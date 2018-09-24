Log in
BLUE HILLS BANCORP INC (BHBK)
BLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

0
09/24/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BHBK)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to September 20, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (“Blue Hills” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: BHBK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Independent Bank Corp. (“Independent”). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Blue Hills will receive 0.2308 shares of Independent and $5.25 in cash for each share of Blue Hills common stock.

If you own common stock of Blue Hills and purchased any shares before September 20, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77,6 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 26,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,75
P/E ratio 2019 21,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,82x
Capitalization 679 M
Chart BLUE HILLS BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Blue Hills Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE HILLS BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,8 $
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William M. Parent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Houston Chairman
Lauren B. Messmore Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Robert Landstein Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
George E. Clancy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE HILLS BANCORP INC25.62%634
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%396 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.12%309 935
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%277 331
WELLS FARGO-9.36%264 839
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%229 429
