Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.    BCRHF   BMG1190F1077

BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD.

(BCRHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. Announces Special General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTC:BCRHF) (the "Company"), a Bermuda holding company, today announced a Special General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Company’s principal executive office at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda on July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Atlantic Daylight Time.  June 8, 2020 has been fixed as the record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special General Meeting or any adjournments thereof.

At this Special General Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the following proposals:

  1. To approve that the Company be wound up voluntarily pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act 1981, as amended (the “Companies Act”) and that (a) Mike Morrison and Mark Allitt of KPMG Advisory Limited (“KPMG”), Crown House, 4 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM08, Bermuda be and hereby are appointed as “Joint Liquidators” of the Company with the power to act jointly or severally for the purpose of such winding up with all powers conferred on them by the Companies Act, the Bye-Laws or by the “Winding Up Resolution”, such appointment becoming effective on the passing of the Winding Up Resolution; and (b) the Joint Liquidators be remunerated, such remuneration being drawn in accordance with the letter of engagement, dated May 18, 2020, by and between the Company and KPMG, together with the reimbursement of all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses and disbursements properly incurred in connection with the winding up of the Company out of the assets of the Company, and
     
  2. To approve that, conditional on the approval of the Winding Up Resolution, the Joint Liquidators are hereby authorized to: (a) divide among the Shareholders in specie or in kind the whole or any part of the assets of the Company; and (b) vest the whole or any part of the assets of the Company in trust for the benefit of the Shareholders, in each case in accordance with the Bye-Laws and as the Joint Liquidators determine; provided that, in each case, such authorization shall be exercised in accordance with the Companies Act and any other Bermuda statute or law which applies to the Winding Up of the Company (“Bermuda Winding-Up Law”) and provided further that, in the event of conflict between the authorization provided under this Resolution and the Bermuda Winding-Up Law, the requirements under the Bermuda Winding-Up Law shall prevail.

Notice of the Special General Meeting of Shareholders and the accompanying proxy statement and form of proxy will be mailed to Shareholders on or about June 23, 2020.  Materials will also be available on the Company’s website at www.bcrh.bm.

About the Company

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is currently winding down its operations.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to the Company by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found at www.bcapre.bm.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 441 278 0988
Email: investorrelations@Sompo-Intl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE H
04:31pBlue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. Announces Special General Meeting of S..
GL
04/30Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Positi..
GL
03/30BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LT : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy..
AQ
03/30Blue Capital Files Securities and Exchange Commission Form 15
GL
03/19BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LT : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy..
AQ
03/19BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE : SEC Filing (25) - Securities Delisting/Deregistration
PU
03/19Blue Capital Files Securities and Exchange Commission Form 25
GL
03/09BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LT : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy..
AQ
03/09Blue Capital Announces Intent to Voluntarily Delist from New York Stock Excha..
GL
03/09Blue Capital Declares Special Distribution
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 35,4 M - -
Net income 2018 -28,6 M - -
Net Debt 2018 1,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 -1,69x
Yield 2018 16,4%
Capitalization 10,8 M 10,8 M -
EV / Sales 2017 2,02x
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. McGuire Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Greg A. Garside Chief Financial Officer
D. Andrew Cook Independent Director
Eric Lemieux Lead Independent Director
John V. Del Col Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD.-82.07%11
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-20.99%32 186
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-14.63%19 613
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-26.13%8 178
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-13.84%7 445
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-79.13%1 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group