
dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506, utilizing the conference ID
8804128. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue
Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.
A recording of the webcast will also be available on Blue Apron’s
Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com
following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference
call can be accessed until Thursday, February 7, 2019 by dialing (877)
344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, utilizing the conference ID 10127237.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to
everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food
is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a
better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the
planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables
the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and
artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at
compelling values.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements concerning Blue Apron Holdings,
Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any
statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact
may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should,"
"expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target,"
"projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts,"
"potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other
similar expressions. Blue Apron has based these forward-looking
statements largely on its current expectations and projections about
future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its
business, financial condition and results of operations. These
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and
assumptions including, without limitation, the company’s anticipated
growth strategies, including its decision to prioritize customer
segments within the direct-to-consumer business; the company’s ability
to execute on its multi-product, multi-channel growth strategy; the
company’s ability to achieve the benefits associated with the company’s
workforce reductions; risks resulting from the company’s workforce
reductions, including, but not limited to, further employee attrition
and adverse effects on the company’s operations; its ability to
efficiently transition production volume between its facilities and
maintain its production efficiency; its expectations regarding
competition and its ability to effectively compete; its ability to
expand its product offerings, strategic partnerships and distribution
channels; its ability to cost-effectively attract new customers, retain
existing customers and increase the number of customers it serves; its
amount of indebtedness and ability to fulfill its debt-related
obligations; its ability to comply with the covenants in its revolving
credit facility; seasonal trends in customer behavior; its expectations
regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain; the size and growth
of the markets for its product offerings and its ability to serve those
markets; federal and state legal and regulatory developments; other
anticipated trends and challenges in its business; and other risks more
fully described in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended September 30, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 14, 2018, the company’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 to be filed
with the SEC, and in other filings that the company may make with the
SEC in the future. The company assumes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial
measure, that is not prepared in accordance with, nor an alternative to,
financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition, adjusted EBITDA is not
based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not
necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other
companies.
The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before
interest income (expense), net, other operating expense, other income
(expense), net, benefit (provision) for income taxes and depreciation
and amortization, adjusted to eliminate share-based compensation
expense. The company presents adjusted EBITDA because it is a key
measure used by the company’s management and board of directors to
understand and evaluate the company’s operating performance, generate
future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the
allocation of capital. In particular, the company believes that the
exclusion of certain items in calculating adjusted EBITDA can produce a
useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the company’s
business. Further, Blue Apron uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its
operating performance and trends and make planning decisions, and it
believes that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in its
business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that
the company excludes. Accordingly, Blue Apron believes that adjusted
EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in
understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the
overall understanding of the company’s past performance and future
prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key
financial metrics used by its management in its financial and
operational decision-making.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of adjusted EBITDA
rather than net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable
GAAP equivalent. Some of these limitations are:
adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense, as
share-based compensation expense has recently been, and will continue
to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for
the company’s business and an important part of its compensation
strategy;
adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense and,
although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may
have to be replaced in the future;
adjusted EBITDA excludes other operating expense, as other operating
expense represents impairment losses and restructuring costs;
adjusted EBITDA excludes other expense, as other expense represents a
one-time loss on the extinguishment of convertible notes;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense, or the cash
requirements necessary to service interest, which reduces cash
available to us;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax payments that reduce cash
available to us; and
other companies, including companies in the company’s industry, may
calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as
a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, adjusted EBITDA should be considered
together with other operating and financial performance measures
presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA
to net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in
accordance with GAAP, is set forth below under the heading
“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
In addition, the company will be presenting certain guidance regarding
future operating results, including forward-looking non-GAAP measures,
on today’s call and webcast. Reconciliations of these forward-looking
non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in
accordance with GAAP will be posted on the company’s investor relations
section of its website, located at investors.blueapron.com under “Events
and Presentations”.
Use of Key Customer Metrics
This press release includes various key customer metrics that we use to
evaluate our business and operations, measure our performance, identify
trends affecting our business, project our future performance, and make
strategic decisions. You should read these metrics in conjunction with
our financial statements. We define and determine our key customer
metrics as follows:
Orders
We define Orders as the number of paid orders by our Customers across
our meal, wine and market products sold on our e-commerce platforms in
any reporting period, inclusive of orders that may have eventually been
refunded or credited to customers.
Customers
We determine our number of Customers by counting the total number of
individual customers who have paid for at least one Order from Blue
Apron across our meal, wine or market products sold on our e-commerce
platforms in a given reporting period.
Average Order Value
We define Average Order Value as our net revenue from our meal, wine and
market products sold on our e-commerce platforms in a given reporting
period divided by the number of Orders in that period.
Orders per Customer
We define Orders per Customer as the number of Orders in a given
reporting period divided by the number of Customers in that period.
Average Revenue per Customer
We define Average Revenue per Customer as our net revenue from our meal,
wine and market products sold on our e-commerce platforms in a given
reporting period divided by the number of Customers in that period.
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
95,615
$
228,514
Accounts receivable, net
494
1,945
Inventories, net
33,634
41,927
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,116
7,824
Other receivables
1,143
2,539
Total current assets
142,002
282,749
Restricted cash
1,692
2,371
Property and equipment, net
209,515
230,828
Other noncurrent assets
1,690
1,761
TOTAL ASSETS
$
354,899
$
517,709
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
22,573
$
30,448
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
32,594
32,615
Deferred revenue
12,372
27,646
Total current liabilities
67,539
90,709
Long-term debt
82,603
124,687
Facility financing obligation
71,696
70,347
Other noncurrent liabilities
13,759
8,116
TOTAL LIABILITIES
235,597
293,859
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
119,302
223,850
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
$
354,899
$
517,709
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net revenue
$
140,733
$
187,653
$
667,600
$
881,191
Operating expenses:
Cost of goods sold, excluding depreciation and amortization
85,602
131,469
433,496
627,964
Marketing
20,294
25,161
117,455
154,529
Product, technology, general, and administrative
45,407
53,280
194,340
247,907
Depreciation and amortization
8,829
8,501
34,517
26,838
Other operating expense
2,170
6,779
2,170
12,713
Total operating expenses
162,302
225,190
781,978
1,069,951
Income (loss) from operations
(21,569
)
(37,537
)
(114,378
)
(188,760
)
Interest income (expense), net
(2,115
)
(1,581
)
(7,683
)
(6,384
)
Other income (expense), net
—
—
—
(14,984
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(23,684
)
(39,118
)
(122,061
)
(210,128
)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(22
)
(2
)
(88
)
(15
)
Net income (loss)
$
(23,706
)
$
(39,120
)
$
(122,149
)
$
(210,143
)
Net income (loss) per share – basic
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.63
)
$
(1.64
)
Net income (loss) per share – diluted
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.63
)
$
(1.64
)
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
193,955,364
191,029,134
192,678,914
128,057,330
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
193,955,364
191,029,134
192,678,914
128,057,330
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
(122,149
)
$
(210,143
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from (used
in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
34,517
26,838
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
1,624
(25
)
Loss on impairment
—
9,456
Changes in reserves and allowances
(1,247
)
1,870
Share-based compensation
16,320
11,270
Non-cash interest expense
1,595
2,719
Loss (gain) on convertible notes
—
14,984
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(7,560
)
(9,411
)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
(76,900
)
(152,442
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Cash paid for acquisition
(250
)
(1,177
)
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash
679
1,595
Purchases of property and equipment
(15,022
)
(124,242
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
983
137
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
(13,610
)
(123,687
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net proceeds from debt issuances
—
144,349
Repayments of debt
(41,422
)
—
Payments of debt issuance costs
(908
)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
215
1,010
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
(274
)
(194
)
Net proceeds from public offering
—
283,500
Payments of public offering costs
—
(5,490
)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
(42,389
)
423,175
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(132,899
)
147,046
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period
228,514
81,468
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period
$
95,615
$
228,514
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA