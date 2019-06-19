Blue Prism : Results for the six months ended 30 April 2019 0 06/19/2019 | 02:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RNS Number : 7210C Blue Prism Group PLC 19 June 2019 BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC ('BLUE PRISM' OR 'THE GROUP') RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2019 A good first half building the customer base ALAS TAI R BATHGATE, CEO, CO M M EN TED:"I am delighted with our progress in the ﬁrst half of 2019, with an increase in deal momentum driven by the new commercial framework which we introduced to make Blue Prism easier to adopt. We have a good track record of helping customers scale, which provides an opportunity to upsell this new cohort. The RPA market continues to develop into a signiﬁcant so ware category, and we are increasingly well posi oned to capitalise on this. We are inves ng into this opportunity, including the acquisi on of Thoughtonomy, announced today, which is an important step in targe ng the mid- er and developing our enterprise cloud approach." FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS £M 1H19 1H18 % MOVEMENT IAS 18 IFRS 15 IAS 18 (IAS 18) Group revenue 41.6 40.4 22.9 82% Exit monthly recurring revenue** 7.6 7.6 4.7 62% Recurring licence revenues 97% 97% 93% - Adjusted EBITDA* (34.0) (31.0) (4.2) (710)% Operating cash flow (18.6) (18.6) (0.5) (3620)% Net cash 129.4 129.4 54.6 137% The Group adopted IFRS 15 at the start of 2019. For ease of reconcilia on to 2018 performance, the table above presents key financials presented under both IFRS 15 and the previous accounting standard, IAS 18 *Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA loss adjusted to exclude share-based payments ** MRR restated to reflect the full impact of deals secured during the last month of the period SALES HIGHLIGHTS 1H19 1H18 % MOVEMENT Number of deals 911 559 63% New customer wins 349 223 57% Upsells 496 298 66% Renewals 99.5% 100% - Total customers at period end 1,337 700 91% OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Continued to invest in sales & marketing to drive future growth

New commercial framework introduced in 2H18 in order to drive adoption has increased deal count 174% growth in Sales & Marketing headcount since 1H18 to support growth and improve reach New strategic hires with the appointment of Chief Sales O ﬃ cer, Chief Customer O ﬃ cer and Chief Marke ng O ﬃ cer, all based out of key US market Successfully launched the ' connected-RPA' marke ng messaging to e ﬀ ec vely communicate the value proposi on of the product to customers and to centralise communications as the business grows Customer base now covers 27% of Forbes Global 2000

Customer Success, designed to drive upsells and maintain retention rates beginning to roll out across the customer base

Deepening relationships across the partner network - including enhanced strategic alliance with EY

Investment continues into delivering the six skills that drive intelligent automation

37 Technology partnerships with vendors including Microsoft, Amazon and Google Expanding Blue Prism Labs in London, PhD level heads introduced to drive the AI roadmap forward Launched Decipher, an AI powered document processing tool that can actively learn, announced in May 2019 Launched Digital Exchange version 2, with increased adoption - 2,600 users, across 512 customers

CONTACT Blue Prism Group plc Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7736 707 407 thomas.hull@blueprism.com FTI Consulting Matt Dixon +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Darius Alexander Investec Carlton Nelson +44 (0)20 7597 5970 Sebastian Lawrence Andrew Pinder

RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2019 GROUP OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE The group opera onal performance review discusses performance measured under the IAS 18 standard. The remainder of the document, unless otherwise stated, reﬂects performance under IFRS 15. More details on IFRS 15 can be found in the Trading Performance section or in the notes to the accounts. Group revenue increased 82%, as sales and upsells during the half year built on the exit revenue generated in FY18. MRR at 30 April 2019 was £7.6m, an increase of £1.4m on the FY2018 MRR of £6.2m. This growth in MRR was driven by new sales and upsells, with 911 deals in the period. In par cular, the customer base grew to 1,337 direct customers with 349 addi ons, crea ng a large and diverse base from which to upsell and grow. In the summer of 2018 the Group amended its commercial framework by introducing a 1-year, 1 Digital Worker minimum contract size (from 3-years and 10 Digital Workers) to increase ﬂexibility in contrac ng with customers at diﬀerent stages in their adop on. The Group's FY18 results highlighted that while this change should encourage ini al adop on, it would also result in smaller ini al deal sizes. As expected, this has materialised during 1H19 with initial adoption improving and deal sizes rebasing. Customer attrition was very low, with 66 out of 69 contracts due to expire during the first half of 2019 being renewed. In January 2019 the Group raised £100m (before issue costs) to accelerate and underwrite its investment plans to capitalise on the market opportunity and reinforce its status as a market leader. The planned investment across 2019 allows the Group to con nue its global expansion by making investments in sales and marke ng and to strengthen its proposi on through con nued product development. Adjusted EBITDA losses increased to £(34.0)m (1H18: £(4.2)m) as a result of these investments. The opera ng loss before share-based payments was £(34.3)m (1H18: £(4.3)m). The reported opera ng loss a er share-based payments and taxation was £(35.0)m (1H18: £(5.5)m). MARKETPLACE The ini al market for Blue Prism was focused on the reduc on of labour input costs by automa ng exis ng, rules-based processes. As the industry has begun to mature the poten al for RPA has been realised further, with a shi in focus toward automa ng to deliver sophis cated and intelligent processes, o en by using Blue Prism to bridge an organisa ons legacy applica on base with the latest in emerging technologies such as ar ﬁcial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML). These improved processes can drive a broad spectrum of returns including revenue maximisa on, improvements in customer service, full compliance with regulatory and other rules and organisa onal ﬂexibility. Blue Prism also believes that true enterprise RPA can deliver compe ve and strategic advantages, as it can allow organisa ons to empower their employees to create value and innovate like entrepreneurs by connec ng them with the latest technologies and avoiding the constraints of legacy system architecture. The Group introduced the concept ofConnected- RPA early in 2019 to begin effectively communicating its offering and the opportunity to the market. There are use cases for RPA across organisa ons, but the main opportunity can be grouped into the enterprise er and the mid- er. These groups have dis nct needs in terms of product func onality, with enterprise users o en requiring full me RPA resource, either on servers or in the cloud and mid-market looking to a cloud based, on-demand so ware-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Blue Prism has historically focused its product and resources on the enterprise er, where it es mates that 75% of the RPA opportunity exists. The acquisi on of Thoughtonomy, announced today, incorporates a leading SaaS vendor into the Group's por olio, and is expected to open the mid-tier opportunity to Blue Prism, as well as feeding into developments in the Group's enterprise cloud offering. Blue Prism believes there is a huge enterprise market opportunity, which connected-RPA uniquely addresses, and has invested in product development to provide the scale and security this market demands via an autonomous (unassisted) solu on. HfS1 recently commented that while the market has ini ally been focused on the adop on of a ended RPA, which tends to be in the form of individual desktop deployments, these ini al deployments would in future drive more una ended RPA as this is where they see the value proposition. The returns that RPA can oﬀer customers have resulted in a growing market which industry analysts expect to con nue. A recent IDC report2 (October 2018) estimated that the RPA market would reach $3.7bn by 2022. The Group ﬁrmly believes that the compelling opportuni es in the RPA market will come from transforma onal, connected-RPA projects, but recognises that many customers will adopt ini ally in smaller deal volumes, par cularly while the market remains at an early stage. To encourage this adop on the Group has made its commercial framework more ﬂexible with the aim of driving transformational contracts via upsell as customers begin to see the material benefits of their deployments. CUSTOMERS During the ﬁrst half of 2019 there has been signiﬁcant growth in the customer base. During the period the Group added 349 new customers, the largest number of addi ons in a half year period in its history. The total customer base at 30 April 2019 was 1,337, providing a large and diverse customer base from which to upsell. SALES HIGHLIGHTS 1H19 2H18 1H18 Number of