Blue Prism : Acquisition of Thoughtonomy Ltd

19 June 2019
Blue P rism Group plc
("Blue Prism", the "Company" or the "Group")
Acquisition of Thoughtonomy Ltd ("Thoughtonomy")
Blue Prism today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the en re issued share capital of Thoughtonomy for an aggregate consideration of up to £80m (the "Acquisition").
Thoughtonomy is a so ware-as-a-service (SaaS) based product and cloud services business that combines Blue Prism's robo c process automa on (R PA) pla orm alongside addi onal embedded and integrated ar ﬁcial intelligence (AI) and cloud capabili es, including Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing and M achine Learning to provide a cloud-based,on-demand, intelligent automa on pla orm. Addi onal features include ready-to use channel interfaces such as chatbots and web-forms and an integrated AI-enabled digital workforce manager.
Background and Rationale for the Acquisition
The R PA market opportunity exists in both the enterprise (>10,000 employees) and mid- er (<10,000 employees). These ers of the markets have dis nct needs in terms of product func onality, with enterprise users o en requiring full me R PA resource, either on servers or in the cloud, and mid-market looking to a cloud-based,on-demand so ware-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Blue Prism has previously focused its product and resources into creating a strong on-premiseconnected-RPA product which addresses enterprise requirements.
The acquisi on of Thoughtonomy provides Blue Prism with a produc sed solu on which simpliﬁes and broadens access to its connected- R PA pla orm via turnkey SaaS capabili es, thereby opening up the mid- er of the market. The Group expects synergies to be realised by leveraging its well-developed network of distribution partners in promoting and distributing this product.
Blue Prism an cipates that cloud-based R PA deployments will in me become increasingly required by enterprise users and, while it currently has numerous cloud-based deployments of its enterprise solu on, the development of cloud-based products to further address the market requirements is a clear part of its product roadmap. The acquisi on of Thoughtonomy, in par cular its cloud orchestra on tools, resources and skills, will feed into these product initiatives.
Alastair Bathgate, CEO of Blue Prism commented:
"I am very pleased to announce this strategic acquisi on; which provides Blue Prism with a turnkey SaaS product which combines the power of the connected-R PA with a fully integrated suite of premium quality AI and R PA capabili es, on demand. The product is available to customers without the overhead of se ng up a dedicated infrastructure and as a result is ideal in serving the mid- er of the market. We believe that the cloud will grow in importance across our enterprise customer base, and this acquisi on will also help further our development of enterprise-based cloud products."
Further information on Thoughtonomy
Based in London, Thoughtonomy was founded in 2013 by Terry Walby (C EO ) and has grown into the leading provider of intelligent, cloud- based automa on. Thoughtonomy currently has around 77 direct customers and approximately 200 indirect customers located worldwide. Thoughtonomy has historically targeted customers in the public sector, ﬁnancial services, energy, healthcare, outsourcers and service providers and uses a primarily partner driven business model, with key partners including Symphony, Digiblu and ISG.
Thoughtonomy has 54 employees, with over half dedicated to product related ac vi es. Terry Walby will remain with the business in an Executive capacity, initially reporting into Blue Prism's Chief Executive Officer.
For the twelve months to 30 April 2019, Thoughtonomy had reported revenues of £9.8m and an adjusted opera ng loss of £(3.6)m. Adjusted revenues for the same period were £7.4m. Gross assets at 31 May 2018 were £5.6m.
The terms of the Acquisition
Under the terms of the Acquisi on, Blue Prism will acquire the en re issued share capital of Thoughtonomy from Terry Walby, Thoughtonomy's exis ng private investors and Thoughtonomy's employee op on holders. The total considera on payable of up to £80m (on a cash free debt free basis), will be satisfied by up to £63m in Blue Prism equity1 and up to £17m in cash to be sequenced as follows:
£12.5m payable on completion of the Acquisition, to be settled in cash from the Group's existing resources,
£23m payable on comple on of the Acquisi on, to be se led by the issuance of new Blue Prism ordinary shares (the "Ini al Consideration Shares");
up to £20m2 payable on the ﬁrst anniversary of comple on of the Acquisi on, to be se led by the issuance of new Blue Prism ordinary shares;
up to £4.5m2 payable on the eighteen-month anniversary of completion of the Acquisition, to be settled in cash; and
up to £20m2 payable on the second anniversary of comple on of the Acquisi on, to be se led by the issuance of new Blue Prism ordinary shares.
The majority of Thoughtonomy's selling shareholders will be subject to 12-month lock in and 12 month orderly market restric ons on the shares granted at acquisition. In relation to the deferred shares the lock in and orderly market restrictions are each reduced to 6 months.
The ini al cash considera on payable on comple on will be subject to an adjustment in respect of the actual net debt and working capital position of Thoughtonomy at completion.
The Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction (or, where permitted, waiver) of certain conditions, including the exercise of options held by
certain employees of Thoughtonomy pursuant to Thoughtonomy's employee share option plans. Subject to these conditions, the
Acquisition is expected to complete, and admission of the Initial Consideration Shares to trading on AIM is expected to become effective,
before the end of July 2019.
The number of shares issued was calculated using the average share price of Blue Prism for the 20 business days prior to the 18th June 2019. This amounts to up to 3,255,857 shares.
2 Deferred consideration dependent upon Terry Walby and where applicable the relevant recipients remaining with Blue Prism
For further information please contact:
Blue P rism Group plc
+4 4 (0 )7 7 3 6 7 0 7 4 0 7
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations
Investec Bank plc
+4 4 (0 )2 0 7 5 9 7 5 9 7 0
Andrew Pinder
Sebastian Lawrence
Carlton Nelson
FTI Consulting
+4 4 (0 )2 0 3 7 2 7 1 0 0 0
Matt Dixon
Dwight Burden
About Blue P rism
In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrup ng markets, only the most agile and innova ve enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robo c Process Automa on (R PA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automa on choice for the Fortune 500 and the public-sector. Now we bring you connected-R PA supported by the D igital Exchange (DX ) app store-marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.
Blue Prism's connected-R PA can automate and perform mission cri cal processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more crea ve, meaningful work. M ore than 1,300 global customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transac ons while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.BluePrism.comto learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM.L).
IMP O RTANT NO TICES
Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks in this Announcement are incorporated into, or form part of, this Announcement. This Announcement includes statements, es mates, opinions and projec ons with respect to an cipated future performance of the Group ("forward-looking statements") which reﬂect various assump ons concerning an cipated results taken from the Group's current business plan or from public sources which may or may not prove to be correct. These forward looking statements can be iden ﬁed by the use of forward looking terminology, including the terms 'an cipates', 'target', 'believes', 'es mates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'plans', 'projects', 'should' or 'will', or, in each case, their nega ve or other varia ons or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objec ves, goals, future events or inten ons. Such forward-looking statements reﬂect current expecta ons based on the current business plan and various other assump ons but may be aﬀected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to diﬀer materially, including (but not limited to) an increase in compe on; an unexpected decline in turnover, legisla ve, ﬁscal and regulatory developments; and currency and interest rate ﬂuctua ons. No forward-looking statement should be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indica ons of whether or not such results will be achieved. As a result, prospec ve investors should not rely on such forward- looking statements due to their inherent uncertainty. No representa on or warranty is given as to the completeness or accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any responsibility or obliga on to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new informa on, future events or otherwise. In par cular, no statement in this Announcement is intended to be a proﬁt forecast and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future ﬁnancial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company.
-ends-
