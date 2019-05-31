Blue Label Telecoms : LM Nestadt share purchase 25 October 2018 (71 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR'S ASSOCIATE
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following dealings are disclosed:
Independent Non-Executive:
LM Nestadt
Associate company:
The LM Nestadt Trust
Date of transaction:
25 October 2018
Nature and detail of transaction:
On market acquisition of Blue Label shares, Indirect
Beneficial
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Number of shares acquired:
100,000
Price per share:
R4-9165
Total value of transaction:
R491,650-00
Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.
Sandton
30 October 2018
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
