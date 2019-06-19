Blue Prism : Holding(s) in Company

RNS Number : 7804C
Blue Prism Group PLC
19 June 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if
possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) See Section 9
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on
|
5.37%
|
0.25%
|
5.62%
|
76,995,923
|
which threshold
|
was crossed or
|
|
|
|
|
reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
5.19%
|
0.56%
|
5.75%
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
|
4,134,411
|
5.37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
200,000
|
0.25%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
FMR LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fidelity Management & Research
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMR Co., Inc.
|
|
|
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
Fidelity Institutional Asset
Management Trust Company
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
FIAM LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
N/A
|
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
N/A
|
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
N/A
|
|
11. Additional informationxvi
|
Place of completion
|
Dublin
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
19 June 2019
|
|
Disclaimer
Blue Prism Group plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 10:58:06 UTC