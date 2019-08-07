Blue Label Telecoms : Cell C appoints CEO (98 Kb)

Log in
BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLUJ)
Blue Label Telecoms : Cell C appoints CEO

08/07/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")

CELL C APPOINTS CEO

Shareholders of Blue Label are advised that the Board of Cell C announced that it has appointed Douglas Craigie Stevenson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Craigie Stevenson was appointed as interim CEO in March this year.

Kuben Pillay, Chairman of the Cell C Board says, "In the past five months Douglas and his team have led the company to improved financial stability, sound business ethics and good governance, better operational performance and has established a path to sustainability. His permanent appointment was unanimously approved by the board and we are fully behind his efforts to lead Cell C."

7 August 2019

Sandton

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 13:44:02 UTC
