BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLUJ)
Blue Label Telecoms : Report on Annual General Meeting proceedings (158 Kb)

0
11/28/2019 | 07:18am EST

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")

REPORT ON ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PROCEEDINGS

Blue Label shareholders are advised that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of members held on Thursday, 28 November 2019, all the ordinary and special resolutions as proposed in the Notice of the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of members. In this regard, Blue Label confirms the voting results at the AGM as follows:

Total number of shares that can be exercised at the meeting

100%

913,655,873

Total number of shares present/represented including

696,371,962

proxies at the meeting as % of voteable shares

76%

Total number of shares present/represented including

696,371,962

proxies at the meeting as % of issued shares

76%

Total number of members present in person

65

Issued Shares

100%

913,655,873

Disclosed as a percentage of the voteable shares

Disclosed as a percentage of the total issued capital

Ordinary resolution number 1: Re-election of Mr MS Levy as a Director of the Company

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

624,468,240

6,153,187

65,750,535

630,621,427

99.02%

0.98%

7.20%

69.02%

7.20%

69.02%

Ordinary resolution number 2: Re-election of Mr JS Mthimunye as a Director of the Company

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

681,487,011

14,735,222

149,729

696,222,233

97.88%

2.12%

0.02%

76.20%

0.02%

76.20%

Ordinary resolution number 3: Re-election of Mr LM Nestadt as a Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

675,448,960

20,773,273

149,729

696,222,233

97.02%

2.98%

0.02%

76.20%

0.02%

76.20%

Ordinary resolution number 4: Reappointment of external auditor

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

666,288,577

29,854,641

228,744

696,143,218

95.71%

4.29%

0.03%

76.19%

0.03%

76.19%

Ordinary resolution number 5: Election of Mr JS Mthimunye as a member and Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

682,201,713

14,020,520

149,729

696,222,233

97.99%

2.01%

0.02%

76.20%

0.02%

76.20%

Ordinary resolution number 6: Election of Mr GD Harlow as a member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

618,244,620

77,977,544

149,798

696,222,164

88.80%

11.20%

0.02%

76.20%

0.02%

76.20%

Ordinary resolution number 7: Election of Mr SJ Vilakazi as a member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

629,572,864

66,649,369

149,729

696,222,233

90.43%

9.57%

0.02%

76.20%

0.02%

76.20%

Ordinary resolution number 8: Non-binding advisory endorsement of the remuneration and reward policy

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

594,654,820

81,207,247

20,509,895

675,862,067

87.98%

12.02%

2.24%

73.97%

2.24%

73.97%

Ordinary resolution number 9: Non-binding advisory endorsement of the remuneration implementation report

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

591,811,606

84,050,461

20,509,895

675,862,067

87.56%

12.44%

2.24%

73.97%

2.24%

73.97%

Ordinary resolution number 10: Directors' authority to implement ordinary and special resolutions

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

696,134,336

18,162

219,464

696,152,498

100.00%

0.00%

0.02%

76.19%

0.02%

76.19%

Special resolution number 1: Non-Executive Directors' remuneration

For

Against

Abstain

Shares voted

612,215,225

83,913,338

243,399

696,128,563

87.95%

12.05%

0.03%

76.19%

0.03%

76.19%

Special resolution number 2: General authority to repurchase shares

For

Against

Abstain

594,318,299

101,874,564

179,099

85.37%

14.63%

0.02%

0.02%

Sandton

28 November 2019

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Shares voted

696,192,863

  • 76.20% 76.20%

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 12:17:08 UTC
