Blue Apron : to Release First Quarter 2020 Results and Second Quarter 2020 Guidance On April 29th

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Tim Bensley, to discuss the company’s first quarter 2020 results and business outlook, including its second quarter 2020 guidance based on the changing business environment.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506, utilizing the conference ID 3644668. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, utilizing the conference ID 10142448.

