BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLUJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/06
4.17 ZAR   -1.18%
09:45aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Update on Cell C and Cautionary Announcement (96 Kb)
PU
09:45aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Cell C appoints CEO (98 Kb)
PU
07/11BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : response to Cell C open letter (64 Kb)
PU
News 
Blue Label Telecoms : Update on Cell C and Cautionary Announcement

Blue Label Telecoms : Update on Cell C and Cautionary Announcement (96 Kb)

08/07/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or the "Company")

Update on Cell C and Cautionary Announcement

Blue Label shareholders are advised that Cell C Ltd ("Cell C") and MTN South Africa ("MTN") have concluded a detailed term sheet regarding a national roaming agreement. This agreement will result in substantial cost-savings for Cell C by reducing network and capex spend through an extensive roaming arrangement. This agreement is mutually beneficial to both parties. The parties are now negotiating a long form agreement that will detail the principles set out in the term sheet ("the proposed transaction").

Shareholders are referred to the SENS announcement released by Blue Label on the JSE Limited ("JSE") on 22 February 2019, in which the Company announced that Cell C has concluded a binding term sheet with The Buffet Consortium ("Buffet transaction"). The Buffet transaction forms part of the Cell C recapitalisation process and is progressing well.

The implementation of the proposed transaction between Cell C and MTN, as well as the recapitalisation, could have a material impact on the price at which Blue Label shares trade on the JSE. Accordingly, Blue Label shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Blue Label shares.

Please contact Charl Slabbert - +84 777 6747, cslabbert@cellc.co.za - for any queries relating to Cell C and Nicola White

  • +27 81 444 9999, nicolaw@blts.co.za- for any queries relating to Blue Label.

By order of the board

Sandton

07 August 2019

Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Legal Adviser to Blue Label

Werksmans Inc

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 13:44:02 UTC
