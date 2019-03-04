Blue Prism : Block listing Interim Review

RNS Number : 7946R Blue Prism Group PLC 04 March 2019
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an RIS.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 4 March 2019
Name of applicant:
Blue Prism Group plcBlue Prism Group plc Employee Share Plan
Blue Prism Group plc Non Employee Share Plan
Blue Prism Group plc Share Incentive Plan
Blue Prism Group plc 2017 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
04/09/2018
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
|
1,175,284
|
from previous return:
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)
|
Nil
|
has been increased since the date of the last
|
return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under
|
251,796
|
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet
|
923,488
|
issued/allotted at end of period:
Period of return:
From:
To:
03/03/2019
|
Name of contact:
|
John Warrick, Company Secretary
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
+44 (0) 870 879 3000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,
please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BLRUGUWGWUPBGQC
Disclaimer
Blue Prism Group plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 16:29:01 UTC