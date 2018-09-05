Blue Label Telecoms : Notice of acceptance of Forteitable Share awards (50 Kb)

|
Company:
|
Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd
|
Director:
|
Mr M Levy
|
Number of shares:
|
448843
|
Total deemed value:
|
R3,213,715-88
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd
|
Director:
|
Mr B Levy
|
Number of shares:
|
448843
|
Total deemed value:
|
R3,213,715-88
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr D Suntup
|
Number of shares:
|
237725
|
Total deemed value:
|
R1,702,111-00
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd
|
Company Secretary
|
Ms J van Eden
|
Number of shares:
|
39055
|
Total deemed value:
|
R279633-80
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr S Diamond
|
Number of shares:
|
176405
|
Total deemed value:
|
R1,263,059-80
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr A Rantao
|
Number of shares:
|
22443
|
Total deemed value:
|
R160691-88
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr J Mogane
|
Number of shares:
|
18791
|
Total deemed value:
|
R134543-56
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr A Murray
|
Number of shares:
|
81506
|
Total deemed value:
|
R583582-96
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr W McCauley
|
Number of shares:
|
126578
|
Total deemed value:
|
R906298-48
|
Deemed value per
|
R7-16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr B Hirsch
|
Number of shares:
|
76805
|
Total deemed value:
|
R549923-80
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr D Rama
|
Number of shares:
|
33942
|
Total deemed value:
|
R243024-72
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Ms S Naicker
|
Number of shares:
|
39661
|
Total deemed value:
|
R283972-76
|
Deemed value per
|
R7.16
|
share:
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Sandton
|
05 September 2018
|
Sponsor:
|
Investec Bank Limited