Blue Label Telecoms : Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Annual Compliance Report (64 Kb)

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLUJ)
Blue Label Telecoms : Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Annual Compliance Report

09/27/2019

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT (B-BBEE) ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are advised that Blue Label's B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report for the financial year end 31 May 2019, which is required in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003, as amended, and paragraph 16.21(g) of the JSE Listings Requirements, is available on Blue Label's website www.bluelabeltelecoms.co.za/sus-bee-compliance.

27 September 2019

Sandton

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 12:22:06 UTC
