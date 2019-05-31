Blue Label Telecoms : LM Nestadt share purchase 25 October 2018 (71 Kb)

Log in
05/31/2019 | 03:19am EDT

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR'S ASSOCIATE

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following dealings are disclosed:

Independent Non-Executive:

LM Nestadt

Associate company:

The LM Nestadt Trust

Date of transaction:

25 October 2018

Nature and detail of transaction:

On market acquisition of Blue Label shares, Indirect

Beneficial

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Number of shares acquired:

100,000

Price per share:

R4-9165

Total value of transaction:

R491,650-00

Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.

Sandton

30 October 2018

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:18:02 UTC
