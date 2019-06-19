Blue Prism : Acquisition of Thoughtonomy Ltd

RNS Number : 7211C

19 June 2019

Blue P rism Group plc

("Blue Prism", the "Company" or the "Group")

Acquisition of Thoughtonomy Ltd ("Thoughtonomy")

Blue Prism today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the en re issued share capital of Thoughtonomy for an aggregate consideration of up to £80m (the "Acquisition").

Thoughtonomy is a so ware-as-a-service (SaaS) based product and cloud services business that combines Blue Prism's robo c process automa on (R PA) pla orm alongside addi onal embedded and integrated ar ﬁcial intelligence (AI) and cloud capabili es, including Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing and M achine Learning to provide a cloud-based,on-demand, intelligent automa on pla orm. Addi onal features include ready-to use channel interfaces such as chatbots and web-forms and an integrated AI-enabled digital workforce manager.

Background and Rationale for the Acquisition

The R PA market opportunity exists in both the enterprise (>10,000 employees) and mid- er (<10,000 employees). These ers of the markets have dis nct needs in terms of product func onality, with enterprise users o en requiring full me R PA resource, either on servers or in the cloud, and mid-market looking to a cloud-based,on-demand so ware-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Blue Prism has previously focused its product and resources into creating a strong on-premiseconnected-RPA product which addresses enterprise requirements.

The acquisi on of Thoughtonomy provides Blue Prism with a produc sed solu on which simpliﬁes and broadens access to its connected- R PA pla orm via turnkey SaaS capabili es, thereby opening up the mid- er of the market. The Group expects synergies to be realised by leveraging its well-developed network of distribution partners in promoting and distributing this product.

Blue Prism an cipates that cloud-based R PA deployments will in me become increasingly required by enterprise users and, while it currently has numerous cloud-based deployments of its enterprise solu on, the development of cloud-based products to further address the market requirements is a clear part of its product roadmap. The acquisi on of Thoughtonomy, in par cular its cloud orchestra on tools, resources and skills, will feed into these product initiatives.

Alastair Bathgate, CEO of Blue Prism commented:

"I am very pleased to announce this strategic acquisi on; which provides Blue Prism with a turnkey SaaS product which combines the power of the connected-R PA with a fully integrated suite of premium quality AI and R PA capabili es, on demand. The product is available to customers without the overhead of se ng up a dedicated infrastructure and as a result is ideal in serving the mid- er of the market. We believe that the cloud will grow in importance across our enterprise customer base, and this acquisi on will also help further our development of enterprise-based cloud products."

Further information on Thoughtonomy

Based in London, Thoughtonomy was founded in 2013 by Terry Walby (C EO ) and has grown into the leading provider of intelligent, cloud- based automa on. Thoughtonomy currently has around 77 direct customers and approximately 200 indirect customers located worldwide. Thoughtonomy has historically targeted customers in the public sector, ﬁnancial services, energy, healthcare, outsourcers and service providers and uses a primarily partner driven business model, with key partners including Symphony, Digiblu and ISG.

Thoughtonomy has 54 employees, with over half dedicated to product related ac vi es. Terry Walby will remain with the business in an Executive capacity, initially reporting into Blue Prism's Chief Executive Officer.

For the twelve months to 30 April 2019, Thoughtonomy had reported revenues of £9.8m and an adjusted opera ng loss of £(3.6)m. Adjusted revenues for the same period were £7.4m. Gross assets at 31 May 2018 were £5.6m.

The terms of the Acquisition

Under the terms of the Acquisi on, Blue Prism will acquire the en re issued share capital of Thoughtonomy from Terry Walby, Thoughtonomy's exis ng private investors and Thoughtonomy's employee op on holders. The total considera on payable of up to £80m (on a cash free debt free basis), will be satisfied by up to £63m in Blue Prism equity1 and up to £17m in cash to be sequenced as follows: