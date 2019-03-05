Log in
BLUE ENERGY LIMITED

(BUL)
BLUE ENERGY : Investor Presentation 4-7th March 2019
PU
02/27BLUE ENERGY : Resource Upgrade
PU
2018BLUE ENERGY : 2018 AGM Voting Results
PU
Blue Energy : Investor Presentation 4-7th March 2019

03/05/2019

Investor Presentation

4-7thMarch 2019

1

Legals

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the gas and energy industry. It is believed that the expectations reflected in the statements contained within are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price and currency fluctuations, geotechnical factors, drilling and production results, development progress, operating results, reserve estimates, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial markets conditions in various countries, approvals and cost estimates.

Competent Person Statement

The estimates of Reserves and Contingent Resources have been provided by Mr John Hattner of Netherland, Sewell andAssociates Inc. Mr Hattner is a full time employee of NSAI, has over 30 years of industry experience and 20 years' experience in reserve estimation, is a licensed geologist, and has consented to the use of the information presented herein. The estimates in the report by Mr Hattner have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2007 Petroleum and Resource Management System (PRMS) approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), utilising a deterministic methodology.

  • Blue increased Contingent Gas Resource by 237 PJ

    • Total 3C = 4,179 PJ

    • Total 2P+2C = 1,237 PJ

    • 2P = 71 PJ

    • 3P = 298 PJ

  • Applied for Pipeline Survey Licence to connect Bowen Basin to Wallumbilla

  • PL Applications on foot

  • Opportunity to access Nth Qld electricity grid-uplift to gas price

  • Continued drive to lower costs

Blue's Bowen Basin Gas Resourcenow 3,248 PJ

Disclaimer

Blue Energy Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 07:59:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Phillips Managing Director & Executive Director
John Charles Ellice-Flint Executive Chairman
Karen Johnson Non-Executive Director
Rodney Cameron Non-Executive Director
Stephen Rodgers Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE ENERGY LIMITED-4.17%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS10.55%76 969
CNOOC LTD13.16%76 756
EOG RESOURCES INC.11.01%54 525
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.05%49 582
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD15.45%33 769
