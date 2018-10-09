Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Blue Hills Bancorp Inc    BHBK

BLUE HILLS BANCORP INC (BHBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Monteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Directors of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. - BHBK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 05:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating the Board of Directors of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Blue Hills" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: BHBK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty related to the sale of the company to Independent Bank Corp ("Independent"). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Blue Hills will receive 0.2308 shares of Independent and $5.25 in cash for each share of Blue Hills common stock.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/blue-hills-bancorp-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Blue Hills and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-launches-an-investigation-of-the-board-of-directors-of-blue-hills-bancorp-inc--bhbk-300727309.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUE HILLS BANCORP INC
05:01aMonteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Director..
PR
09/27INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. : and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement for ..
AQ
09/24BLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
09/24BLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Bu..
BU
09/21ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Blue Hills Banc..
PR
09/20BLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/02BLUE HILLS BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/31BLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25BLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
07/25BLUE HILLS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 24, 2018 
09/21FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 07 pm (09/21/2018) 
09/20Independent Bank to buy Blue Hills Bancorp in deal valued at $726.5M 
08/28JPMorgan's pushes into Boston, making a challenging market even difficult 
08/06Blue Hills Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.