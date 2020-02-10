|
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. : Releases 2019 4th Quarter and Year End Results
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRBS) (the "Company"), parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., announced today its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported net income of $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, or $1.16 per common share, compared to net income of $4.6 million, or $1.64 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company's shares outstanding increased 2.8 million during 2019, 1.5 million from the common stock raise in early 2019 and an additional 1.3 million related to the acquisition of Virginia Community Bankshares, Inc. ("VCB") in December 2019. Earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $745 thousand, or $0.15 per common share, compared to net income of $986 thousand, or $0.35 per common share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1425 during the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.79% compared to the 2018 fourth quarter dividend of $0.1400 per share. The dividend yield is 2.69% based on the closing share price of $21.19 on February 7, 2020.
Selected Highlights:
Closing on Acquisition of VCB: The transaction closed on December 15, 2019.
Substantial Asset Growth: Total assets increased $421.7 million, or 78.2%, during 2019, with $178.9 million, or 33.2%, representing growth prior to the acquisition of VCB.
Strong Loan Growth: Total loans held for investment increased $232.0 million, or 56.0%, during 2019, with $59.1 million, or 14.3%, representing growth prior to the acquisition of VCB. Loans held for sale increased $26.4 million, or 90.4%, during 2019.
Considerable Deposit Growth: Total deposits increased $307.0 million, or 74.0%, during 2019, with $89.0 million, or 21.5%, representing growth prior to the acquisition of VCB.
"We ended the fourth quarter of 2019 on a momentous note, the closing on the acquisition of Virginia Community Bankshares, Inc.," stated President and Chief Executive Officer Brian K. Plum. "The Company recently completed the core integration of VCB into Blue Ridge Bank at the end of January 2020 and has been focused on ensuring a smooth transition for the VCB customer base. We are excited to have this huge milestone completed and look forward to realizing the synergies from the combination of these two strong institutions in the coming quarters."
Income Statement
Net interest income increased $4.1 million, or 23.6%, during the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to year ended December 31, 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income was $5.9 million compared to $4.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.1 million, or 22.9%. Approximately $365 thousand of net interest income is related to the acquisition of VCB since the merger date.
The Company experienced significant growth in certain other income sources in 2019. Earnings on investment in bank owned life insurance increased $769 thousand, or 383.5%, primarily due to the recognition of life insurance proceeds of approximately $700 thousand. The combination of mortgage brokerage income and gain on sale of mortgages increased $7.2 million in 2019, or 99.0%, compared to 2018, and $1.1 million, or 44.6%, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase is largely attributable to a steady growth in volume throughout 2019 due to the expansion of the Company's mortgage division in the latter part of 2018. Approximately $438 thousand of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 is attributable to the Company's mortgage division compared to $404 thousand in 2018.
Salaries and employee benefit expenses increased $7.5 million, or 63.3%, for the year ended December 31, 2019. This increase is primarily attributable to the expansion of the mortgage division as well as building the Company's infrastructure to support continued growth. Salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $5.2 million compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.5 million, or 39.7%.
Occupancy expenses increased $923 thousand, or 57.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018. Occupancy expenses were $670 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $498 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $172 thousand, or 34.6%. This increase is attributable to more leased locations to support the Company's growth. The Company did not pick up any additional leases of significance with the acquisition of VCB, as most of the locations were owned instead of leased.
Data processing costs increased by $792 thousand, or 71.3%, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018. Included in this increase were one-time costs associated with the core system integration related to the acquisition of VCB in the amount of $368 thousand. Data processing costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $833 thousand compared to $308 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $526 thousand, or 170.9%.
Other contractual services increased $1.4 million, or 253.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018. Almost all of this increase was attributable to costs related to the acquisition of VCB, which totaled $1.3 million in this category. Other contractual services for the fourth quarter 2019 were $825 thousand compared to $102 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $723 thousand, or 707.9%.
