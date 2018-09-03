Blue Label Telecoms : Notification of vesting of Forfeitable Share awards (84 Kb)

|
Company:
|
Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd
|
Director:
|
Mr M Levy
|
Date of vesting:
|
03 September 2018
|
Number of shares:
|
236551
|
Market value:
|
R7.16
|
Total value:
|
R1,693,705-16
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd
|
Director:
|
Mr B Levy
|
Date of vesting:
|
03 September 2018
|
Number of shares:
|
236551
|
Market value:
|
R7.16
|
Total value:
|
R1,693,705-16
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr D Suntup
|
Date of vesting:
|
03 September 2018
|
Number of shares:
|
125286
|
Market value:
|
R7.16
|
Total value:
|
R897047-76
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Company Pty) Ltd
|
Director:
|
Ms J van Eden
|
Date of vesting:
|
03 September 2018
|
Number of shares:
|
20583
|
Market value:
|
R7.16
|
Total value:
|
R147374-28
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr S Diamond
|
Date of vesting:
|
03 September 2018
|
Number of shares:
|
92970
|
Market value:
|
R7.16
|
Total value:
|
R665665-20
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr J Mogane
|
Date of vesting:
|
03 September 2018
|
Number of shares:
|
9967
|
Market value:
|
R7.16
|
Total value:
|
R71363-72
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr A Rantao
|
Date of vesting:
|
03 September 2018
|
Number of shares:
|
11880
|
Market value:
|
R7.16
|
Total value:
|
R85060-80
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards
|
Company:
|
Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label
|
Director:
|
Mr A Murray
|
Date of vesting:
|
03 September 2018
|
Number of shares:
|
42955
|
Market value:
|
R7.16
|
Total value:
|
R307557-80
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial, Off-Market
|
Clearance given:
|
Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards