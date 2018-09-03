Blue Label Telecoms : Notification of vesting of Forfeitable Share awards (84 Kb)

Log in
09/03/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06)

Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")

In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Listing Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Company:

Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd

Director:

Mr M Levy

Date of vesting:

03 September 2018

Number of shares:

236551

Market value:

R7.16

Total value:

R1,693,705-16

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Company (Pty) Ltd

Director:

Mr B Levy

Date of vesting:

03 September 2018

Number of shares:

236551

Market value:

R7.16

Total value:

R1,693,705-16

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr D Suntup

Date of vesting:

03 September 2018

Number of shares:

125286

Market value:

R7.16

Total value:

R897047-76

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Company Pty) Ltd

Director:

Ms J van Eden

Date of vesting:

03 September 2018

Number of shares:

20583

Market value:

R7.16

Total value:

R147374-28

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr S Diamond

Date of vesting:

03 September 2018

Number of shares:

92970

Market value:

R7.16

Total value:

R665665-20

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr J Mogane

Date of vesting:

03 September 2018

Number of shares:

9967

Market value:

R7.16

Total value:

R71363-72

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

The Prepaid Company (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr A Rantao

Date of vesting:

03 September 2018

Number of shares:

11880

Market value:

R7.16

Total value:

R85060-80

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr A Murray

Date of vesting:

03 September 2018

Number of shares:

42955

Market value:

R7.16

Total value:

R307557-80

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Company:

Blue Label Distribution (Pty) Ltd, a major subsidiary of Blue Label

Director:

Mr D Rama

Date of vesting:

03 September 2018

Number of shares:

17316

Market value:

R7.16

Total value:

R123982-56

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial, Off-Market

Clearance given:

Yes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the awards

Sandton

03 September 2018

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 13:11:12 UTC
