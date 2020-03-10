Blue Energy : Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019 0 03/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT Send by mail :

T07 3270 8814 F07 3270 8899 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT For the half-year ended 31 DECEMBER 2019 einfo@blueenergy.com.au abn14 054 800 378 wwww.blueenergy.com.au I N T E R I M F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 CONTENTS DIRECTORS' REPORT 1 AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 9 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 10 DIRECTORS' DECLARATION 13 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT 14 Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 D I R E C T O R S' R E P O R T For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 The Directors of Blue Energy Limited and its controlled entities ("the Company" or "Blue Energy") submit herewith their report on the financial statements of the Company for the half-year ended 31 December 2019. DIRECTORS The names of the Directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year and to the date of this report: John Ellice-Flint (Chairman) (Appointed 5 April 2012) John Phillips (Appointed 28 June 2010) Karen Johnson (Appointed 30 September 2011) Rodney Cameron (Appointed 15 November 2011) REVIEW OF OPERATIONS Blue Energy is subject to continuous disclosure rules, and as such, anything materially affecting the Company and its exploration assets in the preceding 6 month period has been disclosed to the market. Reserve and Resource Position There was no material change to the Company's Reserve or Resource position in the 6 month Period to 31 December 2019. Blue Energy's Bowen Basin 2P and 3P Reserves are currently estimated (by the independent consultancy Netherland, Sewell and Associates) to be 71PJ and 298PJ respectively. Blue Energy's current 3C Contingent Resource estimate is 4,179 PJ of technically recoverable gas, whilst the 1C and 2C Contingent Resource estimates are 191 PJ and 1,166 PJ respectively. The Gas Reserves remain confined to ATP814P in the North Bowen Basin, whilst the Contingent Resources are estimated from Blue's ATP814, ATP813 and ATP854P tenements. The current Reserve and Resource estimate by NSAI is tabled below (Table 1) Table 1: Blue Energy Ltd's Reserve and Resource Inventory Permit Block Assessment Announcement Methodology Certifier 1P 1C 2P 2C 3P 3C Date Date (PJ) (PJ) (PJ) (PJ) (PJ) (PJ) ATP854P 30/06/2012 19/03/2013 SPE/PRMS NSAI 0 22 0 47 0 101 ATP813P 29/10/2014 30/10/2014 SPE/PRMS NSAI 0 0 0 61 0 830 ATP814P Sapphire 5/12/2015 8/12/2015 SPE/PRMS NSAI 0 66 59 108 216 186 ATP814P Central 5/12/2015 8/12/2015 SPE/PRMS NSAI 0 50 12 99 75 306 ATP814P Monslatt 5/12/2015 8/12/2015 SPE/PRMS NSAI 0 0 0 619 0 2,054 ATP814P Lancewood 5/12/2015 8/12/2015 SPE/PRMS NSAI 0 5 0 23 1 435 ATP814P Hillalong 6/02/2019 7/02/2019 SPE/PRMS NSAI 0 0 0 182 0 237 ATP814P South 30/06/2013 29/07/2013 SPE/PRMS NSAI 0 15 0 27 6 30 Total (PJ) 0 158 71 1,166 298 4,179 Total MMBOE 0 27 12 199 51 714 All numbers are net to Blue Energy Competent Person Statement The estimates of reserves and contingent resources have been provided by Mr John Hattner of Netherland, Sewell and Associates Inc (NSAI). Mr Hattner is a full-time employee of NSAI, has over 30 years' of industry experience and 20 years' of experience in reserve estimation, is a licensed geologist, and has consented to the use of the information presented herein. The estimates in the report by Mr Hattner have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2007 Petroleum and Resource Management System (PRMS) approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), utilising a deterministic methodology. Bowen Basin ATP814P (Blue Energy 100% and Operator) This permit currently has 2P reserves of 71 PJ, 3P reserves of 298 PJ and 3,248 PJ of Contingent Resources (as independently estimated by Netherland, Sewell and Associates Inc (NSAI)). It consists of 7 separate blocks, with the Sapphire Block holding the majority of the 2P and 3P reserves. This Block is in very close proximity to the current production from the Moranbah Gas Project Joint Venture. Blue is investigating the viability of gas fired electricity generation in ATP814P and in particular the Hillalong and Monslatt Blocks, located near the towns of Glenden and Nebo respectively. Both these blocks are within 10 kilometres of the major 275Kv transmission line linking Gladstone and Townsville. Investigations are proceeding to understand the network strength in the area, together with demand, storage options and stability of the existing grid, given the large number of proposed and existing solar plants in the area. Both towns also have substation facilities which could be utilised to provide lower cost and rapid access to the network. Work on pre feasibility of a gas fired generation project including sizing the scalable generating units, connection into the grid and approval processes is soon to be commenced. Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 1 D I R E C T O R S' R E P O R T For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Regarding gas marketing for gas into the Townsville market, Blue Energy has executed two non binding Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) as follows: MoU with North Queensland Gas Pipelines Pty Ltd to work together to establish new gas offtakers in the Townsville market; MoU with Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) to work to execute a binding Gas Sales Agreement for the delivery of gas from Blue Energy's ATP815 tenement to QPM for their proposed Townsville Ni processing facility Blue Energy continues to pursue commercialisation of the gas held in other blocks within this permit. Accordingly, the Company is in ongoing discussions with several potential Townsville based gas buyers who are interested in securing gas supply. These activities are being undertaken in conjunction with work on the optimal pipeline route from Moranbah to Gladstone jointly with the APA Group (the southern pipeline route). In addition, Blue Energy through its 100% owned subsidiary Galilee Pipelines Pty Ltd is progressing an alternate southern route to bring gas from the Sapphire, Central and Monslatt Blocks to the existing gas pipeline infrastructure near Rolleston (See Figure 1) and thereby allow access to Walumbilla or Gladstone. The 4 separate Production Licence Applications (PLA's) lodged previously are still under consideration by the Regulator, as are the 3 Potential Commercial Area Applications, and the ATP814 exploration licence renewal. The location of the PLA's and PCA's can be seen in Figure 1. Figure 1: Location of ATP814P and the PCA and PL Applications Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 2 D I R E C T O R S' R E P O R T For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Galilee Basin ATP813P Blue Energy (100% and Operator) The 9 PCA's applied for Blue Energy to cover the 830 PJ of discovered Contingent Resource in ATP8143P permit were still with the Regulator for approval and grant. Greater McArthur Basin, Northern Territory EP199A, 200, 205, 206A, 207, 208A, 209A, 210A, 211A (Blue Energy Ltd farming in and Operator) Since the lifting of the exploration Moratorium in the Northern Territory (post the Scientific Inquiry into Hydraulic Fracture Stimulation and the Unconventional Gas industry handed its final report to the Gunner Government in March 2018). The NT Government has introduced many new Regulations (of the 135 Inquiry recommendations deemed necessary to regulate the industry to ensure it operated safely. This has taken over 12 months for the Government to undertake and move through the NT parliament. Accordingly, the amendments to the Water Act, the Petroleum Act and the Environment Act so far, have introduced new processes for the approval of any on-ground exploration activities in the NT. These new processes have lengthened the timeframes for approval of on ground activity and have included processes to gain social and community licence to operate. These new timeframes have implications for commencement of field activity in the already restricted exploration season in the NT (i.e. can only operate on the dry season in large parts of the NT). Blue Energy's granted permits have been under suspension as requested by Blue until there was regulatory certainty. These suspensions have been extended until February 2021, and the licences have also been extended by 12 months. Cooper Basin ATP 656, 657, 658, 660 The Queensland Government (Department of Environment and Science) has indicated to our industry that it plans to introduce Pristine Rivers Legislation (the old Wild Rivers Legislation under the Bligh Government), and the consultation with industry thus far indicates that it is unlikely that any future production activities (deemed to be high impact petroleum activities) could be economically undertaken on Blue Energy's tenures under this Legislation. We are still negotiating the future of these tenements with government. The inherent uncertainty surrounding this legislation and our ability to commercialize any future discovery dictates that the prudent accounting treatment of these assets is to recognise an impairment against them. Georgina Basin and Carpentaira Basins Application Areas - ATP 1112, 1114, 1117, 1123 A (Blue Energy 100% and Operator) Blue Energy continues to seek resolution of the long running Native Title negotiations that are required to facilitate grant of these areas. CORPORATE Financial Position The net assets of the Company have decreased by $3.2M from 30 June 2019 to 31 December 2019 to $63.1M. The decrease is as a result of the impairment of the Cooper Basin exploration assets (ATPs 656, 657, 658, 660) in light of the proposed environmental legislation to protect Pristine Rivers on the Cooper Basin. The Company posted a loss after income tax and asset impairment for the period of $4.65M (31 December 2018: $4.9M). Cash expenditure on exploration and evaluation for the period was $0.4M (31 December 2018: $0.3M). Share & Option Issues No Employee Incentive performance rights were granted during the period under the current Employee Incentive Rights Plan (2018: Nil). SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Subsequent to 31 December 2019, there have not been any other matters or circumstances, other than that referred to above and in the financial statements or notes thereto, that has arisen since the end of the half-year, that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the consolidated entity, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the consolidated entity in future financial periods. Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 3 D I R E C T O R S' R E P O R T For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 AUDITOR'S DECLARATION The auditor's independence declaration under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001, for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, is set out on page 5. This report is signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors. John Ellice-Flint Chairman Dated this 10thday of March 2020 Brisbane, Queensland Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 4 Ernst & Young Tel: +61 7 3011 3333 111 Eagle Street Fax: +61 7 3011 3100 Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia ey.com/au GPO Box 7878 Brisbane QLD 4001 Auditor's Independence Declaration to the Directors of Blue Energy Limited As lead auditor for the review of the half-year financial report of Blue Energy Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been: no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review ; and no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review. This declaration is in respect of Blue Energy Limited and the entities it controlled during the financial period. Ernst & Young Madhu Nair Partner 10 March 2020 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Note $'000 $'000 Financial income 2 48 27 Other income 2 - 3 Total income 48 30 Operating and administration expenses 3a (586) (588) Asset impairment/write off expense 3b (4,074) (4,180) Options expense (44) (174) (Loss) before income tax (4,656) (4,912) Income tax benefit - - (Loss) for the half-year attributable to the owners of the parent (4,656) (4,912) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive (loss) for the half-year attributable to the owners of the parent (4,656) (4,912) Earnings per share (cents per share): - basic (0.35) (0.42) - diluted (0.35) (0.42) The above Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 6 C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F F I N A N C I A L P O S I T I O N As at 31 December 2019 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 Note $'000 $'000 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 10 5,350 5,000 Trade and other receivables (current) 122 90 Total Current Assets 5,472 5,091 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 63 10 Trade and other receivables 169 169 Exploration and evaluation expenditure 4 58,711 62,292 Total Non-Current Assets 58,943 62,471 TOTAL ASSETS 64,415 67,562 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 556 497 Total Current Liabilities 556 497 Non-Current Liabilities Provisions 749 746 Total Non-Current Liabilities 749 746 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,305 1,243 NET ASSETS 63,110 66,319 EQUITY Issued capital 5 139,920 138,517 Reserves 8,874 8,830 Accumulated losses (85,684) (81,028) TOTAL EQUITY 63,110 66,319 The above Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 7 C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y As at 31 December 2019 Issued Accumulated Capital losses Reserves Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 July 2018 132,962 (75,148) 10,046 67,860 Total comprehensive loss (Loss) for the half-year - (4,912) - (4,904) Total comprehensive loss for the half-year - (4,912) - (4,904) Transaction with owners in their capacity as owners Transfer from options reserve to share capital - - - - Share-based payments - - 174 174 Total transactions with owners - - 174 174 Balance at 31 December 2018 132,962 (80,060) 10,220 63,122 Balance at 1 July 2019 138,517 (81,028) 8,830 66,319 Total comprehensive loss (Loss) for the half-year - (4,656) - (4,656) Total comprehensive loss for the half-year (4,656) (4,656) Transaction with owners in their capacity as owners Issue of new shares Capital raising costs Share-based payments Total transactions with owners Balance at 31 December 2019 1,420 - - 1,420 (17) - - (17) - - 44 44 1,403 44 1,447 139,920 (85,684) 8,874 63,110 The above Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 8 C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F C A S H F L O W S For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Note $'000 $'000 Cash flows from operating activities Receipts of refunds for GST 80 48 Payments to suppliers and employees (747) (670) Interest received 41 24 Net cash used in operating activities (626) (598) Cash flows from investing activities Funds provided for exploration and evaluation (429) (324) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 Net cash used in investing activities (429) (321) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share issue 1,420 - Capital raising costs (15) - Net cash flows provided by financing activities 1,405 - Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents held 350 (919) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of half-year 5,000 2,703 Cash and cash equivalents at end of half-year 10 5,350 1,784 The above Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 9 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The half-year consolidated financial report is a general purpose financial report prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Accounting Standards AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting. It is recommended that this financial report be read in conjunction with the annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Company and its controlled entities, during the half-year, in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements arising under the Corporations Act 2001. The Company and its controlled entities is of a kind referred to in Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/91, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to