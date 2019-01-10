Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC    BLP   GB0005327076

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (BLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 06:45:09 am
35.04 GBp   -5.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Planet Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 08:09am EST

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC NEWS

[ Back to News ]

10TH JANUARY '19

Portfolio Holdings

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Portfolio Holdings at 31 December 2018

The portfolio for the investment trust is now available to view on the investment manager's website home page. Alternatively, please follow the below link to access directly:

http://www.blueplanet.eu/blueplanet_investment_trusts.133.html

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu

Disclaimer

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 13:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRU
08:09aBLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings
PU
07:30aBLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
2018BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Half-year Report to 31 October 2018
PR
2018BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings
PU
2018BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
2018BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Change of Auditor
PR
2018BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Change of Auditor
PU
2018BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings
PU
2018BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
2018BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings
PU
More news
Chart BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
John Tyce Non-Executive Chairman
Victoria Wendy Killay Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Christopher Murray Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC0.00%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD2.99%38 130
INVESTOR4.21%34 008
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN2.57%9 165
REMGRO LIMITED5.10%7 710
KINNEVIK5.71%7 037
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.