Blue Label Telecoms Limited

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLUJ)
Blue Label Telecoms : Dealing in Securities by Blue Label Telecoms Limited for the Forfeitable Share Plan (69 Kb)

0
12/05/2019 | 05:31am EST

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED FOR THE FORFEITABLE SHARE PLAN

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 and 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following dealings are disclosed:

Company:

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

Date of transaction:

04 December 2019

Nature and detail of transaction:

On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the

Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Number of shares acquired:

1,250,000

Price:

R2.9484

Total value of transaction:

R3,685,500-00

Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.

Sandton

05 December 2019

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:30:07 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 27 093 M
EBIT 2020 1 496 M
Net income 2020 944 M
Finance 2020 2 129 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,86x
P/E ratio 2021 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
EV / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 2 667 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00  ZAR
Last Close Price 2,95  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 408%
Spread / Average Target 408%
Spread / Lowest Target 408%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Marlon Levy Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Steven Levy Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laurence Michael Nestadt Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne J. McCauley Chief Operations Officer-South Africa Distribution
Dean Suntup Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED-45.87%183
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.67%250 339
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.61%93 280
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.43%79 051
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%49 600
BCE INC.17.82%43 699
