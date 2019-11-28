Blue Label Telecoms : Report on Annual General Meeting proceedings (158 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")

REPORT ON ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PROCEEDINGS

Blue Label shareholders are advised that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of members held on Thursday, 28 November 2019, all the ordinary and special resolutions as proposed in the Notice of the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of members. In this regard, Blue Label confirms the voting results at the AGM as follows:

Total number of shares that can be exercised at the meeting 100% 913,655,873 Total number of shares present/represented including 696,371,962 proxies at the meeting as % of voteable shares 76% Total number of shares present/represented including 696,371,962 proxies at the meeting as % of issued shares 76% Total number of members present in person 65 Issued Shares 100% 913,655,873  Disclosed as a percentage of the voteable shares  Disclosed as a percentage of the total issued capital Ordinary resolution number 1: Re-election of Mr MS Levy as a Director of the Company For Against Abstain Shares voted 624,468,240 6,153,187 65,750,535 630,621,427 99.02% 0.98% 7.20%  69.02% 7.20%  69.02% Ordinary resolution number 2: Re-election of Mr JS Mthimunye as a Director of the Company For Against Abstain Shares voted 681,487,011 14,735,222 149,729 696,222,233 97.88% 2.12% 0.02%  76.20% 0.02%  76.20%

Ordinary resolution number 3: Re-election of Mr LM Nestadt as a Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board