Blue Prism : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

RNS Number : 6415Z Blue Prism Group PLC 04 September 2018

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an RIS.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 September 2018

Name of applicant:

Blue Prism Group plcBlue Prism Group plc Employee Share Plan

Blue Prism Group plc Non Employee Share Plan

Blue Prism Group plc Share Incentive Plan

Blue Prism Group plc 2017 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

04/03/2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) 566,566 from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) 1,650,000 has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under 1,041,282 scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet 1,175,284 issued/allotted at end of period: Period of return:

From:

To:

03/09/2018

Name of contact: John Warrick, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 870 879 3000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

BLRFKNDQFBKDQCK

BLRFKNDQFBKDQCK