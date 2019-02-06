Log in
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC (APRN)
  Report  
Introducing Knick Knacks™: Blue Apron's Newest and Most Flexible Culinary Offering

02/06/2019

Jet is first retailer to offer Knick Knacks on its online and mobile platforms

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN), known for creating incredible meal experiences, today introduced its most flexible culinary innovation to date: Blue Apron Knick Knacks™, a new line of recipe solutions that give consumers the flexibility to combine the protein and produce of their choice with specialty, pre-portioned, refrigerated ingredients and step-by-step recipes to enjoy a delicious meal for two.

Introducing Blue Apron Knick Knacks™ (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing Blue Apron Knick Knacks™ (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our promise, through every product we create, is to inspire and support home cooks by bringing quality, discovery, and convenience to their meal experiences. We are proud to introduce Knick Knacks as our latest culinary innovation, which gives consumers the ‘secret sauce’––from our test kitchen to their home––to create a delicious meal, while allowing for the flexibility to customize certain ingredients based on their personal preferences,” said John Adler, VP of Culinary, Blue Apron. “We are excited to launch this new culinary offering on Jet’s City Grocery platform, where consumers can conveniently add Knick Knacks, bundled with their choice of protein and produce, during their shopping routine.”

Knick Knacks will feature a combination of pre-portioned spices, sauces, grains, and dairy ingredients from Blue Apron’s premium suppliers, such as crème fraîche from Vermont Creamery, furikake from Mara Seaweed, and preserved lemon puree from NY Shuk, as well as Blue Apron’s own proprietary products, such as its line of custom spice blends.

Jet is the first retailer to offer a variety of Blue Apron Knick Knacks for same-day or next-day delivery to consumers across much of the New York City metropolitan area. Knick Knacks are currently available on Jet’s existing Blue Apron brand page, which also features a rotating selection of two-serving meal kits specially designed by the Blue Apron culinary team.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Blue Apron by being the first retailer to offer the new Knick Knacks recipe kits via Jet City Grocery,” said Simon Belsham, President, Jet. “With the flexibility of the Knick Knacks portfolio and Jet’s ability to bundle the additional needed grocery items, we are able to offer a seamless and convenient shopping experience for our urban consumers.”

The initial Blue Apron Knick Knacks recipe kits available on the Jet platform include:

  • Za'atar-Spiced Chicken
  • Mexican-Spiced Chicken Quinoa Bowl
  • Japanese-Style Steak & Rice Bowl
  • Creamy Shrimp Gnocchi

About Blue Apron:

Blue Apron's mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. The company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

About Jet.com:

Launched in 2015 and acquired by Walmart for $3.3B in 2016, Jet is the shopping destination for city consumers. With a tailored experience, unique assortment and differentiated service offered across key categories of Grocery, Home, Fashion, Beauty and Electronics, most New York City consumers can receive scheduled same-day and next-day delivery of local and leading brands, getting all of their shopping essentials in one place. For more information, visit www.jet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 580 M
EBIT 2019 -45,9 M
Net income 2019 -56,0 M
Debt 2019 13,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 271 M
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,71 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley James Dickerson President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Matthew B. Salzberg Executive Chairman
Tim Bensley Chief Financial Officer
Ilia M. Papas Chief Technology Officer
Julie M. B. Bradley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC37.25%271
NESTLÉ9.52%267 706
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL14.86%66 847
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.85%58 704
DANONE5.50%50 642
GENERAL MILLS12.56%26 621
