Blue Label Telecoms : Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Annual Compliance Report (64 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")
BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT (B-BBEE) ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT
Shareholders are advised that Blue Label's B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report for the financial year end 31 May 2019, which is required in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003, as amended, and paragraph 16.21(g) of the JSE Listings Requirements, is available on Blue Label's website www.bluelabeltelecoms.co.za/sus-bee-compliance.
27 September 2019
Sandton
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
