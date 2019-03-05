Blue Energy : Investor Presentation 4-7th March 2019

Investor Presentation

4-7thMarch 2019

Legals

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the gas and energy industry. It is believed that the expectations reflected in the statements contained within are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price and currency fluctuations, geotechnical factors, drilling and production results, development progress, operating results, reserve estimates, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial markets conditions in various countries, approvals and cost estimates.

Competent Person Statement

The estimates of Reserves and Contingent Resources have been provided by Mr John Hattner of Netherland, Sewell andAssociates Inc. Mr Hattner is a full time employee of NSAI, has over 30 years of industry experience and 20 years' experience in reserve estimation, is a licensed geologist, and has consented to the use of the information presented herein. The estimates in the report by Mr Hattner have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2007 Petroleum and Resource Management System (PRMS) approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), utilising a deterministic methodology.

•Blue increased Contingent Gas Resource by 237 PJ •Total 3C = 4,179 PJ •Total 2P+2C = 1,237 PJ •2P = 71 PJ •3P = 298 PJ

•Applied for Pipeline Survey Licence to connect Bowen Basin to Wallumbilla

•PL Applications on foot

•Opportunity to access Nth Qld electricity grid-uplift to gas price

•Continued drive to lower costs

Blue's Bowen Basin Gas Resourcenow 3,248 PJ