Blue Label Telecoms : Dealing in Securities by Blue Label Telecoms Limited for the Forfeitable Share Plan (69 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED FOR THE FORFEITABLE SHARE PLAN

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 and 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following dealings are disclosed:

Company: Blue Label Telecoms Limited Date of transaction: 04 December 2019 Nature and detail of transaction: On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of shares acquired: 1,250,000 Price: R2.9484 Total value of transaction: R3,685,500-00

Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.

Sandton

05 December 2019

