Blue Label Telecoms : Dealing in securities by blue label telecoms limited for the forfeitable share plan (13 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED FOR THE FORFEITABLE SHARE PLAN

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 and 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following dealings are disclosed:

Company: Blue Label Telecoms Limited Date of transaction: 30 August 2018 Nature and detail of transaction: On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of shares acquired: 2,865,027 Price: R7.1549 Total value of transaction: R20,498,981-68 Company: Blue Label Telecoms Limited Date of transaction: 31 August 2018 Nature and detail of transaction: On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of shares acquired: 901,224 Price: R7.2959 Total value of transaction: R6,575,240-18 Company: Blue Label Telecoms Limited Date of transaction: 03 September 2018 Nature and detail of transaction: On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of shares acquired: 85,766 Price: R7.1655 Total value of transaction: R614,556-27

Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.

Sandton

03 September 2018

