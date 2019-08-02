Blue River Resources Ltd. Announces Director Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2019) - Blue River Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BXR) (OTC Pink: BRVRF) (FSE: 0BL) ("the Company") announces that that Catherine Edwards has resigned as a director of the Company.

The management of Blue River Resources wishes to thank Ms. Edwards for all her contributions to the Company over the past ten years.

Blue River Resources Ltd. has a 100% interest in the Castle Copper Project mineral property in the Quesnel Trough Copper Belt, near the Copper Mountain Mine, Princeton, BC and a 30% interest in Global Satellite Integration Ltd., a North American satellite integrator, with clients throughout North America.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD.



/s/ Griffin Jones

Griffin Jones

President

Contact: 604-682-7339 www.blueriv.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46720