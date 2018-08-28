Blue Planet Investment Trust : Result of AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)
Company Number: SC192153
Tuesday, 28th August 2018
Results of Annual General Meeting
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 10 were passed on a show of hands.
The following proxy votes were cast:
|Ordinary Resolutions
|In Favour
|% Votes Cast
|Chairman’s Discretion
|% Votes Cast
|Against
|% Votes Cast
|1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2018 together with the Directors and Auditors reports.
|15,541,090
|99.0
|157,407
|1.0
|-
|-
|2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2018.
|15,550,575
|99.0
|152,537
|1.0
|2,578
|0.0
|3.To approve the Directors remuneration report.
|15,374,934
|98.2
|152,537
|1.0
|123,454
|0.8
|4. To re-elect Mr John Tyce as a Director of the Company.
|15,454,913
|98.6
|161,547
|1.0
|59,099
|0.4
|5. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company.
|15,463,564
|98.7
|165,297
|1.1
|34,638
|0.2
|6. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company.
|15,473,099
|98.7
|165,297
|1.1
|35,163
|0.2
|7.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration.
|15,505,090
|98.8
|156,404
|1.0
|33,006
|0.2
|8.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities.
|15,437,702
|98.4
|167,894
|1.1
|88,608
|0.5
|9.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares.
|15,348,385
|98.0
|167,894
|1.1
|146,116
|0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Special Resolutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.
|15,480,960
|98.7
|170,472
|1.1
|33,336
|0.2
NOTES:
1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863
2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their
proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in
favour of all resolutions.
3. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the
calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions 8, 9 & 10
have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for
inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu
For further information, contact the Company Secretary,
Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0845 527 7588 or info@blueplanet.eu