BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (BLP)
08/28 12:06:38 pm
40 GBp   -5.88%
Blue Planet Investment Trust : Result of AGM

08/28/2018 | 06:59am EDT

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

Tuesday, 28th August 2018

Results of Annual General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 10 were passed on a show of hands.

The following proxy votes were cast:

Ordinary Resolutions In Favour % Votes Cast Chairman’s Discretion % Votes Cast Against % Votes Cast
1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2018 together with the Directors and Auditors reports. 15,541,090 99.0 157,407 1.0 - -
2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2018. 15,550,575 99.0 152,537 1.0 2,578 0.0
3.To approve the Directors remuneration report. 15,374,934 98.2 152,537 1.0 123,454 0.8
4. To re-elect Mr John Tyce as a Director of the Company. 15,454,913 98.6 161,547 1.0 59,099 0.4
5. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company. 15,463,564 98.7 165,297 1.1 34,638 0.2
6. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company. 15,473,099 98.7 165,297 1.1 35,163 0.2
7.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration.  15,505,090 98.8 156,404 1.0 33,006 0.2
8.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities. 15,437,702 98.4 167,894 1.1 88,608 0.5
9.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares. 15,348,385 98.0 167,894 1.1 146,116 0.9
Special Resolutions
10.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. 15,480,960 98.7 170,472 1.1 33,336 0.2

 NOTES:

 1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863

 2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their

    proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in

favour of all resolutions.

 3. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the

    calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions 8, 9 & 10

have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for

inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM 

A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretary,

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0845 527 7588 or info@blueplanet.eu 


© PRNewswire 2018
