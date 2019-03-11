Log in
BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC    BLP

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BLP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 12:35:13 pm
38 GBp   --.--%
08:25pBLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Holdings
PU
06:07aBLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
02/06BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
Blue Planet Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings

03/11/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC NEWS

11TH MARCH '19

Portfolio Holdings

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Portfolio Holdings at 28 February 2019

The portfolio for the investment trust is now available to view on the investment manager's website home page. Alternatively, please follow the below link to access directly:

http://www.blueplanet.eu/blueplanet_investment_trusts.133.html

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu

Disclaimer

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 00:24:10 UTC
