Blue Label Telecoms : Report on Annual General Meeting proceedings (158 Kb)
11/28/2019 | 07:18am EST
Blue Label Telecoms Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")
REPORT ON ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
Blue Label shareholders are advised that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of members held on Thursday, 28 November 2019, all the ordinary and special resolutions as proposed in the Notice of the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of members. In this regard, Blue Label confirms the voting results at the AGM as follows:
Total number of shares that can be exercised at the meeting
100%
913,655,873
Total number of shares present/represented including
696,371,962
proxies at the meeting as % of voteable shares
76%
Total number of shares present/represented including
696,371,962
proxies at the meeting as % of issued shares
76%
Total number of members present in person
65
Issued Shares
100%
913,655,873
Disclosed as a percentage of the voteable shares
Disclosed as a percentage of the total issued capital
Ordinary resolution number 1: Re-election of Mr MS Levy as a Director of the Company
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
624,468,240
6,153,187
65,750,535
630,621,427
99.02%
0.98%
7.20%
69.02%
7.20%
69.02%
Ordinary resolution number 2: Re-election of Mr JS Mthimunye as a Director of the Company
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
681,487,011
14,735,222
149,729
696,222,233
97.88%
2.12%
0.02%
76.20%
0.02%
76.20%
Ordinary resolution number 3: Re-election of Mr LM Nestadt as a Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
675,448,960
20,773,273
149,729
696,222,233
97.02%
2.98%
0.02%
76.20%
0.02%
76.20%
Ordinary resolution number 4: Reappointment of external auditor
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
666,288,577
29,854,641
228,744
696,143,218
95.71%
4.29%
0.03%
76.19%
0.03%
76.19%
Ordinary resolution number 5: Election of Mr JS Mthimunye as a member and Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
682,201,713
14,020,520
149,729
696,222,233
97.99%
2.01%
0.02%
76.20%
0.02%
76.20%
Ordinary resolution number 6: Election of Mr GD Harlow as a member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
618,244,620
77,977,544
149,798
696,222,164
88.80%
11.20%
0.02%
76.20%
0.02%
76.20%
Ordinary resolution number 7: Election of Mr SJ Vilakazi as a member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
629,572,864
66,649,369
149,729
696,222,233
90.43%
9.57%
0.02%
76.20%
0.02%
76.20%
Ordinary resolution number 8: Non-binding advisory endorsement of the remuneration and reward policy
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
594,654,820
81,207,247
20,509,895
675,862,067
87.98%
12.02%
2.24%
73.97%
2.24%
73.97%
Ordinary resolution number 9: Non-binding advisory endorsement of the remuneration implementation report
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
591,811,606
84,050,461
20,509,895
675,862,067
87.56%
12.44%
2.24%
73.97%
2.24%
73.97%
Ordinary resolution number 10: Directors' authority to implement ordinary and special resolutions
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
696,134,336
18,162
219,464
696,152,498
100.00%
0.00%
0.02%
76.19%
0.02%
76.19%
Special resolution number 1: Non-Executive Directors' remuneration
For
Against
Abstain
Shares voted
612,215,225
83,913,338
243,399
696,128,563
87.95%
12.05%
0.03%
76.19%
0.03%
76.19%
Special resolution number 2: General authority to repurchase shares
