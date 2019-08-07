Blue Label Telecoms : Cell C appoints CEO (98 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")

CELL C APPOINTS CEO

Shareholders of Blue Label are advised that the Board of Cell C announced that it has appointed Douglas Craigie Stevenson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Craigie Stevenson was appointed as interim CEO in March this year.

Kuben Pillay, Chairman of the Cell C Board says, "In the past five months Douglas and his team have led the company to improved financial stability, sound business ethics and good governance, better operational performance and has established a path to sustainability. His permanent appointment was unanimously approved by the board and we are fully behind his efforts to lead Cell C."

7 August 2019

Sandton

