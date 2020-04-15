Blue Apron : to Release First Quarter 2020 Results and Second Quarter 2020 Guidance On April 29th

Log in
04/15/2020 | 06:46am EDT

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Tim Bensley, to discuss the company’s first quarter 2020 results and business outlook, including its second quarter 2020 guidance based on the changing business environment.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506, utilizing the conference ID 3644668. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, utilizing the conference ID 10142448.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. The Company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the Company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 437 M
EBIT 2020 -37,4 M
Net income 2020 -47,1 M
Debt 2020 57,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,50  $
Last Close Price 11,30  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda Findley Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew B. Salzberg Executive Chairman
Alan Blake Chief Operating Officer
Timothy S. Bensley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Irina Krechmer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC.71.73%150
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.26%309 795
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-1.03%77 933
DANONE-17.10%43 540
GENERAL MILLS, INC.9.88%35 671
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-11.45%34 759