the "rounding off" of amounts in the Directors' Report and Financial Report. Amounts are rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars. The half-year report does not include full disclosures of the type normally included in annual condensed financial statements. The half-year consolidated financial report was authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 10 March 2020. Reporting Basis and Conventions The interim financial report has been prepared on an accruals basis and is based on historical cost modified by the revaluation of selected non-current assets, financial assets and financial liabilities for which the fair value basis of accounting has been applied. New standards, interpretations and amendments thereof, adopted by Blue Energy The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the half-year financial report are consistent with those adopted and disclosed in the financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 with the exception of the following: The Group has adopted IFRS16 - Leases at 1 July 2019. The objective of IFRS 16 is to report information that (a) faithfully represents lease transactions and (b) provides a basis for users of financial statements to assess the amount, timing and uncertainty of cash flows arising from leases. To meet these objectives, the lessee should recognise assets and liabilities arising from a lease as such will recognise a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying leased asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. There has been no significant changes to the Group's financial performance and position as a result of the adoption of new and amended accounting standards and interpretations because the group previously only had the office lease and photo copier lease classified as operating leases and both are immaterial to the financials. The group doesn't act as lessor and had no finance leases under the previous lease standard AASB 117. Going concern As the Group's assets are in the exploration and evaluation phase, Blue Energy Limited is currently non-revenue generating. As such, a major focus of the Board and management is on ongoing cash flow forecasting and management of cash flows to ensure that the Company has sufficient funds to cover its planned activities and any ongoing obligations. At 31 December 2019, the Company had $5.3M in cash and cash equivalents, which includes $402k of restricted cash. The Board is satisfied that the Company's current cash resources are sufficient to fund the Group's minimum expenditure commitments for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing this report. At 31 December 2019 the Company's cash reserves are insufficient to meet its full exploration commitments for its various tenements. The board regularly evaluates and prioritises its exploration program and will seek additional funding to meet commitments as required. In addition, the Group's ability to realise the carrying amount of its capitalised exploration and evaluation expenditure asset in the ordinary course of business, is contingent on it maintaining tenure for various areas of interest and being able to access tenements to be able to advance exploration and evaluation efforts. This being the case, the Company is: Seeking approval of applications to extension of tenures that have expired and/or grant of PLAs and PCAs in respect of its Queensland tenements and resolving access related issues to its WISO Basin tenements

Negotiating with government on revised work programs to grant an extended timeframe to carry out the exploration and evaluation activities

Considering Joint Venture partners to enable it to meet required exploration commitments, in exchange for an interest in the tenements, and

Considering other alternative funding options including equity funding options. Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 10 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Going concern cont. On the basis of the above, the Directors are of the opinion the Company has sufficient funds to meet its debts as and when they fall due and realise its assets and settle its liabilities in the ordinary course of business. Accordingly, the financial report does not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or to the amounts and classification of liabilities that may be necessary should the Company be unsuccessful in renegotiating or deferring its exploration expenditure commitments, attracting joint venture partners the Group's exploration expenditure commitments and/or raising additional capital. 2. INCOME 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 $'000 $'000 Financial income Interest received 48 27 48 27 Other income Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - 3 - 3 Total Revenue 48 30 3. PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE HALF YEAR 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 $'000 $'000 (a) Operating and administration expenses Employee benefit expenses 117 124 Superannuation 23 25 Legal fees and settlements 48 34 Consultants fees 23 20 Business development costs 27 - Depreciation and amortisation expense 30 6 Travel costs 46 20 Directors' fees 67 62 Accounting and compliance fees 122 167 Occupancy costs 44 90 Insurance costs 24 21 Information systems costs 11 16 Communications costs 9 10 Investor relations costs 19 6 Other (24) (13) 586 588 Exploration and evaluation expenditure asset