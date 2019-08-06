Blue Bird : Introduces New and Exclusive “X-Parts” Brand for School Buses

Blue Bird's new X-Parts program offers new and remanufactured parts for all makes and models of school buses to its dealers and school districts

In expanding its range of school bus parts offered to school districts at very competitive prices, Blue Bird has launched a new school bus parts replacement program: X-Parts. The new brand features the most popular service and maintenance parts for all-makes and models of buses, with parts sold exclusively through Blue Bird’s dealer network.

“Blue Bird is always looking for ways to save school districts and school bus contractors money, before, during and after the initial bus purchase,” said Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “With X-Parts, districts will see savings in their service and maintenance dollars, allowing them to put more money back into the classroom.”

Backed by Blue Bird’s one-year, unlimited mileage warranty, all X-Parts meet or exceed the original-supplier specifications. At launch, X-Parts’ range consists of engine and brake parts, and the product portfolio will progressively expand to meet customer demands.

Engine components include new and remanufactured injectors, turbochargers, water pumps, DPF’s, oil coolers, and high-pressure oil and fuel pumps. Engine applications include Cat C7, Cummins 6.7L, Maxxforce 7 and Maxxforce DT.

For more information, contact your local Blue Bird dealer, or visit www.x.parts.

About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

