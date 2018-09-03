Blue Label Telecoms : Dealing in securities by blue label telecoms limited for the forfeitable share plan (13 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED FOR THE FORFEITABLE SHARE PLAN
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 and 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following dealings are disclosed:
Company:
Blue Label Telecoms Limited
Date of transaction:
30 August 2018
Nature and detail of transaction:
On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the
Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Number of shares acquired:
2,865,027
Price:
R7.1549
Total value of transaction:
R20,498,981-68
Company:
Blue Label Telecoms Limited
Date of transaction:
31 August 2018
Nature and detail of transaction:
On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the
Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Number of shares acquired:
901,224
Price:
R7.2959
Total value of transaction:
R6,575,240-18
Company:
Blue Label Telecoms Limited
Date of transaction:
03 September 2018
Nature and detail of transaction:
On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the
Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Number of shares acquired:
85,766
Price:
R7.1655
Total value of transaction:
R614,556-27
Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.
Sandton
03 September 2018
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