impairment/write off Adjustment to provisions for impairment of exploration asset 4,074 - Adjustment to provisions for inventory write-down and exploration asset write-off - 4,180 4,074 4,180 Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 11 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENDITURE 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Exploration and evaluation expenditure acquired and recognised on consolidation 13,648 13,648 Other exploration and evaluation expenditure 75,182 74,720 Restoration asset 749 718 Impairment and write off of exploration and evaluation expenditure asset (30,868) (26,794) Total exploration and evaluation expenditure brought to account 58,711 62,292 Increase in the Impairment and write off of exploration and evaluation expenditure asset from $26.79m to $30.87m is as a result of $4.07m impairment on the Cooper blocks ATPs 656,657,658 and 660 recognised in the current period profit and loss following the Board's decision to review the merits of withdrawing the application to renew the ATPs due to the environmental regulatory uncertainty. 5. ISSUED CAPITAL 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 Shares $'000 Shares $'000 Ordinary shares: Issued and fully paid 1,326,952,755 139,920 1,295,397,290 138,517 Movements in ordinary shares on issue: Opening balance 1,295,397,290 138,517 1,175,811,066 132,962 Issued shares at 4.5c/share (share placement) - - 93,333,334 4,200 Issued shares at 4.5c/share (share purchase plan) 31,555,465 1,420 - - Issued shares on exercise of rights - - 26,252,890 1,558 Capital raising costs - (17) - (203) Closing balance 1,326,952,755 139,920 1,295,397,290 138,517 6. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company operates in a single operating segment, being the oil and gas exploration industry. The Company's activity is carried out in a single geographical segment, being Australia. 7. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES The Directors are not aware of any contingent liabilities or contingent assets at 31 December 2019, which are not otherwise disclosed in this report. 8. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Subsequent to 31 December 2019, there have not been any other matters or circumstances, other than that referred to above and in the financial statements or notes thereto, that has arisen since the end of the half-year, that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the consolidated entity, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the consolidated entity in future financial periods. 9. DIVIDEND PAID OR PROVIDED FOR ON ORDINARY SHARES There was no dividend paid or provided for at the reporting date (31 December 2018: $nil). 10. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Included in cash and cash equivalents are deposits secured against bank guarantees totaling $402k utilised balance relating to financial assurances for ATPs. 11. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The financial assets and liabilities consist of trade and other receivables and trade and other payables. The financial assets and liabilities are carried at amortised cost, the carrying value is assumed to approximate their fair value. Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 12 DIRECTORS' DECLARATION DIRECTORS' DECLARATION The directors of the Company declare that: The financial statements and notes, as set out on pages 6 to 12, are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001; comply with Accounting Standards and give a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date. In the directors' opinion there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors. John Ellice-Flint Director Dated 10 March 2020 Blue Energy Limited ABN 14 054 800 378 13 Ernst & Young Tel: +61 7 3011 3333 111 Eagle Street Fax: +61 7 3011 3100 Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia ey.com/au GPO Box 7878 Brisbane QLD 4001 Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members of Blue Energy Limited Report on the Half-Year Financial Report Conclusion We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Blue Energy Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively the Group), which comprises the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies, and the directors' declaration. Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001 . Emphasis of Matter - Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial report which describes the principal conditions associated with the entity's ability to meet its expenditure commitments with its existing cash reserves. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. and therefore whether it will realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. The financial report does not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or to the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Group not continue as a going concern. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter. Directors' Responsibility for the Half-Year Financial Report The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reportingand the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report. A review of a half-year financial report consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Independence In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. Ernst & Young Madhu Nair Partner Brisbane 10 March 2020 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Attachments Original document