deals 911 800 559 New customer wins 349 305 223 Upsells 496 425 298 Renewals 66 69 39 Total customers (closing) 1,337 992 700 The acquisi on of Thoughtonomy will increase the current number of direct customers to the Group by 77, to a total of 1,414. It is estimated that Thoughtonomy currently serves around 200 customers indirectly. The period also saw an increased number of upsells, with 496 upsells into 290 customers, demonstra ng the opportunity that new customers represent over me. The Group's own analysis of customer cohort behaviour indicates that customers won in FY2017 are now spending twice their ini al investment. Upsells on average are approximately 60% larger than a new deal by the number of Digital Worker, however the Group believes that many upsell customers are s ll gradually building their deployments with small and frequent transactions, demonstrated by the number of repeat upsells in the period. There were notable deals secured towards the end of the half, in par cular a 3-year, contract with Telefonica with an ini al contract for over 500 Digital Workers. Telefonica will use the deployment to realise their ambi on to maintain and enhance their posi on as a market leader by embracing intelligent automa on. The Group views this deal as indica ve of the poten al of the marketplace, as well as the capabilities of Blue Prism, connected-RPA, and its technology partner ecosystem. Blue Prism also saw very strong reten on of its customer base. Of the 69 customers with expired contracts during the period, 66 were renewed. [1] HfS 'The Future of Business Operations is here' 30 November 2018 2 IDC Worldwide Robotic Process Automation Software Forecast, 2018-2022 The Group con nues to work with its channel partner network to increase business across new and exis ng customers and manage the implementa on of Blue Prism's Digital Workforce. In par cular during the period Blue Prism announced a strengthened global alliance with one of its key partners, EY. This includes leveraging Blue Prism's pla orm as part of EY's Azure based SaaS service launched in India and planned to roll out globally. While the partner network remains a cri cal route to market, the Group also acknowledges that in a compe ve marketplace a proac ve pre- and post-sales approach is essen al. During 2019 Blue Prism introduced high touch pre-sales customer engagement to complement the partner model. Following a pilot in 2018 the Group introduced its post-sales Customer Success func on, designed to encourage upselling and maximise reten on. This investment, while early, is already showing good returns, with upsell progress across the customers covered. It has also con nued to build and enhance its strong community, with a new customer portal designed to integrate touch points and bring the community together introduced, and a series of customer events including six Blue Prism Cafes, a monthly webinar series on intelligent automa on and the future of work, ﬁve Blue Prism Pulse events, which are aimed at building local communi es of users and Blue Prism World events, which bring together customers, partners and key employees, in London in April 2019 and Orlando in May 2019. PEOPLE People are cri cal to achieving the Group's growth strategies and have been the focus of signiﬁcant investment within the ﬁrst half of the year. As at 30 April 2019 the Group had 703 employees. NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES 1H19 FY18 1H18 EMEA 336 231 149 Americas 242 162 92 APAC 125 76 32 Total 703 469 273 The Group has con nued to invest in the people needed to underpin its growth into the developing marketplace. New hires were made across all functions Sales & Marke ng remain the majority of the Group's employee base and are vital to growing the customer base and genera ng future value via upsells. The Group has been investing in further resource to achieve these goals. The Group es mates that quota carrying sales take 12 months to become eﬀec ve. In addi on to quota carrying sales the total sales marke ng headcount will also include employees in marke ng, technical sales and sales opera ons, who are essen al to the long- term growth of the business. The Group has also invested in a Customer Success func on, which engages with partners and customers to help unlock the full value from the Group's Digital Workforce and is intended toincrease post sale contact to minimize a ri on and maximise upselling potential. Sales & Marke ng has grown 174% since 1H18. As expected this growth, combined with a revised commercial model, and a higher touch sales process, has resulted in rebased sales produc vity. The Group has several ongoing ini a ves, implemented during this growth phase to reorganise and realign the sales organisa on, including a formalised training programme for new recruits, geographical focus of management and resources onto key markets, revised sales incen visa on and a number of new key sales management appointments. During the period the Group has also made key Execu ve recruits in order to build a leadership team to support the size and growth rate of the organisa on. New hires were made in the Chief Sales Oﬃcer, Chief Customer Oﬃcer, Chief Marke ng Oﬃcer and Chief People Officer roles, with continuing strengthening of the leadership team planned. PRODUCT Blue Prism is an enterprise so ware product - a pla orm which can be implemented in any organisa on allowing automa on of processes without customisation or coding. The product was built on three core principles- that it is business led, controllable, and embeds intelligence. As a result of adhering to these principles the product today is secure and scalable, par cularly with regards to the number and frequency of transac ons, and the complexity of processes that can be automated. These principles underpin the Group's connected-RPA offering. To complement in-built intelligence in the pla orm, and further support connected-RPA, the Group has developed a number of strategic rela onships with technology partners who can oﬀer services or applica ons that improve automa ons or open up poten al automa on opportuni es. Examples of these alliances include Appian, ABBYY, Google, IBM and Microso . In November 2018 Blue Prism introduced the Digital Exchange (DX) which provides a 'shop window' to the capabili es of the partner network, as well as pre- built automa ons which can accelerate customers building and scaling of processes. The acquisi on of Thoughtonomy will provide assets and content that can enrich the DX further. In May 2019 version 2 of the DX was launched which included the direct download of Blue Prism and allowed discrete private areas for organisa ons to share automa ons between users. The download feature is the ﬁrst step toward full ecommerce capability across assets advertised on the DX. It is anticipated that the DX will become increasingly central to Blue Prism and its customers over time. Other R&D spend has centred on the establishment of Blue Prism Labs- a PhD level research department, based in London focused on driving cogni ve technologies through the pla orm. The Labs were involved in the launch of Decipher, which was announced in March 2019. Decipher leverages AI to process unstructured data and ML to improve eﬃciency and reposi ons the model of humans teaching the Digital Workforce toward the Digital Workforce proac vely 'machine learning'. The decision to integrate this product into the base platform was taken in response to analytics from the DX, which demonstrated an underlying demand for visual capabilities. Blue Prism is increasingly focused on the market-wide cloud opportunity. The immediate cloud opportunity is within the mid- er, and the acquisi on of Thoughtonomy, announced today, provides this market with a direct cloud-based RPA SaaS solu on. The Group already has mul ple customers who deploy their Digital Workforce using cloud pla orms, but an cipates that in me cloud-based solu ons will become increasingly important to the enterprise market. As a result it is focusing product development into this area, with the Thoughtonomy acquisition feeding into the development of these solutions. THOUGHTONOMY Blue Prism has entered into an agreement to acquire the en re issued share capital of Thoughtonomy for an aggregate considera on of up to £80m. Thoughtonomy is a so ware-as-a-service (SaaS) based product and cloud services business that combines Blue Prism's robo c process automa on (RPA) pla orm alongside addi onal embedded and integrated ar ﬁcial intelligence (AI) and cloud capabili es, including Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning to provide a cloud-based,on-demand, intelligent automa on pla orm. Addi onal features include ready-to use channel interfaces such as chatbots and web-forms and an integrated AI-enabled digital workforce manager. The RPA market opportunity exists in both the enterprise (>10,000 employees) and mid- er (<10,000 employees). These ers of the markets have dis nct needs in terms of product func onality, with enterprise users o en requiring full me RPA resource, either on servers or in the cloud, and mid-market looking to a cloud-based,on-demand so ware-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Blue Prism has previously focused its product and resources into crea ng a strong on-premiseconnected-RPA product which addresses enterprise requirements. The acquisi on of Thoughtonomy provides Blue Prism with a produc sed solu on which simpliﬁes and broadens access to its connected-RPA pla orm via turnkey SaaS capabili es, thereby opening up the mid- er of the market. The Group expects synergies to be realised by leveraging its well-developed network of distribution partners in promoting and distributing this product. Blue Prism an cipates that cloud-based RPA deployments will in me become increasingly required by enterprise users and, while it currently has numerous cloud-based deployments of its enterprise solu on, the development of cloud-based products to further address the market requirements is a clear part of its product roadmap. The acquisi on of Thoughtonomy, in par cular its cloud orchestration tools, resources and skills, will feed into these product initiatives. Based in London, Thoughtonomy was founded in 2013 by Terry Walby (CEO) and has grown into the leading provider of intelligent, cloud-based automa on. Thoughtonomy currently has around 77 direct customers and approximately 200 indirect customers located worldwide. Thoughtonomy has historically targeted customers in the public sector, ﬁnancial services, energy, outsourcers and service providers and uses a primarily partner driven business model, with key partners including Symphony, Digiblu and ISG. Thoughtonomy has 54 employees, with over half dedicated to product related activities. For the twelve months to 30 April 2019, Thoughtonomy had reported revenues of £9.8m and an adjusted opera ng loss of £(3.6)m. Adjusted revenues for the same period were £7.4m. Gross assets at 31 May 2018 were £5.6m. STRATEGY The Group's strategy has been designed to enhance its posi on as a market leader in the rapidly growing RPA market. Its key strategic goals are: New customers: The Group has a market leading product and wants to ensure it brings this to a wide market from which to upsell

The Group has a market leading product and wants to ensure it brings this to a wide market from which to upsell Increase business with our exis ng customers: RPA is most e ﬀ ec ve when deployed enterprise wide, and Blue Prism is designed from the core scalable, meaning there is an opportunity to upsell into the existing customer base

RPA is most e ec ve when deployed enterprise wide, and Blue Prism is designed from the core scalable, meaning there is an opportunity to upsell into the existing customer base Renewals: Blue Prism aims to have long-term relationships with customers, with low customer attrition In January 2019 the Group raised £100 million in funding to support its strategy and accelerate growth. Funds were planned to be invested throughout 2019 in the following areas: Sales resources

Marketing and thought leadership

Research & Development

Enhancing our Digital Exchange

Investing in a customer success function

Enhancing our organisational structure

Reinforcing our balance sheet to take advantage of opportunities as they arise

OUTLOOK The exit monthly recurring revenue generated by the sales momentum in the ﬁrst six months of the year provides the Board with conﬁdence that the Group's underlying 2019 performance, excluding the acquisi on of Thoughtonomy will be in line with the expectations outlined at its trading update in November 2018 and reiterated at the full year results in January. The full year results will also reﬂect IFRS 15, which is expected to increase revenues by £0.5m, reduce the EBITDA loss by £11.2m and create a contract asset on the statement of financial position of £24.0m. The Board an cipates that the ﬁnancial contribu on from Thoughtonomy in the remaining three months of the Group's ﬁnancial year will increase revenues by up to £3m and increase EBITDA losses by up to £2m. Looking beyond 2019, the Board expects that the full integra on of Thoughtonomy into the Group's business model and distribu on network will drive an increased performance in revenue. TRADING PERFORMANCE IFRS 15 st The Group adopted IFRS 15 'Revenue from contracts with customers' on 1 November 2018. This accoun ng standard replaced IAS 18 'Revenue'. A table reconciling the impacts of this change in accounting standards is below: RECONCILLIATION OF IFRS 15 &1H19 IFRS 15 1H19 IAS 18 (IAS 18) IMPACT (IFRS 15) Revenue 41.6 (1.2) 40.4 EBITDA (34.0) 3.0 (31.0) In the full year 2018 results in January 2019 the Group ﬂagged that IFRS would impact revenue recogni on, EBITDA (via changes to accoun ng for commissions on sales) and would also create an asset on the balance sheet related to the capitalisa on of commissions. IFRS 15 compels the Group to recognise a small por on (currently es mated at 5%) of revenue up front, which the Group es mates will be an upli in the ﬁrst year of implemen ng the standard. During the ﬁrst half IFRS reduced revenue by £1.2m. This relates to the ming of revenue recogni on on contracts.The Group con nues to expect that IFRS 15 will be a small posi ve to revenue in the full year. More details can be found in the Outlook statement below. With the excep on of parts of the table on the front page and the Group Opera onal Performance on page 3, the statement discusses performance on an IFRS 15 basis. REVENUES Recognised revenue for the period increased 76% to £40.4m (1H18: £22.9m). Recurring licence revenue accounted for 97% of recognised revenue at £39.3m (1H18: 94%, at £21.4m). Professional services, training and other revenue for the period was £1.1m (1H18: £1.4m), as the Group con nued its focus on licence-based revenue growth. The monthly exit run rate is the amount of recurring revenue recognised in the Group's income statement at the last month of the repor ng period. The metric, and its comparator, has been updated to reﬂect the full month impact of revenues won during the last month of the period so that it accurately reﬂects the Group's progress. The MRR recognised as at 30 April 2019 was £7.6m (FY18: £6.2m). Recognised revenue by region were as follows: 1H19 1H18 % MOVEMENT £M % OF TOTAL £M % OF TOTAL EMEA 18.8 47% 11.9 52% 58% Americas (inc. Latam) 16.2 40% 8.4 37% 93% APAC 5.4 13% 2.6 11% 107% Total 40.4 100% 22.9 100% 76% LOSS FROM OPERATIONS The Group recorded a loss from opera ons for the period (including share-based payments) of £(35.0)m, compared to £(5.5)m in 1H18. The increase primarily related to con nued investment in the Group's interna onal growth strategy, with signiﬁcant investments in sales, marke ng, product and underlying business infrastructure as outlined at the me of the equity fundraise in January 2019. CASH FLOW Cash and cash equivalents at the period end were £129.4m (30 April 2018: £54.6m). The increase relates to the net proceeds from the £100m fundraising in January 2019. For the six months ended 30 April 2019 cash outflow from operating activities was £(18.9)m. EBITDA of £(31.0)m was offset by a £12.1m inflow from movements in working capital. Deferred revenue has increased by £11.8m in the six-month period. The outflow was driven by investments in both the US and APAC regions to scale operations. Investments were primarily driven by headcount combined with a number of investments in infrastructure. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME During the period the transla on of the overseas subsidiaries from their local currency into the Group's repor ng currency resulted in other comprehensive gain of £0.4m (1H18: gain of £0.1m). STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Deferred revenue was higher than the prior half year at £59.7m (1H18: £35.8m) in line with the growth of the business. Trade and other receivables increased to £35.5m (1H18: £19.1m). This again was driven by the growth in the business seen in the half and also the capitalisation of costs of obtaining customer contracts under IFRS 15. During the period development costs of £0.2m (1H18: nil) have been capitalised rela ng to product developments which will give rise to future economic benefits. These costs are being amortised over 18 months. PRINCIPAL RISKS & UNCERTAINTIES In day to day opera ons the Group faces risks and uncertain es. The Board aim to mi gate and manage these risks by regularly reviewing and assessing these risks and iden fying suitable strategies to minimise the risks. The risks and mi ga on strategies are described in more detail in the Annual Report and Accounts and a summary of the key risks is presented below: Failure of the market to accept the Group's operating model

Issues with software reliability

Issues with security breaches

Potential cyber attacks

Potential for rapid change in technology

Challenges of operating in a competitive marketplace

Growth management

Unforeseen new regulations or laws

Alastair Bathgate, CEO Ijoma Maluza, CFO

