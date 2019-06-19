Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blue Prism Group PLC    PRSM   GB00BYQ0HV16

BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC

(PRSM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blue Prism : Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 06:59am EDT

RNS Number : 7804C

Blue Prism Group PLC

19 June 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if

possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Blue Prism Group plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

FMR LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v See Section 9

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

reachedvi:

18 June 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

19 June 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights through financial

Total number

% of voting rights attached to

Total of both in % (8.A

of voting

instruments

shares (total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

+ 8.B)

rights of

issuervii

Resulting situation

on the date on

5.37%

0.25%

5.62%

76,995,923

which threshold

was crossed or

reached

Position of previous

notification (if

5.19%

0.56%

5.75%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

shares

%of voting rights

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 10 of

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

Directive

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BYQ0HV16

4,134,411

5.37%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

4,134,411

5.37%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may

%of voting

be acquired if the instrument is

rights

exercised/converted.

Stock Loan

200,000

0.25%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

200,000

0.25%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

%of voting

financial

settlementxii

datex

Conversion Period xi

voting rights

rights

instrument

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add

X

additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights

Total of

both if it

through financial

equals or

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher

instruments if it

is higher

than the notifiable threshold

equals or is higher

than the

than the notifiable

notifiable

threshold

threshold

FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research

Company

FMR Co., Inc.

FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings LLC

Fidelity Institutional Asset

Management Trust Company

FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings LLC

FIAM LLC

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Dublin

Date of completion

19 June 2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLUKSRRKNANAAR

Disclaimer

Blue Prism Group plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 10:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
06:59aBLUE PRISM : Holding(s) in Company
PU
06:01aBLUE PRISM : Agrees to Acquire Thoughtonomy to Extend Intelligent Automation Cap..
PR
02:35aBLUE PRISM : buys cloud services company Thoughtonomy
RE
02:15aBLUE PRISM : Acquisition of Thoughtonomy Ltd
PU
02:15aBLUE PRISM : Results for the six months ended 30 April 2019
PU
06/14BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
06/11BLUE PRISM : Continues Global Expansion Opening New Office in Sweden
PR
05/29BLUE PRISM : Honors TimelinePI as Key Partner at Blue Prism World Orlando
AQ
05/29APPIAN : Receives 2019 Technology Alliance Partner Award from Blue Prism
AQ
05/29BLUE PRISM : and Adlib Software Join Forces to Create Smarter Software Robots an..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 97,1 M
EBIT 2019 -78,3 M
Net income 2019 -83,1 M
Finance 2019 94,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 14,1x
EV / Sales 2020 8,63x
Capitalization 1 468 M
Chart BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Blue Prism Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alastair Bathgate Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Conrad Jason Kingdon Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ijoma Maluza Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Moss Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Michael Batterham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC58.50%1 725
ORACLE CORPORATION17.67%171 703
SAP35.93%153 748
INTUIT29.41%61 718
SERVICENOW INC54.20%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.49%18 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About