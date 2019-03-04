Log in
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC

(PRSM)
Blue Prism : Block listing Interim Review

03/04/2019 | 11:30am EST

RNS Number : 7946R Blue Prism Group PLC 04 March 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an RIS.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 March 2019

Name of applicant:

Blue Prism Group plcBlue Prism Group plc Employee Share Plan

Blue Prism Group plc Non Employee Share Plan

Blue Prism Group plc Share Incentive Plan

Blue Prism Group plc 2017 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

04/09/2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

1,175,284

from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)

Nil

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

251,796

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

923,488

issued/allotted at end of period:

Period of return:

From:

To:

03/03/2019

Name of contact:

John Warrick, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 870 879 3000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

BLRUGUWGWUPBGQC

Blue Prism Group plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
