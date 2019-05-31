Blue Label Telecoms : LM Nestadt share purchase 25 October 2018 (71 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR'S ASSOCIATE

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following dealings are disclosed:

Independent Non-Executive: LM Nestadt Associate company: The LM Nestadt Trust Date of transaction: 25 October 2018 Nature and detail of transaction: On market acquisition of Blue Label shares, Indirect Beneficial Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of shares acquired: 100,000 Price per share: R4-9165 Total value of transaction: R491,650-00

Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.

Sandton

30 October 2018

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited