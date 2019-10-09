Blue Apron : Partners with Chef Christian Petroni to Bring Italian-American Comfort Recipes to Home Cooks Across the Country

Petroni created new recipes inspired by his Italian-American heritage available exclusively through Blue Apron

Award-winning chef and television personality Christian Petroni has created a new line of bold, simple, and indulgent recipes exclusively for Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), bringing classic Italian-American comfort food to home cooks across the country. Petroni created the new recipes, that each bring a unique, flavor-packed twist to a classic Italian-American meal, in collaboration with the Blue Apron culinary team. The new recipes will be available on Blue Apron’s Two-Serving and Four-Serving menus beginning October 28 and continue for four consecutive weeks. Consumers can order the new recipes starting now through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005390/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Petroni is a native of the Bronx, a New York City neighborhood well-known for its Italian-American community. Growing up in a large Italian-American family, Petroni’s love and passion for home cooking was ingrained from a young age. Now an owner of Fortina, a beloved Italian restaurant with five locations across New York and Connecticut, and a winner of television shows Chopped and Food Network Star, Petroni is a fan favorite known for his gregarious personality and authentic homestyle Italian cooking. Blue Apron partnered with Petroni to create four recipes that combine his Italian-American heritage with its focus on high quality ingredients, techniques, and diverse culinary styles.

The four new Blue Apron x Christan Petroni recipes include:

Week of 10/28: Cavatelli & Hot Italian Pork Sausage with Kale & Parmesan

Cavatelli & Hot Italian Pork Sausage with Kale & Parmesan Week of 11/4: Pork Meatball Italian Wedding Soup with Ditali Pasta & Rosemary

Pork Meatball Italian Wedding Soup with Ditali Pasta & Rosemary Week of 11/11: Chicken Milanese with Pizzeria Salad

Chicken Milanese with Pizzeria Salad Week of 11/18: Cheesy Brussels Sprout Cannelloni with Rosemary Breadcrumbs

“If I could describe my cooking style in a few words it would be ‘food for people, made with love.’ Everything that guides me as a chef is a desire to share the enjoyment of cooking wholesome, delicious food with as many people as possible,” said Christian Petroni. “I am so excited to partner with Blue Apron because the recipes we created are inspired by meals my family has cooked for decades. It’s incredibly special to share these cherished recipes with home cooks everywhere in partnership with Blue Apron.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Christian Petroni, a chef we have long admired for his authentic approach to Italian home cooking and charismatic personality,” said John Adler, head of culinary, Blue Apron. “Together, we are excited to bring home cooks four Italian-American recipes that are sure to delight with special twists on classic meals they know and love.”

To celebrate the new partnership, Blue Apron and Christian Petroni have also launched a sweepstakes*. For every Blue Apron x Christian Petroni recipe ordered between October 9 and November 11, customers will receive one entry to win a private dinner in New York, NY cooked by Christian Petroni and Blue Apron’s culinary team. Additional information on the sweepstakes can be found here.

In addition to the new Blue Apron x Christian Petroni meals, Petroni and Blue Apron chefs will share Italian-American cooking tips and tricks as well as additional homestyle Italian-American recipes throughout the month of October. To follow along, visit Blue Apron’s Instagram and Facebook channels.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. The Company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the Company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Blue Apron - Chef Petroni Private Dinner Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the Contiguous United States, who are at least eighteen (18) at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts on October 9, 2019 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on November 11, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Limit of four entries per person. Void where prohibited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005390/en/