Asset Quality
The Company's provision for loan losses amounted to $1.7 million in 2019 compared to $1.2 million in 2018. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company added $277 thousand compared to $585 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's allowance provision does not consider the VCB loan portfolio as those loans were appropriately marked in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") as part of the purchase accounting for the merger. Nonperforming loans and loans 90 days or more past due totaled $6.9 million, which includes VCB loans of $1.1 million, at December 31, 2019. This same category of loans totaled $7.7 million at December 31, 2018. The Company had no other real estate owned balances at December 31, 2019 and a balance of $134 thousand at December 31, 2018.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
745
$
986
$
4,816
$
4,573
Net income available to common stockholders
$
742
$
980
$
4,792
$
4,559
Earnings per Common Share
$
0.15
$
0.35
$
1.16
$
1.64
Dividend per Common Share
$
0.1425
$
0.1400
$
0.5700
$
0.5400
Key Ratios
Total stockholders' equity to assets
9.63%
7.34%
9.63%
7.34%
Common stockholders' equity to assets
9.60%
7.30%
9.60%
7.30%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.20%
6.61%
7.20%
6.61%
Net Interest Margin (bank level)
3.77%
4.05%
3.62%
4.06%
Return on Average Assets
0.40%
0.82%
0.64%
0.95%
Return on Average Equity
4.51%
10.37%
7.29%
12.02%
Balance At
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
Total assets
$
961,263
$
539,590
Total tangible assets (1)
$
936,353
$
535,582
Net loans held for investment
$
642,261
$
411,288
Deposits
$
722,029
$
415,027
Total stockholders' equity
$
92,549
$
39,620
Common stockholders' equity
$
92,325
$
39,407
Tangible common equity (1)
$
67,415
$
35,400
Book value per common share
$
16.32
$
14.11
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
11.91
$
12.68
Number of common stock shares outstanding
5,658,585
2,792,885
Number of weighted average common shares
Outstanding
4,146,980
2,779,090
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of this release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (Unaudited):
Tangible Common Equity:
2019
2018
Common equity (GAAP)
$ 92,325
$ 39,407
Less: Goodwill and Amortizable Intangibles
(24,910)
(4,007)
Tangible Common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 67,415
$ 35,400
Tangible Assets:
Assets (GAAP)
$ 961,263
$ 539,589
Less: Goodwill and Amortizable Intangibles
(24,910)
(4,007)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 936,353
$ 535,582
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Total equity to assets (GAAP)
9.60%
7.30%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.20%
6.61%
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
2019
2018
Common equity (GAAP)
$ 92,325
$ 39,407
Less: Goodwill and Amortizable Intangibles
(24,910)
(4,007)
Tangible Common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 67,415
$ 35,400
Total Shares Outstanding
5,658,585
2,792,885
Book Value per Share (GAAP)
$ 16.32
$ 14.11
Tangible Book Value per Share (non-GAAP)
$ 11.91
$ 12.68
About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a multi-state bank holding company headquartered in Charlottesville, Va. The Company is the parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., a client-centered financial services company offering commercial banking services throughout Virginia and North Carolina. The bank offers mortgage services across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The bank also offers small business payroll services through Moneywise Payroll Solutions, qualified intermediary services through Exchangers, Ltd., and insurance services through Hammond Insurance Agency. Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to GAAP and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "target", "estimate", "continue", "positions", "prospects", "potential", "would", "should", "could", "will" or "may". These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding its future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and these statements may not be realized. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) the businesses of the Company and/or VCB may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the VCB merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (3) revenues following the VCB merger may be lower than expected; (4) customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the VCB merger; (5) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (6) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in the Company's market areas; (7) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (8) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (9) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
2019
2018
Cash and due from banks
$
60,026,071
$
15,025,651
Federal funds sold
480,000
546,000
Investment securities
128,896,819
58,750,128
Loans held for sale
55,646,215
29,233,325
Loans held for investment
646,833,864
414,867,966
Allowance for loan losses
(4,572,371)
(3,579,716)
Net Loans Held for Investment
642,261,493
411,288,250
Bank premises and equipment, net
13,650,556
3,343,030
Bank owned life insurance
14,734,261
8,454,893
Goodwill
21,192,137
2,694,164
Other assets
24,375,576
10,254,083
Total Assets
$
961,263,128
$
539,589,524
LIABILITIES
Deposits
$
722,028,934
$
415,026,585
Other borrowed funds
124,800,000
73,100,000
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
9,800,434
9,766,554
Other liabilities
12,084,640
2,076,246
Total liabilities
868,714,008
499,969,385
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock and surplus
66,456,282
16,703,995
Retained earnings
25,639,501
23,321,026
Accumulated other comprehensive income
229,051
(617,926)
Total Stockholders' Equity
92,324,834
39,407,095
Noncontrolling interest
224,286
213,044
Total Equity
92,549,120
39,620,139
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
961,263,128
$
539,589,524
BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Interest Income
$
30,887,722
$
22,436,561
Interest Expense
9,519,618
5,151,805
Net Interest Income
21,368,104
17,284,756
Provision For Loan Losses
1,742,248
1,225,000
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
19,625,856
16,059,756
Other Income
19,435,396
10,122,671
Other Expenses
32,854,400
20,462,573
Income Before Income Taxes
6,206,852
5,719,854
Income Tax Expense
1,390,850
1,147,145
Net Income
4,816,002
4,572,709
Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(24,242)
(13,440)
Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$
4,791,760
$
4,559,269
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
4,791,760
$
4,559,269
Earnings per Share
$
1.16
$
1.64
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
4,146,980
2,779,090
BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Interest Income
$
8,457,264
$
6,373,548
Interest Expense
2,576,547
1,587,961
Net Interest Income
5,880,717
4,785,587
Provision For Loan Losses
277,248
585,000
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
5,603,469
4,200,587
Other Income
5,180,280
3,114,018
Other Expenses
9,636,938
6,125,593
Income Before Income Taxes
1,146,811
1,189,012
Income Tax Expense
401,554
203,399
Net Income
745,257
985,613
Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,991)
(5,828)
Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$
742,266
$
979,785
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
742,266
$
979,785
Earnings per Share
$
0.15
$
0.35
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
4,588,271
2,795,303
