Blue Prism : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC (PRSM)
09/03 05:35:06 pm
2375 GBp   +4.17%
09/04/2018 | 08:17am CEST

RNS Number : 6415Z Blue Prism Group PLC 04 September 2018

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an RIS.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 September 2018

Name of applicant:

Blue Prism Group plcBlue Prism Group plc Employee Share Plan

Blue Prism Group plc Non Employee Share Plan

Blue Prism Group plc Share Incentive Plan

Blue Prism Group plc 2017 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

04/03/2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

566,566

from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)

1,650,000

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

1,041,282

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

1,175,284

issued/allotted at end of period:

Period of return:

From:

To:

03/09/2018

Name of contact:

John Warrick, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 870 879 3000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

BLRFKNDQFBKDQCK

BLRFKNDQFBKDQCK

Disclaimer

Blue Prism Group plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:16:09 UTC
