Introducing Knick Knacks™: Blue Apron's Newest and Most Flexible Culinary Offering

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN), known for creating incredible
meal experiences, today introduced its most flexible culinary innovation
to date: Blue Apron Knick Knacks™, a new line of recipe solutions that
give consumers the flexibility to combine the protein and produce of
their choice with specialty, pre-portioned, refrigerated ingredients and
step-by-step recipes to enjoy a delicious meal for two.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005152/en/
Introducing Blue Apron Knick Knacks™ (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our promise, through every product we create, is to inspire and support
home cooks by bringing quality, discovery, and convenience to their meal
experiences. We are proud to introduce Knick Knacks as our latest
culinary innovation, which gives consumers the ‘secret sauce’––from our
test kitchen to their home––to create a delicious meal, while allowing
for the flexibility to customize certain ingredients based on their
personal preferences,” said John Adler, VP of Culinary, Blue Apron. “We
are excited to launch this new culinary offering on Jet’s City Grocery
platform, where consumers can conveniently add Knick Knacks, bundled
with their choice of protein and produce, during their shopping routine.”
Knick Knacks will feature a combination of pre-portioned spices, sauces,
grains, and dairy ingredients from Blue Apron’s premium suppliers, such
as crème fraîche from Vermont Creamery, furikake from Mara Seaweed, and
preserved lemon puree from NY Shuk, as well as Blue Apron’s own
proprietary products, such as its line of custom
spice blends.
Jet is the first retailer to offer a variety of Blue Apron Knick Knacks
for same-day or next-day delivery to consumers across much of the New
York City metropolitan area. Knick Knacks are currently available on
Jet’s existing
Blue Apron brand page, which also features a rotating selection of
two-serving meal kits specially designed by the Blue Apron culinary team.
“We are excited to expand our relationship with Blue Apron by being the
first retailer to offer the new Knick Knacks recipe kits via Jet City
Grocery,” said Simon Belsham, President, Jet. “With the flexibility of
the Knick Knacks portfolio and Jet’s ability to bundle the additional
needed grocery items, we are able to offer a seamless and convenient
shopping experience for our urban consumers.”
The initial Blue Apron Knick Knacks recipe kits available on the Jet
platform include:
-
Za'atar-Spiced Chicken
-
Mexican-Spiced Chicken Quinoa Bowl
-
Japanese-Style Steak & Rice Bowl
-
Creamy Shrimp Gnocchi
About Blue Apron:
Blue Apron's mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to
everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food
is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a
better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the
planet. The company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables
the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and
artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at
compelling values.
About Jet.com:
Launched in 2015 and acquired by Walmart for $3.3B in 2016, Jet is the
shopping destination for city consumers. With a tailored experience,
unique assortment and differentiated service offered across key
categories of Grocery, Home, Fashion, Beauty and Electronics, most New
York City consumers can receive scheduled same-day and next-day delivery
of local and leading brands, getting all of their shopping essentials in
one place. For more information, visit www.jet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005152/en/