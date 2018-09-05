Blue Label Telecoms : Notice of acceptance of Forteitable Share awards (50 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")

In compliance with Rules 3.64(e) of the JSE Listing Requirements, the following shares in terms of the Blue Label Forfeitable Share Plan were accepted on Wednesday, 05 September 2018.

Company: Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd Director: Mr M Levy Number of shares: 448843 Total deemed value: R3,213,715-88 Deemed value per R7.16 share: Nature of transaction: Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards Class of shares: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial, Off-Market Clearance given: Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards Company: Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd Director: Mr B Levy Number of shares: 448843 Total deemed value: R3,213,715-88 Deemed value per R7.16 share: Nature of transaction: Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards Class of shares: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial, Off-Market Clearance given: Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards Company: The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label Director: Mr D Suntup Number of shares: 237725 Total deemed value: R1,702,111-00 Deemed value per R7.16 share: Nature of transaction: Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards Class of shares: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial, Off-Market Clearance given: Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards Company: Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd Company Secretary Ms J van Eden Number of shares: 39055 Total deemed value: R279633-80 Deemed value per R7.16 share: Nature of transaction: Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards Class of shares: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial, Off-Market Clearance given: Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards Company: The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label Director: Mr S Diamond Number of shares: 176405 Total deemed value: R1,263,059-80 Deemed value per R7.16 share: Nature of transaction: Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards Class of shares: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial, Off-Market Clearance given: Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards Company: The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label Director: Mr A Rantao Number of shares: 22443 Total deemed value: R160691-88 Deemed value per R7.16 share: Nature of transaction: Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards Class of shares: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial, Off-Market Clearance given: Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards Company: The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label Director: Mr J Mogane Number of shares: 18791 Total deemed value: R134543-56 Deemed value per R7.16 share: Nature of transaction: Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards Class of shares: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial, Off-Market Clearance given: Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards Company: Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label Director: Mr A Murray Number of shares: 81506 Total deemed value: R583582-96 Deemed value per R7.16 share: Nature of transaction: Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards Class of shares: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial, Off-Market Clearance given: Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards Company: Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label Director: Mr W McCauley Number of shares: 126578 Total deemed value: R906298-48 Deemed value per R7-16 share: Nature of transaction: Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards Class of shares: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Direct beneficial, Off-Market