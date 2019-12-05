Blue Label Telecoms : Dealing in Securities by Blue Label Telecoms Limited for the Forfeitable Share Plan (69 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED FOR THE FORFEITABLE SHARE PLAN
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 and 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following dealings are disclosed:
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Telecoms Limited
|
Date of transaction:
|
04 December 2019
|
Nature and detail of transaction:
|
On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the
|
|
Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of shares acquired:
|
1,250,000
|
Price:
|
R2.9484
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R3,685,500-00
Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.
Sandton
05 December 2019
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Disclaimer
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:30:07 UTC