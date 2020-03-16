Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blue Prism Group plc    PRSM   GB00BYQ0HV16

BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC

(PRSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General Meeting: Change of Venue and Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:27am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Annual General Meeting: Change of Venue and Time
Released 09:20 16-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 2557G
Blue Prism Group PLC
16 March 2020

16 March 2020

Blue Prism Group plc

('Blue Prism' or the 'Group')

Annual General Meeting: Change of Venue and Time

In light of public health advice in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, and of policies introduced at the planned venue for the Group's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') as a result, the board of directors of Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) has determined that it is no longer practical to hold the AGM at the venue previously notified. The AGM will still proceed on the notified date of 17 March 2020, but pursuant to the Group's articles of association the board has determined that it will instead be held at the Group's office at 338 Euston Road, London, NW1 3BG. The start time of the AGM will be postponed to 10:30. All other details relating to the AGM remain unchanged from those notified on 14 February 2020.

In light of public health advice to limit travel and public gatherings, the Group will be providing webcast facilities to enable shareholders to follow proceedings of the meeting and to ask questions of the board remotely. All shareholders are encouraged to use these facilities where possible, rather than travelling to participate in the meeting in person. Access details will be provided at https://investors.blueprism.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

For further information please contact:

Blue Prism Group plc +44 (0)77 3670 7407

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations

Investec Bank plc +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Andrew Pinder

Sebastian Lawrence

Carlton Nelson

FTI Consulting +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Matt Dixon

Dwight Burden


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCEANDKFFPEEEA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Annual General Meeting: Change of Venue and Time - RNS

Disclaimer

Blue Prism Group plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
05:27aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : Change of Venue and Time
PU
03/04BLUE PRISM : Collaborates with Red Hat to Drive Broader Robotic Process Automati..
PR
03/04BLUE PRISM : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
02/27ARTIFICIAL INTERNATIONAL PUBL : Quarterly Report October To December 2019
AQ
02/25BLUE PRISM : Simplifies Automation Deployments by Adding New AI Chatbot, Documen..
PR
02/17BLUE PRISM : Annual Report & Accounts
PU
02/17BLUE PRISM : Robiquity acquire Accelerate RPA to boost rapid growth
AQ
02/12ARTIFICIAL INTERNATIONAL : Solutions and Blue Prism Partner to Add Conversationa..
AQ
01/29BLUE PRISM : Adds Conversational AI, Automated Machine Learning and Integration ..
PR
01/28BLUE PRISM : Revenues Soar in FY2019
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 169 M
EBIT 2020 -61,7 M
Net income 2020 -66,4 M
Finance 2020 38,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -24,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,69x
EV / Sales2021 4,07x
Capitalization 1 002 M
Chart BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Blue Prism Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 762,50  GBp
Last Close Price 1 214,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 99,8%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alastair Bathgate Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Conrad Jason Kingdon Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ijoma Maluza Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Moss Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Michael Batterham Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC7.15%1 243
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.53%153 743
SAP AG-22.98%122 221
INTUIT INC.-0.26%68 053
SERVICENOW INC.1.90%54 600
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-2.35%19 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group