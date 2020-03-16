16 March 2020

Blue Prism Group plc

('Blue Prism' or the 'Group')

Annual General Meeting: Change of Venue and Time

In light of public health advice in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, and of policies introduced at the planned venue for the Group's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') as a result, the board of directors of Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) has determined that it is no longer practical to hold the AGM at the venue previously notified. The AGM will still proceed on the notified date of 17 March 2020, but pursuant to the Group's articles of association the board has determined that it will instead be held at the Group's office at 338 Euston Road, London, NW1 3BG. The start time of the AGM will be postponed to 10:30. All other details relating to the AGM remain unchanged from those notified on 14 February 2020.

In light of public health advice to limit travel and public gatherings, the Group will be providing webcast facilities to enable shareholders to follow proceedings of the meeting and to ask questions of the board remotely. All shareholders are encouraged to use these facilities where possible, rather than travelling to participate in the meeting in person. Access details will be provided at https://investors.blueprism.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

