Blue Label Telecoms : Notice of acceptance of Forteitable Share awards (50 Kb)

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Blue Label Telecoms : Notice of acceptance of Forteitable Share awards

09/05/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")

In compliance with Rules 3.64(e) of the JSE Listing Requirements, the following shares in terms of the Blue Label Forfeitable Share Plan were accepted on Wednesday, 05 September 2018.

Company:

Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd

Director:

Mr M Levy

Number of shares:

448843

Total deemed value:

R3,213,715-88

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd

Director:

Mr B Levy

Number of shares:

448843

Total deemed value:

R3,213,715-88

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr D Suntup

Number of shares:

237725

Total deemed value:

R1,702,111-00

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd

Company Secretary

Ms J van Eden

Number of shares:

39055

Total deemed value:

R279633-80

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr S Diamond

Number of shares:

176405

Total deemed value:

R1,263,059-80

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr A Rantao

Number of shares:

22443

Total deemed value:

R160691-88

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr J Mogane

Number of shares:

18791

Total deemed value:

R134543-56

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr A Murray

Number of shares:

81506

Total deemed value:

R583582-96

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr W McCauley

Number of shares:

126578

Total deemed value:

R906298-48

Deemed value per

R7-16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr B Hirsch

Number of shares:

76805

Total deemed value:

R549923-80

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr D Rama

Number of shares:

33942

Total deemed value:

R243024-72

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Ms S Naicker

Number of shares:

39661

Total deemed value:

R283972-76

Deemed value per

R7.16

share:

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost allocation of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Sandton

05 September 2018

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 13:51:06 UTC
