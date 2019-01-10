Blue Planet Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC NEWS
[ Back to News ]
10TH JANUARY '19
Portfolio Holdings
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)
Portfolio Holdings at 31 December 2018
The portfolio for the investment trust is now available to view on the investment manager's website home page. Alternatively, please follow the below link to access directly:
http://www.blueplanet.eu/blueplanet_investment_trusts.133.html
For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu
You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu
Disclaimer
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 13:08:02 UTC