Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blue Prism Group plc    PRSM   GB00BYQ0HV16

BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC

(PRSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blue Prism : Annual Report & Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:47am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Annual Report & Accounts
Released 16:44 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2623D
Blue Prism Group PLC
17 February 2020

17 February 2020

Blue Prism Group plc

('Blue Prism' or the 'Group')

Annual Report & Accounts

Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation ('RPA'), announces it has today published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2019 on its website www.blueprism.com and will be posted to shareholders in due course.

For further information please contact:

Blue Prism Group plc +44 (0)77 3670 7407

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations

Investec Bank plc +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Andrew Pinder

Sebastian Lawrence

Carlton Nelson

FTI Consulting +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Matt Dixon

Dwight Burden


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ACSFLFSRFFIDLII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Annual Report & Accounts - RNS

Disclaimer

Blue Prism Group plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
11:47aBLUE PRISM : Annual Report & Accounts
PU
05:12aBLUE PRISM : Robiquity acquire Accelerate RPA to boost rapid growth
AQ
02/12ARTIFICIAL INTERNATIONAL : Solutions and Blue Prism Partner to Add Conversationa..
AQ
01/29BLUE PRISM : Adds Conversational AI, Automated Machine Learning and Integration ..
PR
01/28BLUE PRISM : Revenues Soar in FY2019
PR
01/24BLUE PRISM : Shares in AI firm Blue Prism surge as sales increase
AQ
01/23BLUE PRISM : Nexis® Solutions and Blue Prism Team-Up to Help Clients Mitigate Th..
PR
01/23BLUE PRISM : says momentum building after revenue rises 83%
RE
01/23BLUE PRISM : Final Results
PU
01/22BLUE PRISM : Expands IBM Partnership to Deliver Broader Intelligent Automation C..
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 171 M
EBIT 2020 -62,7 M
Net income 2020 -66,8 M
Finance 2020 39,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -27,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,77x
EV / Sales2021 5,65x
Capitalization 1 365 M
Chart BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Blue Prism Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 777,33  GBp
Last Close Price 1 668,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alastair Bathgate Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Conrad Jason Kingdon Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Verniaut Chief Operating Officer
Ijoma Maluza Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Moss Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC47.22%1 778
ORACLE CORPORATION4.70%177 928
SAP AG5.67%164 546
INTUIT INC.16.17%79 209
SERVICENOW, INC.26.15%67 157
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.81%23 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group